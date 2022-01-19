Degassing Valves Market is projected to total US$ 215.7 Million by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global degassing valve market is estimated to reach US$ 140.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to total US$ 215.7 Mn by 2031, with sales growing at a 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Degassing valves are used for emitting/degassing the carbon dioxide and air inside various bags and pouches. With their exceptional functionality, these valves maintain the freshness, aroma, and quality of food such as coffee, dairy products, pet food, etc.

Degassing Valve Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 140.0 Mn Degassing Valve Market Projected Size 2031 US$ 215.7 Mn Degassing Valve Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2031) 4.9% Degassing Valve Market Top 5 Companies Market Share (2022E) 35-40%



With their degassing mechanism, these valves have brought about a significant change in the way coffee and other food products are packed and transported. The introduction of flexible packaging is also expected to boost sales of degassing valves over the assessment period.

Factors such as rising consumption of coffee among millennials and increasing import and export of coffee products worldwide are key factors driving the degassing valves market.

Degassing valves are available with or without a filter. Both types have their own mechanism and functionality. Degassing valves with integrated filters are mostly suitable for powdered food and coffee products. The filter can prevent small powder particles from getting into the degassing valve.

Leading manufacturers operating in the market are providing valves with filters to fulfil the precise requirements of brand owners. The addition of these filters enables manufacturers to offer degassing valves for both coffee bean and powdered coffee packaging.

Surging demand for degassing valves with integrated filter mechanism among the small as well as leading coffee brand owners is expected to complement the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value and 000’ Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, U.K., Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Packaging Format, End Use and Region Key Companies Profiled • CCL Industries



• Syntegon Technology GmbH



• FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation



• Goglio SpA



• Amcor plc



• Plitek Valves Inc



• TricorBraun Flex



• Wipf Holding AG



• Tungyi Hardware Co., Ltd



• Fres-co System USA



• UrthPact, LLC



Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the filter integrated valves segment is projected to account for 3/4th of the total market share through 2031.

of the total market share through 2031. Based on material type, PE (Polyethylene) will emerge as the most preferred material for degassing valves production. The segment is projected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 38.0 Mn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Collectively North America and Europe are projected to hold around 52.0% of the degassing valve market share in 2022.





Competition Landscape

CCL Industries, Goglio SpA, Fres-co System USA, Inc are the top players operating in the global degassing valve market. Furthermore, TricorBraun Flex, Plitek Valves Inc., Syntegon Technology GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Layfield Group. Ltd., Amcor plc are among the leading players operating in the market.

The Tier 3 players in the market hold 35-45% in the global degassing valve market. In conclusion, key players contribute almost 55-65% of the global degassing valve market.

Leading players operating in the global degassing market are investing in research and development to develop flexible packaging solutions for coffee and other products. In addition to this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

