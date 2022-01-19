Launch Day Finally Arrives For Moonbeam Network-Based Beamswap

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Beamswap, built on the Moonbeam Network, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) Hub and the inaugural decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM), offering liquidity and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. Simply put, Beamswap looks to become the main DeFi Hub on Moonbeam, as it is able to provide a wide variety of useful services and features that can be utilised by all kinds of investors and traders.

Why choose Moonbeam?

There are several reasons as to why Beamswap has chosen Moonbeam. Firstly, it has to do with a sizable amount of funds being generated and most contributions for a Polkadot parachain being involved as well. Moreover, it combines the ease of usage of Ethereum with the strength of Polkadot, in addition to facilitating transition from various other EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chains in a seamless fashion.

Furthermore, Beamswap holds the first-movers advantage and the involvement with Moonbeam includes full compatibility with tools that users are already acquainted with and utilise on a regular basis, such as Metamask, Hardhat, Remix, and more. Another reason for selecting the Moonbeam Network has to do with the integrations across many chains as well as on-chain governance along with improved scalability and relatively low gas and transaction fees.





$GLINT

Beamswap is powered by GLINT, a token which can be staked in order to receive a part of the decentralized exchange fees and can also be utilised for governance purposes and taking part in key decisions. Participation through the launchpad projects is additionally possible and by doing so the users can increase their respective allocation through GLINT. As if that weren’t enough, when $GLINT is staked in the single sided auto-compounding buyback pool, users are entitled to obtain Beamshare tokens as a receipt, which will represent their share of the pool.

The official link through which the exchange can be accessed has thus been provided, and the Beamswap DEX’s URL is also available through the official Twitter and Telegram channels. Also, the IDOs with Synapse Network, Moonstarter and InfinityPad had all been successfully sold out. Other features that users can enjoy thanks to Beamswap include yield farming capabilities, Beamshare tokens, LP Locker, GLMR Faucet, an integrated bridge (where users can bridge their crypto assets from other EVM chains to Moonbeam and vice versa), limit orders, a portfolio tracker, NFT marketplace, charts, graphs, collaborations with the likes of Beaver Labs and Solidity Finance, and so much more.



Important Note: Beamswap has witnessed many copycats circling around recently, so users are encouraged to ensure that they are not taken advantage of by any fraudulent endeavors or entities.





