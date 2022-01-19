Rayan Faraj, CEO OF TBS LLC Announces New Revolutionary Service to Save Small Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayan Faraj, CEO and founder of Tech Beyond Solutions LLC, has announced a new list of revolutionary services to help small businesses recover after Covid. Tech Beyond Solutions LLC, or TBS, is a revolutionary tech startup in San Jose, California. With the help of TBS LLC, small businesses can run their business on autopilot, taking away the stress that automation, marketing, and tech-related headaches owners face regularly.

Founded by Rayan Faraj in August 2021, TBS LLC had some rocky beginnings within the first month. It's not an unfamiliar story with many startups that often lead to failure if startups aren't willing to adjust. Faraj knew that, for his company to be successful, changes needed to be made quickly to get his company on track. With the help of some organizational adjustments and shifting the vision and goals of the company, Faraj turned the company around, transforming TBS LLC into one of the fastest-growing startups in the industry.

Faraj is no stranger to the struggle startups face. In 2017, he had put everything into his first startup company. His first company struggled within the first year, and eventually, the business failed. Faraj lost everything, becoming homeless in 2018. Faraj persevered through some of the toughest times of his life, but he was confident he could build his life up to achieve his goals. Failure, after all, is how most success stories begin. "There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure." - Paulo Coelho. After a second failed business, his third, TBS LLC, has taken off and gained incredible success.

Under Faraj's leadership, the company has grown exponentially to just under 20 people working under him. With the company's rising success, Faraj hopes to double the number of employees working toward helping small businesses attain success.

TBS LLC offers its marketing and IT solutions for monthly flat rate fees with on-demand service to handle anything they may need throughout the month, including unexpected items. Through fostering strong relationships with their clients, they provide peace of mind knowing their marketing, advertising, branding, and IT needs are all taken care of with the care and quality that TBS LLC delivers.

TBS LLC is determined to produce the extraordinary for all small businesses. For business owners looking for marketing and IT solutions, TBS LLC will partner closely with them to create a customized marketing plan that provides them with all their tech and marketing needs at an affordable rate. If you are a small business owner who wants to break free from the norm and increase their profitability, reach out to info@tbs.llc directly.

Related Images











Image 1: Rayan Faraj's secret for growing any small business





How to grow a small business by Rayan Faraj









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment