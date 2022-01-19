WPUR Water and Electric Innovations To Include Sustainable Cryptocurrency Solution Highlighted In 2022 Strategic Outlook Presentation Scheduled This Friday

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today confirmed the company plans to publish a 2022 strategic outlook presentation this Friday, January 21st.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

WPUR has initiated a solar farm project in Africa with the goal of becoming one of the largest solar farms in the world.

The solar farm project is part of an initiative to make the future of cryptocurrency and web3 sustainable by tapping into the underutilized labor markets in Africa for mining with power provided by WPUR’s solar farm(s).

WPUR is working with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) to deliver off grid charging solutions for ALYI’s EV program in Africa. WPUR’s work with ALYI was featured in an ALYI 2022 Strategic Outlook Presentation earlier this week.

ALYI’s dedicated cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) is also working with WPUR to help fund both WPUR’s work with ALYI and the development of WPUR’s planned solar farm(s).

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

