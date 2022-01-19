One World Universe in Discussions with ex-NFL and U.S. Green Beret Nate Boyer for Future Business Collaborations

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that CEO Jerry Craig and Nate Boyer have agreed in principle to work together on additional future projects.



The company is currently working with Nate Boyer, a long-time friend of CEO Jerry C. Craig, on his motion picture ‘MVP’, which recently partnered with the National Football League (NFL). One World Universe was an early investor in the film. Under the financing agreement, the company shall be entitled to recoup their original Investment Contribution, along with approximately 16.67% of worldwide gross after all invested parties recoup their original investments.

Additionally, Nate and OWUV will be working together on the company’s 3rd NFT project called ‘MVP APES’, a derivative of the famous Bored Mutant Ape Yacht Club – arguably the most sought after NFT collection on the OpenSea.io marketplace. The collection will be a tribute the foundation where the theme of merging active military and retired veterans along with football players. The NFT collection will consist of 10,000 Apes, of which there will be 10 rare personalized NFTs that are 1 of 1’s of both the MVP movie cast and NFL players. A portion of the proceeds from this project will aid Nate Boyer’s MVP foundation. Early project art has been and will continue to be posted on the company’s Instagram and Twitter accounts. The official launch date of the project is set for “Super Bowl Sunday” February 13, 2022. More details to follow in the coming weeks via press release, social media platforms and future website MVPApes.com.

“Nate and I had a great meeting and we agreed to continue additional fruitful and likeminded collaborations in the future as we discussed multiple upcoming deals for on the big screen and off. Our friendship started because of the same type of mindset, the same love of our country, the love of sports (both footballs), and our desire to make difference anyway we can. Working together in this format checks all those boxes for me and I can say wholeheartedly that if we ever had the chance to work together again that it would be considered a no brainer. Like Nate’s amazing career so far, he’s broke out from just being military or football centered as he’s branched out and welcomed both new career and personal challenges for himself and I hope to be able to stand beside him and continue to help and support him just as he would do for us,” stated Jerry C. Craig CEO of OWUV.

The NFL has been an advocate of Nate’s MVP program since its inception and is excited about further publicizing the work being done to assist both veterans and athletes as they transition into the next phase of their lives. The NFL is planning screenings and events centered around the Super Bowl, NFL Combine and NFL Draft in an effort to raise awareness for the film and the MVP organization.

In other developments, the company anticipates an exciting update in regard to the “Bad Bunny” NFT project along with the launch of OneWorld’s ALIEN Club NFT collection set for this Friday, Jan 21, 2022. This will be OWUV’s first of many NFT projects and an important achievement for the diversified holding company. Shareholders can visit https://Oneworldaliensclub.com

