Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – HYZN, DCRB

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (“DCRB”) (NASDAQ: DCRB); n/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) breached their fiduciary duties to DCRB’s shareholders. If you were a DCRB shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether DCRB’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage DCRB in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to DCRB’s shareholders, and whether DCRB’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On July 15, 2021, DCRB shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021, approved a merger between DCRB and Hyzon Motors. On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a report critical of Hyzon and its business prospects. On January 12, 2022, Hyzon said that it was subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with Blue Orca’s claims.

What You Can Do

If you were a DCRB shareholder, you may have legal claims against DCRB’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

