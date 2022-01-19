Ibotta’s Big Game Bundle Includes 100% Cash Back on Pizza and Big Rewards

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta, a leading digital rewards platform, unveiled its first Big Game bundle while also giving Savers a chance to play a role in helping people facing hunger. The bundle includes up to 100% cash back on everything football fans need to throw the perfect game day party: including a frozen pizza and popular non-alcoholic beverages, cheese, dips, chips, and chocolate chip cookies. In addition, consumers can receive cash back offers on dozens of other items from brands such as Kraft Shredded Cheese, Knudsen/Breakstone's, NIVEA MEN® and SNICKERS®.



Big televised events offer many brands an opportunity to spotlight their products with big, splashy, expensive media buys, hoping to garner attention from its viewers. Ibotta, a brand on a mission to make every purchase rewarding, realized the most on-brand move it could make was to spend its money not advertising during the game, but sharing that advertising budget with its Savers. “We created Ibotta to help people make the most of their shopping budgets, to cut the consumer in on the deal, and to give back,” said Rich Donahue, Ibotta CMO. “Since our very first year, we’ve marveled time and again how our Savers turned their ‘cash back’ rewards into ‘give back’ opportunities. For example, many of our Savers donated the free Thanksgiving meal they received through Ibotta to someone in need."

Inspired by the ingenuity and generosity of these Ibotta Savers, the idea of an ongoing partnership with Feeding America® came to life. “For any big football game, teamwork happens on and off the field,” said Donahue. “The Big Game Bundle is an opportunity for everyone celebrating at home to have a great spread for hosting while at the same time coming together to help people in need.”

For every Big Game qualifying pizza offer redeemed between January 19, 2022 through February 8, 2022, Ibotta will donate $1 to Feeding America, up to $50,000. To participate, all fans need to do is use Ibotta to select their rewards before shopping at their favorite participating stores (including the Big Game qualifying pizza offer). Once products are purchased, consumers can upload a receipt to get the reward or get it automatically if they're shopping with a linked loyalty card. For existing Ibotta users, the frozen pizza offer will be immediately available and the additional five offers in the bundle will be unlocked after referring a friend.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1.1 billion in cumulative rewards to its users. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, after debuting on the list in 2018.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

Press Contact

Jennifer Belongia-Barak

Head of Public Relations, Ibotta

Jennifer.Belongia-Barak@ibotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d8cfa5-b085-4ff4-88fa-929c12bd2f06