Doctors and Laypersons Have Strongly Negative View of Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to Survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, author of the Complete Lives System for rationing care to the elderly, has written an open letter praising Dr. Anthony Fauci, which is featured on Medscape.com. The letter signed by about 300 physicians, mostly academics, states that “through HIV, Ebola, and now COVID, he has unswervingly served the United States guiding the country to very successful outcomes. He has our unreserved respect and trust as a scientist and a national leader.”



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) sent an informal internet survey linking to the letter and asking physicians and supporters to tell us their reaction. Within two days, 900 doctors had responded, of whom 90 percent said they “strongly disagreed” with the letter, and only 5 percent said they support Dr. Fauci’s leadership. Of the more than 6,000 nonphysician respondents, 96 percent said they strongly disagreed with the letter and only 1 percent support Dr. Fauci’s leadership.



Nearly half of the respondents submitted open-ended comments. One physician writes: “It would be interesting to know how much money the signatories are collecting in research dollars that would be threatened if they were not in agreement with how Dr. Fauci has led the COVID crisis.” Another writes: “Dr. Fauci actively tried to suppress any countervailing theories to his own, which goes against what science stands for.” Many said he should be held responsible for deaths because of funding Wuhan research and suppressing early treatment with hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.



Comments by nonphysicians tended to be even harsher. They accused him of disallowing scientific evidence and presenting a view that was the opposite of what front-line workers are seeing.



While this is not a random, scientific survey, it shows that Dr. Fauci does not enjoy the unreserved confidence of the public or the medical profession.



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).