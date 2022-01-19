English French

Nanterre, 19 January 2022

VINCI awarded contract for the Takitimu North Link road in south-east Auckland,

New Zealand

A new 6.8 km 2x2 lane road

A project designed to improve road safety and accessibility in the region, with a particular focus on protection of biodiversity

A contract worth NZ$655 million (€391 billion)





HEB Construction, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in New Zealand, will be responsible for design and construction of the Takitimu North Link south-east of Auckland, in a joint venture with Fulton Hogan.

This project will support urban development in the region by improving accessibility. It will also relieve neighbouring towns from heavy freight traffic, thereby enhancing safety.

The works, worth NZ$655 million (€391 million), are scheduled to take around five years. They cover construction of a new 2x2 lane road, together with cyclist and pedestrian paths. This project includes construction of eight bridges, 29 culverts and eight stream diversions.

At the peak of construction, up to 400 people will be employed on the worksite.

Archaeological and environmental monitoring will be carried out during the preparatory works phase. Seven new wetlands will be created and endemic fauna (fish, insects, birds, lizards and bats) will be protected.

