MityLite Launches New Line of Outdoor Products

OREM, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, has launched a new line of outdoor products. The Vita Family includes side chairs, arm chairs, barstools, and tables.

“We are excited to offer these outdoor dining chairs and tables to our loyal customers,” said Troy Baller, the Senior National Sales Director for the MityLite Hospitality Market. “We believe the launch is coming at the perfect time as more and more consumers are looking to spend time outdoors. The Vita line can withstand the elements and will be a product your property can be proud of.”

The Vita products feature a Flora Table, Azalea Arm Chair, Azalea Side Chair, and Azalea Barstool. All chairs and tables use materials guaranteed to offer extreme durability in damp and humid environments. The products are made with 100% recycled material. The pre-galvanized steel frame and a polyester powder coating that is both rust-resistant and UV-resistant.

The Azalea side chairs and arm chairs stack 8 chairs high and the barstools stack 6 high for easy storage. The Flora tables are designed to provide plenty of legroom and are easy to assemble. All products have a seat and tabletop that will not hold standing water.

Learn more details about the Vita Outdoor Products here: https://mitylite.com/product-categories/outdoor-furniture

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the business marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant, and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs, and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®. Learn more at mityinc.com.

