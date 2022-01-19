Greene Concepts Releases New Six-Pack BE WATER Configuration Along with New Nutrition Label on Water Bottles to Further Increase Awareness and Product Interest Nationally

Marion, North Carolina, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce the new release of BE WATERTM six-packs along with the presence of a new nutrition label on the bottles. The new six-packs provide a new product SKU for additional purchase choices for consumers along with reduced shelf space for retailers while the BE WATER nutrition label offers customers increased detail about the product.

The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) has outlined a uniformed approach to labeling bottled water along with consumer education about their specific brand of bottled water to assist them in making an informed purchase decision. The FDA further regulates the safety of bottled water beverages to include flavored water and nutrient-added water beverages.

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts Vice-President of Marketing conveys, “In response to the multiple requests from retailers and distribution partners, we have added a six-pack option of BE WATER to grow our retail presence and market share. We now offer two configurations, the six-pack and twenty-four pack, to satisfy consumer and retail needs. Regarding our updated nutrition panel, we have added it to our upcoming label runs to highlight the health benefits of hydrating with BE WATER.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Bottled water continues to be the number one consumer beverage in the U.S. As such, our goal is to deliver multiple purchase options for consumers to include six-packs, and to provide additional information about BE WATER’s nutritional value. BE WATER contains natural positive minerals, and we have upgraded our label to display the mineral content, which has positive benefits to consumers. This is another major milestone for Greene Concepts as we continue to share the benefits of drinking BE WATER with consumers across the country.” Click here to preview the latest Be Water promotional video.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:



Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments