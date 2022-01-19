M0x Launches M0xchain Hackathon 2022 to Boost Crypto and NFT Game Development

LEWES, Del., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world has seen the growth of blockchain-based technology solutions as digital asset market capitalization has crossed $2 trillion. Terms such as Defi (decentralized finance), metaverse, and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have gradually made the world start to accept the idea that digital assets can have real-world utility and value - or even that nowadays, the distinction between these two worlds does not make sense anymore.

One of the pillars of this change is the gaming industry, with the frequent presence of economic mechanisms in games where users from all over the world trade, buy and earn coins, clothes, objects, powers, or characteristics for their avatars. Integrating these mechanisms into the blockchain is already real and in vast expansion. That is the focus of M0xchain: allow seamless integration of the traditional gaming industry with blockchain, NFTs, and the crypto economy. M0x abstracts all blockchain complexity and dynamics, so game developers can focus on their game and leave decentralization and token economy to m0x.

M0xChain is a native blockchain protocol built from scratch to suit the unique need of the gaming industry: fully customizable, super-fast, and with free transactions, it makes it possible and easy for any studio to bring blockchain elements - NFT, play to earn, in-game currencies, etc.

"M0x will revolutionize the game industry. It gives any developer, from the behemoths and legendary studios to the indie heroes worldwide, the power to bring their existing and future games to the blockchain. That powers up the way the games interact with players - and the way that everyone makes money in this game," says Fabio Alves Moura, an experient Swiss-based Blockchain lawyer and one of the co-founders of M0x.

M0xchain Hackathon 2022

The free virtual event that happens on Feb. 18 is an initiative by M0x to find and encourage developers and studios worldwide to create innovative projects by integrating games into their blockchain solution sets.

Participants will have the chance to interact with top professionals from the global consortium of companies that collaborate on the development of M0xchain. Educational Lives will present easy How-tos from NFTs creation to implementation in real game projects in some of the most popular Game Engines platforms like Unity 3D and others.

The best projects in the categories "Game Development," "NFTs & Design," and "New Economy Models" will be awarded a generous prize. The winners will be entered into the M0xchain Hall of Fame, having their brand and name present in advertising, events, and M0xchain presentations, with a strong chance of participating in the M0x Metaverse Council.

M0xchain Hackathon 2022 is free to participate in. To register, interested parties must access https://moxchain.com/m0x-hackathon-2022/

You can learn more about us by visiting www.moxchain.com. If you have questions, contact us at talkto@moxchain.com. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

