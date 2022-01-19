Lynx Air Tickets Go on Sale for Flights to Five Canadian Destinations

English French

The ultra-affordable airline will launch with flights to Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg, with more to come



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), announced the much anticipated launch of its booking website, with tickets going on sale for flights to the airline’s first five destinations: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg. This is an important milestone in Lynx’s mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, with ultra-low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service.

Lynx’s inaugural flight will take to the skies on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from Calgary to Vancouver. The airline will offer daily flights between these two significant travel hubs, increasing to twice daily flights on Friday, May 20, 2022.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, Canada’s largest city, Toronto, will be added to the Lynx network, with four flights a week from Calgary, increasing to seven flights a week on Monday, April 18, 2022. Daily flights between Toronto and Vancouver will be launched on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The ultra-affordable airline’s network will continue to expand over the following weeks, with two services a week to Kelowna from each of Calgary and Vancouver starting on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Winnipeg will be added to Lynx’s network on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with two flights per week to each of Calgary and Vancouver. Flights from Calgary to Winnipeg will increase to four per week on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Lynx has been running a competition to win free flights for a year and the lucky winners will be announced soon. The celebration continues today, with the airline announcing ultra-affordable launch fares from $39 one-way*. Travellers can book now at FlyLynx.com.

”We have been delighted with the positive response to the news of Lynx’s arrival as Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline. As our booking site goes live today, we are excited to bring our commitment to ultra-low fares to life, by offering special launch fares from $39 one-way*,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. ”By May, Lynx will be operating 76 flights per week and that is just the beginning. We will continue to add destinations and routes as we ramp up for the busy summer season, offering even more choice and flexibility to Canadians. Stay tuned for more announcements soon.”

“We are thrilled to be the departure airport for Lynx’s inaugural flight in April,” said Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “At YYC, we’re ready to show Lynx guests Calgary’s legendary hospitality as the airline grows across Canada.”

“At YVR, we’re excited to welcome Lynx Air to Vancouver, which will provide even more options for travellers from our airport,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. “We look forward to Lynx Air’s first flights from YVR and being part of the airline’s growth as they focus on offering more choice and affordable fares for the people of B.C. and beyond.”

“We are delighted to see Lynx Air launch routes to Kelowna from Calgary and Vancouver in April,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “An affordable airline like Lynx will open doors for travellers looking to explore our beautiful region and increase travel opportunities for the Okanagan community.”

“Lynx Air will provide more options for those travelling to other parts of Canada, while also giving visitors to Pearson greater opportunities to explore Ontario,” said Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “We are pleased to welcome Lynx Air to our airport and look forward to continued partnership as they expand their services to and from Toronto.”

“We are excited to welcome Lynx Air to the gate at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to help provide more affordable travel options to meet the needs of our community,” said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. “It’s great news to see Canada’s newest low-cost airline gearing up to launch direct service out of Winnipeg to Calgary and Vancouver, adding capacity to these two in-demand destinations and growing the number of airline partners operating out of Winnipeg to further keep our region connected.”

Flights are now available for booking at FlyLynx.com. Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

Details of Lynx’s launch schedule

Route Service Starts Weekly Roundtrip

Frequency Calgary, AB – Vancouver, BC April 7, 2022 7x

14x (from May 20) Calgary, AB – Toronto, ON April 11, 2022 4x

7x (from April 18) Vancouver, BC – Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB – Kelowna, BC April 15, 2022 2x Calgary, AB – Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x

4x (from May 5) Vancouver, BC – Winnipeg, MB April 19, 2022 2x Toronto, ON – Vancouver, BC April 28, 2022 7x

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at time of release and include taxes and fees; fares vary by destination and date.

About Lynx Air



Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make air travel accessible to all Canadians, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

