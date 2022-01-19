DragonSB Announces MMORPG P2E Metaverse

Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanoi, Vietnam / DragonSB, a blockchain open-world MMORPG on Terra protocol, announced the launch of its MMORPG P2E Metaverse. The game is also built on the Binance Smart Chain, which is a hugely popular platform.

Players control fighter dragons in DragonSB. Players engage in spectacular conflicts and explore a completely new universe - the land of dragons - in the game. In this universe, the player fights fearsome animals, uses given superpowers to slay them, and wins SB and NFTs. The user can also transfer in-game NFTs to out-of-game NFTs. Trading, staking, and farming for SB is now available because of this transfer. These behaviors help players earn more money.

Play-to-earn (P2E) NFT games are the latest craze in the NFT arena, combining the best of the gaming industry with the cryptocurrency market. Users can collect in-game tokens as well as rare NFTs, which can be used to gain extra cash by playing the games.

To attract more people, DragonSB plans to merge the best P2E NFT gaming into its ecosystem.P2E games will also be important in the Metaverse and Dragon SB aims to take the experience to next level with a slew of features that it offers:



PvP : Players can bet and use their dragons in battles against each other in many different PvP game modes from 1v1 to 3v3 battles.

: Players can bet and use their dragons in battles against each other in many different PvP game modes from 1v1 to 3v3 battles. PvE : Players can use various types of dragons in battles and complete the quests in story mode. By playing, players will be rewarded with SB tokens and NFTs.

: Players can use various types of dragons in battles and complete the quests in story mode. By playing, players will be rewarded with SB tokens and NFTs. Regular Missions: Players will receive daily quests each day. 1 Weekly quest and many more World Missions, completing a commission rewards $SB tokens, resources, and exp.

Players will receive daily quests each day. 1 Weekly quest and many more World Missions, completing a commission rewards $SB tokens, resources, and exp. NFT Marketplace: Players DragonSB's NFTs can be transferred from in-game to out-game world traded on open marketplaces

Players DragonSB's NFTs can be transferred from in-game to out-game world traded on open marketplaces Resource: Players can buy various resources at the in-game shop. These resources can also be traded in the marketplace as NFT.

Players can buy various resources at the in-game shop. These resources can also be traded in the marketplace as NFT. Free-To-Earn: The game is FREE-TO-PLAY, and players can PLAY-TO-EARN. Players don't need to spend money to start their journey in DragonSB and everyone can receive a free dragon at the start of the game.

The first and only metaverse game on the Terra Protocol Platform

DragonSB will build the foundation of gameFi and metaverse on the Terra Protocol Platform, thus creating a development revolution on the chain itself. The primary reason for DragonSB to launch on Terra was its low transaction fee combined with scalability. Terra blockchain is the bridge for other smart-contract-based blockchains where UST is a de facto decentralized currency. Specifically, UST constitutes the liquidity and utility across those blockchains. As a result, the team created a multichain platform for DragonSB metaverse and ultimately it benefits the players.

Terra is the 2nd largest smart-contract platform in the world by total value locked (TVL). Consequently, Terra's community is already robust and always demands new projects. By being the first metaverse game on Terra Protocol, DragonSB has a huge potential to grow dramatically.

Dragon SB Gameplay Plot

DragonSB is built with Epic Games Unreal Engine 4.26 for the best in-game experiences it provides including smooth, fluid, seamless running with no stuttering, brilliant visual effects, and environmentally resource-friendly.

The game plot begins in a kingdom of dragons that existed many years ago. The dragon kingdom grew to be the most powerful of kingdoms! Humans appeared and altered the course of history. Conflicts erupted throughout the kingdom. The kingdom of dragons was eventually divided into two factions: good and evil. The dark dragon lord who was in charge of the evil faction aims to dominate the entire globe.

The dark lord planned to attack and defeat the good faction and to take complete control on the throne of power. To fight against the dark forces, the good dragons banded together in battle. Though not as powerful as dark dragons, the dragon warriors acquired the intelligence of humans. The good trained and became skilled dragon warriors. And so the war began between the evil dragons and the good dragons.

Some of the key features of the game include:

Mission

Training Dragons: Perform quests to level up and unlock skills for the dragons.

Upgrading: Use gems to increase damage and defense for dragons. World Boss Kill the world boss every Saturday morning with teammates to receive valuable rewards.

Daily Mission: Do daily quests by killing lots of monsters and collecting gems for valuable rewards

NFTs

Items in the DragonSB game not only can be used as equipment for dragons but also can be transferred out of the game for trading.

Free Play To Earn

Players don't need to buy game characters, DragonSB will reward a free dragon for players at the beginning. Train It and participate in battles. Complete quests to receive SB and valuable Items.

SB Tokens

SB is the nucleus of DragonSB's ecosystem as it is used for almost in-game activities such as buying items, wagering bets, etc.

Basic Metric

Token Name: DragonSB

Ticker: SB

Blockchain Network: CW-20 and BEP-20

Token Supply: 100,000,000

Project Valuation: $15M





Investors

To develop the project as well as to build community trust, DragonSB has connected with leading Investment Funds worldwide. DragonSB is honored to partner with: DAO Maker, Magnus Capital, Metrix Capital, DnR Labs, Insignius, AntEx, SupraOracles, Chronos Ventures,... Additionally, the company will continue to cooperate with other reputable funds to strengthen its financial ability.

Roadmap

This February, DragonSB will launch IDO on Terrraformer and DAOmaker, the official date will be announced soon. After the IDO, DragonSB will prepare to list SB tokens on CEX and DEX along with the launch of Beta Game Test; Game version 1.0; NFT Marketplace; Staking and Farming. DragonSB will also integrate the Mobile version and support VR so that players can experience the game on multiple platforms.

To learn more about DragonSB visit Dragonsb.finance

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DragonSB_finance

Telegram Group: https://t.me/dragonsb_offical

Gitbook: https://sb-dragon.gitbook.io/dragon-sb/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dragon-SB-109444668205356

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DragonSBFinance

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/4nGtYABc

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonsb

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkBXdWsYZKrk265pKOiF_vw

Media Contact:

Contact Person: HuongDuong

Company Name: DRAGON SB PTE.LTD.

Country: Vietnam

City: Hanoi

Email: contact@dragonsb.finance

Website: https://dragonsb.finance/





The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.