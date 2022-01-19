Associa Chicagoland Promotes Brandon Clayton to Senior Community Association Manager

Chicago, IL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland is pleased to announce that Brandon Clayton has been promoted to the position of senior community association manager. In his new role, he will oversee client relationships, monitor quality assurance, mentor managers, and administer Associa’s educational policies and procedures.

Mr. Clayton has more than six years of condominium management experience and two years of receivership experience. Since joining Associa Chicagoland in 2019, he has served as community manager for several key branch clients and worked closely with association boards of directors. In that capacity he maintained communications with homeowners and facilitated board meetings to ensure efficient decision-making and governing policies.

“Brandon’s history as a liaison between client board members and our management team makes him the perfect candidate for the senior community association manager role,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “He is a highly-detailed self-starter and passionate people manager whose ability to form strong relationships with association leaders, residents, and management team members alike is an integral part of our success. We are excited to watch Brandon grow in this new role."

Mr. Clayton is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago. He holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

