PrestoSports Announces Launch of Fundraising Solution PrestoRaise

PHOENIX, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrestoSports, the leading all-in-one sports technology platform in college and high school athletics, today announced the launch of PrestoRaise, a fundraising solution designed to support the funding needs of athletic programs. As schools and teams at every level continue to recover from the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 and 2021 seasons, athletic programs are seeking new and creative ways to generate revenue. Free to use, the PrestoRaise fan-funding platform lightens the load for department staff and streamlines the ability for organizations to reach and activate their communities.

"Athletics programs are seeking new ways to engage their communities in fundraising efforts," said Keith Womack, President of PrestoSports. "As we continue to expand our all-inclusive platform for athletics programs, we are committed to providing solutions that meet the specific funding needs of each school, sport, and athlete."

Developed to be completely customized to a program's unique needs and remove any hurdles to getting started, the PrestoRaise platform supports fundraising efforts with multi-channel tools like branded websites, hosting services, social media graphics, email, and the administration of donations through a secure online platform distributed directly into a program's bank account. Additionally, programs also have the power to control their funding payouts. Not restricted to the payout preferences of other funding tools, PrestoRaise allows fundraising administrators to receive access to their funds immediately, at the end of a campaign or monthly if they choose.

Programs also have the ability to control permissions and visibility into their fundraising performance. For example, a superintendent of a district can view performance for all schools, a principal can view results for their school, and a coach can view the results for their athletes. Athletic programs can sign up now and launch their fundraising campaigns for free by using this link.

PrestoSports

PrestoSports is a software-as-a-service company providing technology to colleges and conference offices. Serving more than 1,900 athletic programs and 100 conferences, PrestoSports is a powerhouse in the college athletics digital space. PrestoSports delivers solutions for building athletic brands, igniting fans, and funding sports programs. Clubessential Holdings formed its sports division in 2017 and includes the integrated capabilities of PrestoSports, Stretch Internet, SIDHelp, ScoreShots, and SuperFan. PrestoSports is committed to delivering customers a more expansive suite of software solutions to help them nurture and grow their tight-knit communities of members, fans, athletes, and coaches. www.prestosports.com

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public clubs, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across six brands — Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems — the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. For more information, visit the following websites: clubessential.com, clubready.com, exerp.com, foreupgolf.com, prestosports.com, and vermontsystems.com.

CONTACT:

Marilyn Cox

Chief Marketing Officer

Clubessential Holdings, LLC

513.322.4194

mcox@clubessential.com

Related Images











Image 1: PrestoSports









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment