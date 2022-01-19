English French

Update on Atari listing on US OTC Markets



Paris, January 19, 2022 – Atari shares have been listed on the US OTC market since October 2018 under the ticker PONGF. On September 28, 2021 the amended Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act went into effect, which provides for enhanced disclosure and investor protection in over-the-counter (OTC) markets in the United States.

Atari has applied to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service in order to satisfy the new disclosure requirements for non-SEC reporting companies. The Company anticipates this application will be processed in the coming weeks and will provide further updates in due course.

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/. Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

