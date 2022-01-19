Gold Medalist & Two-Time Canadian National Champion Gabrielle Daleman Joins Team MuscleTech®

Oakville, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com), the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand known for ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together, has announced a partnership with Olympic® gold medalist and two-time Canadian national champion figure skater Gabrielle Daleman.

The one-year agreement will see the Sochi and PyeongChang veteran champion the MuscleTech® brand’s award winning proteins, pre-workouts and amino-based products including Amino Build®, Shatter® Elite and Iso Whey Clear on social media platforms, in media interviews, through on-ice training, on advertising and at retail throughout Canada.

“I’m so excited to announce that I am officially part of the MuscleTech® family,” Daleman said. “I absolutely love this line. As a competitor, I know how important nutrition and health is and how important it is to recover and take care of your body. I absolutely love this line because they have products for before, during, and after my workout, it’s everything I could ask for and more”.

In addition to her success on the world stage, which also includes a bronze medal won during the 2017 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2017 Four Continents Championship, Daleman’s relentless work ethic has thrived on the pageant circuit, winning Miss Ontario in 2020.

Daleman's partnership with MuscleTech® will focus on her elite training regimen and an evolving career in a sport that favors those younger than the now 23-year-old. While most female athletes hit their athletic peak in their mid-to-late 20’s, many female skaters routinely find success throughout their teenage years, as the physical strain of jumping, spinning and training on bodies cause many to give up the sport before hitting their physical peak. Daleman came to MuscleTech® organically, as the MuscleTech® brand’s Amino Build (intra-workout BCAAs), Shatter Elite (preworkout), and Iso Whey Clear (protein) products propel Daleman through long days and early mornings for the last 18 months.

“Gabrielle represents everything the MuscleTech® brand stands for. Strength, resilience, perseverance, inspiration, and a commitment to health and fitness that is reflected in not only her physique but in her mental fortitude,” said Ioavate’s Chief Marketing Officer Jarrod Jordan. “Daleman has also been open and honest about her struggles with mental health, anxiety, and ADHD in a sport known for its brutally competitive nature. In spite of these complications, she remains committed to improvement, in every aspect of the word.”

For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. Whether you’re an elite athlete training to improve your strength, endurance, and power for the upcoming season, or simply someone who is trying to stay healthy, the brand’s innovative line of performance supplements meets the needs of everyone.

MuscleTech® supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the safest, most effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech® was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

