The Gap Partnership launches the eighth issue of The Negotiation Society magazine!

Since its very first edition back in 2017, The Negotiation Society magazine, curated by The Gap Partnership, has been committed to covering and reporting on all aspects of negotiation, from commercial to political to personal, providing inspiration and practical tips for anyone who negotiates (clue: that’s everyone).



This time around, The Negotiation Society magazine has chosen global trade as its major theme, a particularly hot topic in our pandemic-stricken times.

The cover feature, A story of shipping and shopping, looks at global and regional supply chains and how they have been affected by Covid. Negotiation experts from around the world report on the devastation that has been wreaked – from prohibitively high and escalating shipping costs that bite the world of consumer goods, to the resulting delays in our Amazon deliveries.

In a similar vein, regular feature Question Time asks its diverse panel to assess the impact of the pandemic on global trade negotiators themselves, asking whether it has in fact provided a timely wake-up call.

The issue also includes a Sustainability Special, with three articles that report on the important role that negotiation will play in ensuring we get to grips with climate change to ensure the future of our planet. There is also exciting news of a consortium of plastic manufacturers already playing its part.

Other highlights include Breaking Back which looks at how the Australian Open has navigated the challenges thrown at it in the last two years, and how they’ve adeptly changed course and adapted through renegotiation and robust relationships. And, Learnings from entrepreneurs dishes up inspiration from incredible leaders with vision who are breaking new ground in the categories of organic feminine care and influencer marketing.

And of course, this issue also contains plenty of negotiation tips and tricks that can instantly be put to use in the day job. Ever rehearsed for a negotiation? If not, why not? Practice Makes Perfect makes the case to do just that in order to get better results and capture more value.

You can read here the latest issue of The Negotiation Society magazine curated by The Gap Partnership.

