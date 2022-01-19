English French

Quadient Listed Among the World’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Corporate Knights

Paris, January 19, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces that it has been included in the ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights, an international sustainable business research company. Quadient obtained the 62nd position in the 18th annual Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 index.

The Global 100 ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 publicly listed companies with more than US$1 billion of gross revenue. In Corporate Knights’ assessment, 23 key performance indicators were reviewed ranging from sustainability and resource management, employee management and financial performance metrics are used to develop the ranking. To be included in this prominent international ranking is validation of Quadient’s commitment to conducting business in a sustainable and environmental-friendly manner and placing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the core of its strategy.

In addition to ranking among the Top 100 most sustainable companies in the world all industries combined, Quadient also ranked 6th among 212 peer companies.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the most sustainable corporations in the world,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer at Quadient. "In recent years, it has been great to see an increase of companies around the world improving their sustainability efforts, and we take pride to be placed on this list for the first time this year. This recognition is a milestone in our transformation journey.”

In 2021, Quadient became a signatory member to the UN Global Compact, officially formalizing the company’s commitment to sustainable development. Quadient’s ESG performance has been recognized by a range of other ESG rating agencies, such as MSCI, ISS ESG, Gaïa Research and Vigeo Eiris. Quadient’s commitment toward climate change was also confirmed by achieving a “B” score with CDP in 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating the company’s environmental leadership.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

