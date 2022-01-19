EXL Names Jennifer Lemming Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Lemming as Chief Marketing Officer. Charged with accelerating EXL’s data-driven transformation agenda, Lemming will help marshal the company’s advanced analytics, AI, digital and cloud capabilities to unlock new growth opportunities for the world’s leading corporations.



“EXL has greatly expanded its analytics and digital capabilities over the last few years as our clients have entrusted us with increasingly complex, mission critical projects that sit right at the heart of their long-term business strategies,” said Anita Mahon, EXL Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. “With her proven track record and deep experience building renowned global brands, Jennifer will help us capitalize on that momentum to unlock our next phase of growth.”

Lemming joins EXL from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX company, where she was Senior Vice President, Marketing. Leading a global team of over 80 marketers, Lemming helped support double-digit growth, ultimately helping to build LexisNexis Risk Solutions into the fastest growing business companywide. Fostering a team culture rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Lemming also transformed the company’s women employee resource group by creating education, engagement, and self-discovery programs and mentoring future leaders. With experience throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Canada, Lemming has also held senior marketing roles at Aflac, DS Waters, and Yahoo!.

“I have been incredibly fortunate throughout my career to see first-hand the power of data-driven insights and breakthrough digital strategies to truly transform business outcomes,” said Lemming. “I look forward to applying that experience at EXL, where the opportunity to drive outsized results across so many industries will create many exciting new challenges.”

