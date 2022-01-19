2022 Outlook for Provider Compensation Management: Embracing New Compensation Models & Technology

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAUPPAUGE, NY (Jan. 19, 2022) – In a new report released today, Hallmark Health Care Solutions explores what healthcare organizations need to do in 2022 to overcome intensifying obstacles in service, care, and physician/provider compensation models.

The 2022 Outlook for Provider Compensation Management assesses current market forces and challenges related to physician and provider compensation models that will impact healthcare organizations this year. It also outlines several steps provider organizations need to take to set the stage for success in 2022 and beyond.

Among those steps: Accept the need for change, place greater emphasis on deep data analytics, and make smart technology investments alongside people and process improvements.

“The market has changed over the last 18 to 24 months … and 2022 is going to become a year where we have the ability to right-size ourselves a little bit, to get back to managing and advancing instead of reacting,” says Dave Butcher, Senior Vice President of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. For most provider organizations, that means looking at compensation models, reassessing recruitment, learning, and implementing the lessons of 2020-2021, and updating the organization’s approach to its provider compensation and contracting processes.

To help provider compensation professionals understand how to adapt their approaches, researchers at Hallmark Health Care Solutions – a leading healthcare technology firm and creator of the Heisenberg II suite of provider compensation and contract management solutions – spoke with subject matter experts at C5Gt, Reinvest Health Consulting, MCF Strategies, and the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals to develop the 2022 outlook report.

Drawing on those insights, the report examines:

How demand for clinical staff will continue outpacing supply, and what that means for the industry, including the transition from physician-specific compensation to more inclusive "provider" compensation.

How technology investments, made in tandem with people and process improvements, will be critical to navigating a challenging healthcare environment in 2022.

How 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule changes further disrupted provider compensation and required recalibrated compensation rates and thresholds, and what to expect going forward.

How direct contracting and co-management agreements are opening new avenues for employers and consumers to access care outside the hospital space, and creating options for nontraditional employment approaches.

How the market will see continued disruption in service, care, and compensation models that will likely force organizations to evolve in order to better attract, recruit, and retain providers – and drive improved productivity.





By providing this exploration into how compensation strategies can be reimagined to support optimized operations, revenue, and – above all else – patient outcomes, leaders at Hallmark Health Care Solutions aim to support all U.S. healthcare organizations with industry intelligence and helpful resources.

The report is available for immediate download at heisenbergii.com.



About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.



Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.



HHCS’ workforce solutions include Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution. For more information, visit einsteinii.com and heisenbergii.com.

Attachment