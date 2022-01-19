Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. The Company’s Board of Directors has approved the motion to immediately terminate the Reg A

Boise, ID, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Biodiesel, Inc. (OTC Pink: XTRM), The Company’s Board of Directors provides this update to shareholders and the public.

The Company’s Board of Directors are excited to announce that a motion was passed to terminate its Reg A filing. The Company’s subsidiary, North Star Homes, is doing very well and significant growth is indicated for 2022 and beyond. Management is fully committed to building shareholder value by increasing revenues and maintaining margins through a financially responsible and disciplined set of business practices. We plan to finance our expansion to meet our growing needs with profitability and internally generated resources without the use of company shares.

Vinnie Angelos, CEO, stated “The company has been doing very well, we have experienced exceptional growth year over year, we look forward for having another great year in 2022., Canceling the Reg A is an indication of our financial strength and will give our shareholders better value.

Company’s websites https://xtrm-northstar.com https://www.northstaridaho.com . Please follow us on Twitter @XTRMBio .

