Health Gorilla Makes a Splash Hire in Pursuit of Their QHIN Designation

Palo Alto, California, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, leading Health Information Network in the United States, announced today their hiring of Carol Allis as Chief Compliance Officer. Health Gorilla declared their intention to become a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) on October 6th, 2021 and has brought Allis on to ensure that they have the appropriate compliance strategy, interoperability solutions, and data governance protocols in place to best serve their network’s participants.

“We are thrilled to have Carol join the Health Gorilla team,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “Her extensive experience working with, and advising healthcare regulatory bodies, will be a tremendous advantage as we define our QHIN policies and operational procedures. There are very few people with the level of experience Carol brings, and we’re fortunate to have her on board.”

Allis brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, government affairs, legal, and corporate compliance roles and was a key member of the legal team at ​​HHS working with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). She was lead counsel working on the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and regulations related to information blocking, interoperability, and the standards and certification criteria for electronic health records (EHR), and the ONC Health IT Certification Program. At HHS, Allis was responsible for advising both ONC and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on health information technology and interoperability issues.

Before her time at HHS, Allis was Senior Counsel at Thomson Reuters (now IBM Watson Health) and was most recently the Associate General Counsel at the Medical Device Innovation Consortium.

In her new role as Chief Compliance Officer, Allis will have a critical role on the senior leadership team and be a key part of the legal team that is responsible for crafting the compliance strategy for Health Gorilla’s QHIN services, ensuring that Health Gorilla meets the highest level of compliance with TEFCA’s contractual and regulatory requirements, as well as meeting Health Gorilla’s overall compliance obligations.

“Helping to create the national interoperability framework to facilitate better access to patient data has been a large part of my career for many years,” said Allis. “As a health information network, Health Gorilla has already made some fantastic improvements to our healthcare system, and I believe that we have a real opportunity to unite our country’s disparate clinical data and provide physicians and patients the data they need to make more informed decisions.”

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.