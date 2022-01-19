CLA Foundation Grants $738K to Diversity-Focused Organizations Nominated by Employees

Minneapolis, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the United States, announced today that its CLA Foundation granted $737,500 to 50 organizations across the country through its winter grant cycle. The foundation has two grant cycles per year. An additional $650,000 was granted during the summer 2021 grant cycle.

“We are so grateful to the CLA Foundation,” said Sarah Dutcher, executive director at Breakthrough at Kent Denver, one of this year’s CLA Foundation grantees. “There is so much need right now, and students are suffering academically and emotionally. Costs have gone up drastically and we are very grateful to have these extra funds.”

Each year, CLA family members are invited to nominate organizations they believe are not only making a difference in their community, but also share the foundation’s intent to promote and support diverse individuals and organizations that align with its mission of connecting diverse networks to create career opportunities through education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

“The ongoing pandemic elevates the need for continued and rising funding for the CLA Foundation, so that we can continue to provide meaningful grants,” said Mindy Plewacki, director, CLA Foundation. “As our community needs grow, our vision is for our foundation funding to keep pace. We asked the CLA family to make it a December to remember by going above and beyond for our communities, and we did it. Our year-end total topped $1.5 million — a record-breaking year.”

The majority of the CLA Foundation grantees serve populations who have been historically underserved or underrepresented as defined by race, disability, Veteran status, and socioeconomics. The organizations funded in this cycle serve broad and diverse communities:

82% focus on serving people that identify as Black, Pacific Islander, Latinx, Asian, or more than one race

38% focus on serving people with disabilities

10% focus on serving Veterans

86% focus on serving low-income populations

The grant recipients help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion and demonstrate a commitment to the CLA Foundation’s “three Es” ― education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Since 2015, the CLA family has awarded $6.1 million through 388 grants to organizations across the country. Learn more about the CLA Foundation.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

Attachment