Communities First Financial Corporation Earns $5.41 Million for 4Q-2021 and a Record $20.53 Million for the Full Year 2021

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CFST), the parent company of Fresno First Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 66% to $5.41 million, or $1.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q-2021), compared to $3.25 million, or $1.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q-2020), and increased 4% from $5.22 million, or $1.68 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q-2021). For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased 78% to $20.53 million, or $6.62 per diluted share, compared to $11.51 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, for year ended December 31, 2020. All results are unaudited.



“Our quarterly results were a strong end to what was a record year on several measures,” said Steve Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved record net income and fully diluted EPS for 2021, supported by record revenue with net interest income up 42% for the year. Performance metrics for the year were highlighted by a return on average common equity (“ROAE”) of 26.46%, and a return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.06%, with an enviable efficiency ratio of 38.32% and a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.24%.” ROAE was 25.15%, ROAA was 2.00% and NIM was 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“The Bank’s performance in 2021 was exceptional with loan growth accelerating in the fourth quarter, all while maintaining our consistent and disciplined underwriting standards. What is most impressive is our loan team’s success in replacing our SBA-PPP loans that received forgiveness from the SBA with new loans,” said Miller. “Total deposits also increased 29% at year-end as we continue to establish strong and meaningful client relationships. Credit quality remains sound with nonperforming assets declining from the preceding quarter, and there was no provision for loan losses booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.” Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.27%, at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.30% from the preceding quarter.

“The successes of 2021 were a direct result of the outstanding dedication and effort of our employees. I want to thank our amazing team who work tirelessly to be our customers’ most trusted partner. We are operating from a position of strength as we enter 2022, and we will continue to work every day to create value for our investors, our customers, our communities and our employees.”

Fourth quarter 2021 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 69% to $7.48 million.

Net income grew 66% to $5.41 million, or $1.74 per diluted share.

Return on average equity of 25.15%.

Return on average assets of 2.00%.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased by 26% to $12.70 million.

Total assets grew 24% to $1.08 billion.

Net loans increased 17% to $713.49 million.

Total deposits increased 29% to $936.55 million.

Shareholder equity increased 30% to $89.294 million.

Book value increased 29% to $29.08 per share.

“Our new bank-wide loan origination system, which we initiated and announced in the third quarter of 2021, will be fully implemented during the first quarter of 2022. This system will enable the Bank to have a fully digital process for all of our lending teams,” added Miller. “We will leverage the efficiencies gained to help further scale our lending capabilities. In addition, we continue to work with our API partners to develop process improvements that will impact key strategic areas like customer onboarding and payments.”

Results of Operations

Gross revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 26% to $12.70 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.07 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and was up by 5% from $12.06 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2021, operating revenue increased 41% to $48.81 million, compared to $34.52 million for 2020.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 31% to $10.42 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.97 million for the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 7% from $9.77 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2021, net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 42% to $38.84 million from $27.44 million for 2020. Quarterly 2021 net interest income was impacted by interest expense of $464,000 on sub-debt issued in November 2020. Interest expense related to sub-debt was $1.39 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $295,000 interest expense on sub-debt in 2020. “The exceptional growth in net interest income for both the fourth quarter of 2021, and for the full year of 2021, was again a result of a growing loan portfolio and garnering higher yields from our investment portfolio,” said Steve Canfield, Chief Financial Officer.

The Bank’s net interest margin (“NIM”), which excludes interest expense on holding company sub-debt, expanded 21 basis points to 4.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021, from 3.95% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and improved by two-basis points from 4.14% for the preceding quarter. For the full year 2021, the NIM expanded 23 basis points to 4.24% compared to 4.01% for 2020. The expansion in the NIM in the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021 was primarily due to the low cost to fund earnings assets and changes in the mix of earning assets, as well as additional interest and fee income from PPP loans.

The yield on earning assets was 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 4.06% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 4.23% on a linked quarter basis. The cost to fund earning assets remained low at 0.08% for the third and fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year of 2021, the yield on earning assets was 4.34% compared to 4.15% for 2020. The cost to fund earning assets declined 33% to 0.10% for the full year of 2021, compared to 0.14% for 2020.

Total non-interest income was $2.28 million for fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.29 million for the preceding quarter. The slight decline in non-interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to fewer loan sales which resulted in lower gain on sale of loans. For the full year of 2021, non-interest income increased 41% to $9.97 million compared to $7.07 million for 2020. The growth in non-interest income for the full year 2021, was primarily due to increased sales of SBA and multi-family loans resulting in greater gain on sale of loans, and secondarily due to increased deposit fee income.

“Most of our sponsored ISO partners are now generating revenue above their monthly minimums,” said Miller. “The increased volume from our partners during the latter part of 2021, provided momentum for our fee income as we come into 2022. Fourth quarter 20211 revenue was up $272,000, or 32%, compared to the prior quarter, which sets a high bar for the run rate.”

“Maximizing the payment ecosystem is a core strategy for the Bank going forward,” continued Miller. “During the fourth quarter, our payments team successfully implemented a direct relationship with a major payment processor, which enables the bank to become its own ISO. Many acquiring banks have their own ISO, and we feel this will enable us to better maximize some of our current merchant relationships from a revenue and risk management perspective. Controlling our own ISO will also allow us to work directly with various fintech payment platforms or smaller ISO partners in strategic verticals.”

Merchant ISO Processing Volume 2021 ($ in thousands) ISOs 1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume Start Date 1 $ 282,258 $ 324,996 $ 293,220 $ 232,303 2 290,376 404,895 349,143 335,557 3 8,303 10,824 20,362 25,891 4 0 9,270 41,004 133,946 5 0 62 4,949 29,091 6 0 130 5,379 44,378 7 0 0 0 126,224 7/19/2021 8 0 0 0 32,196 12/15/2021 9 0 0 0 0 1/22/2022 10 0 0 0 0 1/22/2022 Total Volume $ 580,938 $ 750,176 $ 714,057 $ 959,586

“We sold $3.37 million of loans during the fourth quarter realizing $413,000 in gain on sale of loans, which favorably impacted non-interest income, but less so than the linked quarter and fourth quarter of 2020. We use the option of holding loans from time to time, as we manage liquidity and augment our earnings,” said Canfield. “Deposit fee income was also substantially higher from a year ago, which added to our non-interest income.”



Total deposit fee income increased 111%, or $243,000, to $462,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $219,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and grew 8%, or $35,000, from $427,000 on a linked quarter basis. For the full year 2021, total deposit fee income increased 147% to $1.57 million, compared to $637,000 for 2020. Debit/credit card interchange income grew 51% from the fourth quarter a year ago and remained relatively flat from the third quarter of 2021. In fourth quarter of 2021, gain on sale of loans declined 30% over the fourth quarter a year earlier and fell 32% on a linked quarter basis. For the full year 2021, non-interest income increased 41% to $9.97 million compared to $7.07 million in 2020.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.22 million, an increase of 21% compared to $4.30 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of 17% from $4.45 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year 2021, non-interest expense increased 20% to $18.59 million compared to $15.51 million for 2020. Compensation and benefits expense is the largest non-interest expense component representing 62% of non-interest expense. In 2021 compensation and benefits expense increased to $11.52 million in 2021, compared to $9.70 million in 2020, an increase of 18.8%. The increase was primarily a result of increases in headcount growing to 77.5 full time equivalent, at December 31, 2021, from 58 full time equivalent employees at December 31, 2020 compared to Occupancy and equipment expense represents 4% of non-interest expense and was little changed year over year at $827,000 in 2021 compared to $823,000 in 2020. Other operating expense represents the remaining 34% of non-interest expense and increased 25% in 2021 to $6.25 million from $4.99 million in 2020. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, loan origination expense and recruitment expenses were the primary drivers of the increase.

Reflective of a high-performing franchise, the efficiency ratio was 41.09% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 42.70% for the fourth quarter a year ago, and 36.87% for the third quarter of 2021. For the full year 2021, the efficiency ratio improved to 38.32% from 45.01% for 2020.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 24% to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2021, from $871.35 million at December 31, 2020, and grew 6% from $1.02 billion million at September 30, 2021.

The total portfolio of loans increased $105.49 million, or 17%, to $726.25 million at December 31, 2021 from $620.77 million at December 31, 2020, and grew $25.94 million, or 4%, from $700.32 million on a linked quarter basis. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $52.59 million of SBA-PPP loans, a decrease of 67% from the fourth quarter a year ago and down 38% from the preceding quarter. “We sold approximately $3.37 million in SBA loans during the fourth quarter, and forgiven PPP loans paying off during the quarter totaled $31.69 million.”

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 7% to $185.16 million, at December 31, 2021, from $172.62 million recorded a year earlier. C&I loans represented 25% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Commercial real estate loans increased 69% to $382.02 million at year end compared to year end 2020, and increased 15% on a linked quarter basis, representing 53% of total loans at December 31, 2021. “The CRE portfolio includes approximately $128.88 million in multi-family loans originated by our So Cal team that we may consider selling at some point in the future,” commented Canfield.

Agriculture loans, representing 8% of the loan portfolio, at December 31, 2021, increased 74% to $57.35 million from a year ago and grew 23% from September 30, 2021. Real estate construction and land development loans totaled $31.92 million, or 4% of loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.15 million, or 2% of loans. SBA-PPP loans represented 7% of the portfolio and there were $934,000 in unamortized PPP fees capitalized on the balance sheet at quarter end. At December 31, 2021, the SBA, USDA, or other government agencies, guaranteed loans totaled $131.99 million, or 18% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio increased 31%, or $69.16 million, to $291.97 million at December 31, 2021, from $222.81 million at December 31, 2020, and increased 8%, or $22.73 million, from $269.24 million at September 30, 2021. “We continue to use the investment portfolio for liquidity purposes, to balance our overall asset/liability position, as well as for earnings. The growth has been primarily spread over a mix of mortgage backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities and some other domestic debt,” stated Canfield.

Total deposits increased 29% to $936.55 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $726.25 million from a year earlier, and grew 5% from $893.55 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 33% to $594.04 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $446.92 million at December 31, 2020, and increased 7% from $554.58 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented over 63% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. Borrowed funds, excluding sub-debt, were zero at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, compared to $31 million from a year earlier.

Shareholders’ equity increased 30% to $89.29 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $68.55 million a year ago, and grew 6% from $84.24 million at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share increased 29% to $29.08 at December 31, 2021, compared to $22.56 at December 31, 2020, and grew by 6% compared to $27.42 at September 30, 2021.

We have a strong capital base to support our continued growth, which will allow us pursue further opportunities as they might arise,” added Canfield. Tier-1 capital at the Bank was $125.81 million at quarter end, or 11.7% of assets.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $2.93 million, or 0.27% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.69 million, or 0.19% of total assets at December 31, 2020, and $3.02 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Included in nonperforming assets were $828,000 of restructured loans that were performing under the terms of their agreement(s) at December 31, 2021, compared to $430,000 performing restructured loans at December 30, 2020. There were no performing restructured loans in the preceding quarter. The nonperforming loans consisted of loans that were proactively placed on nonaccrual and are not COVID related.

Past due loans 30-60 days totaled $3.83 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.02 million at December 31, 2020, and $934,000 at September 30, 2021. Past due loans from 60-90 days were $254,000 at December 31, 2021, compared to $10,000 a year earlier. There were no past due loans in the 60-90 day category in the preceding quarter. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $10,000, compared to no past due loans 90+ days from a year ago and $1.56 million at September 30, 2021. All past due loans at December 31, 2021 were purchased government guaranteed loans that the bank is ultimately guaranteed full payment of principal and interest.

There was no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.35 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $400,000 booked in the linked quarter. For the full year 2021, the provision for loan losses was $2.0 million and the total reserve for loan losses was $9.79 million December 31, 2021. “Although we expect to continue benefitting from an improving economy, and from the anticipated rising interest rates in 2022, we continue to closely monitor credit quality,” said Miller. Net charge-offs for the year 2021 totaled $64,000.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.35% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.26% a year earlier and 1.40% at September 30, 2021. “A large portion of our portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, the PPP loans, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.65%, as of December 31, 2021,” added Miller.

About Communities First Financial Corporation

Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of Fresno First Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. Fresno First Bank is a leading SBA Lender in California's Central Valley and has expanded into Southern California. The Bank is also a direct acquiring bank with VISA and MasterCard and processes payments for merchants across the country directly and through partners.

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: Year to Date as of: Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Percent Change BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,080,103 $ 1,023,299 $ 871,347 6 % 24 % Total Loans 726,253 700,318 620,766 4 % 17 % Investment securities 291,969 269,236 222,808 8 % 31 % Total deposits 936,549 893,249 726,254 5 % 29 % Shareholders equity, net $ 89,292 $ 84,243 $ 68,546 6 % 30 % SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Gross revenue $ 12,697 $ 12,056 $ 10,069 5 % 26 % $ 48,808 $ 34,517 41 % Operating expense 5,216 4,446 4,299 17 % 21 % 18,591 15,508 20 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income 7,481 7,610 5,770 -2 % 30 % 30,217 19,009 59 % Net income after tax $ 5,405 $ 5,220 $ 3,253 4 % 66 % $ 20,526 $ 11,513 78 % SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.70 $ 1.07 4 % 64 % $ 6.69 $ 3.84 74 % Fully diluted earnings per share $ 1.74 $ 1.68 $ 1.07 4 % 62 % $ 6.62 $ 3.79 75 % Book value per common share $ 29.08 $ 27.42 $ 22.56 6 % 29 % Common shares outstanding 3,070,307 3,071,957 3,038,743 -0 % 1 % Fully diluted shares 3,102,524 3,102,925 3,034,214 -0 % 2 % CFST - Stock price $ 57.00 $ 47.00 $ 31.01 21 % 84 % RATIOS: Return on average assets 2.00% 2.04% 1.50% -2 % 33 % 2.06% 1.60% 29 % Return on average equity 25.15% 25.52% 19.73% -1 % 27 % 26.46% 19.29% 37 % Efficiency ratio 41.09% 36.87% 42.70% 11 % -4 % 38.32% 45.01% -15 % Yield on earning assets 4.25% 4.23% 4.06% 1 % 5 % 4.34% 4.15% 5 % Cost to fund earning assets 0.08% 0.08% 0.11% -4 % -26 % 0.10% 0.14% -33 % Net Interest Margin 4.16% 4.14% 3.95% 1 % 5 % 4.24% 4.01% 6 % Equity to assets 8.27% 8.23% 7.87% 0 % 5 % Loan to deposits ratio 77.55% 78.40% 85.48% -1 % -9 % Full time equivalent employees 77.5 76.5 58.0 1 % 34 % BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,074,440 $ 1,017,060 $ 862,478 6 % 25 % $ 996,298 $ 718,199 39 % Total loans 707,695 700,818 595,544 1 % 19 % 690,463 513,925 34 % Investment securities 284,958 255,152 198,824 12 % 43 % 251,296 148,507 69 % Deposits 941,227 889,973 758,302 6 % 24 % 869,267 638,094 36 % Shareholders equity, net $ 85,248 $ 81,155 $ 65,570 5 % 30 % $ 77,581 $ 59,678 30 % ASSET QUALITY: Total delinquent accruing loans $ 4,096 $ 2,492 $ 1,031 64 % 297 % Nonperforming assets $ 2,930 $ 3,072 $ 1,689 -5 % 73 % Non Accrual / Total Loans .40% .44% .27% -8 % 48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets .27% .30% .19% -10 % 40 % LLR / Total loans 1.35% 1.40% 1.26% -4 % 7 %





STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: For the Year Ended (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Percent Change Interest Income Loan interest income $ 9,103 $ 8,666 $ 7,098 5 % 28 % $ 34,527 $ 24,662 40 % Investment income 1,853 1,702 1,276 9 % 45 % 6,688 3,624 85 % Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 30 26 81 15 % -63 % 125 330 -62 % Dividends from non-marketable equity 110 41 34 168 % 224 % 218 119 83 % Interest income 11,096 10,435 8,489 6 % 31 % 41,558 28,735 45 % Int. on deposits 213 208 229 2 % -7 % 858 963 -11 % Int. on short-term borrowings 0 0 0 0 % 0 % 4 33 -88 % Int. on long-term debt 464 464 295 0 % 57 % 1,858 295 530 % Interest expense 677 672 524 1 % 29 % 2,720 1,291 111 % Net interest income 10,419 9,763 7,965 7 % 31 % 38,838 27,444 42 % Provision for loan losses 0 400 1,350 -100 % -100 % 2,000 3,300 -39 % Net interest income after provision 10,419 9,363 6,615 11 % 58 % 36,838 24,144 53 % Non-Interest Income: Total deposit fee income 462 427 219 8 % 111 % 1,573 637 147 % Debit / credit card interchange income 136 138 90 -1 % 51 % 506 302 68 % Merchant services income 1,111 839 1,009 32 % 10 % 4,000 3,959 1 % Gain on sale of loans 413 672 587 -39 % -30 % 2,984 1,490 100 % Other operating income 156 217 199 -28 % -22 % 907 685 32 % Non-interest income 2,278 2,293 2,104 -1 % 8 % 9,970 7,073 41 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries & employee benefits 3,265 2,847 2,928 15 % 12 % 11,516 9,696 19 % Occupancy expense 202 212 193 -5 % 5 % 827 823 0 % Other operating expense 1,749 1,387 1,178 26 % 48 % 6,248 4,989 25 % Non-interest expense 5,216 4,446 4,299 17 % 21 % 18,591 15,508 20 % Net income before tax 7,481 7,210 4,420 4 % 69 % 28,217 15,709 80 % Tax provision 2,076 1,990 1,167 4 % 78 % 7,691 4,196 83 % Net income after tax $ 5,405 $ 5,220 $ 3,253 4 % 66 % $ 20,526 $ 11,513 78 %





BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands ) End of Period: Percentage Change From: (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,418 $ 9,775 $ 9,788 37 % 37 % Fed funds sold and deposits in banks 23,362 29,499 618 -21 % 3680 % CDs in other banks 1,490 1,739 9,175 -14 % -84 % Investment securities 291,969 269,236 222,808 8 % 31 % Loans held for sale 3,811 3,835 0 -1 % 0 % Portfolio loans outstanding: RE constr & land development 31,916 28,217 15,754 13 % 103 % Residential RE 1-4 Family 17,150 17,826 13,507 -4 % 27 % Commercial Real Estate 382,023 333,595 226,246 15 % 69 % Agriculture 57,348 46,488 33,026 23 % 74 % Commercial and Industrial 185,155 189,856 172,624 -2 % 7 % SBA PPP Loans 52,594 84,282 159,491 -38 % -67 % Consumer and Other 67 54 118 24 % -43 % Total Portfolio Loans 726,253 700,318 620,766 4 % 17 % Deferred fees & discounts (2,981 ) (3,868 ) (3,728 ) -23 % -20 % Allowance for loan losses (9,785 ) (9,785 ) (7,848 ) 0 % 25 % Loans, net 713,487 686,665 609,190 4 % 17 % Non-marketable equity investments 4,132 4,071 3,059 1 % 35 % Cash value of life insurance 8,397 8,349 8,198 1 % 2 % Accrued interest and other assets 20,037 10,130 8,511 98 % 135 % Total assets $ 1,080,103 $ 1,023,299 $ 871,347 6 % 24 % LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 594,044 $ 554,579 $ 446,920 7 % 33 % Interest checking 26,277 31,915 19,543 -18 % 34 % Savings 81,324 85,811 56,949 -5 % 43 % Money market 168,423 152,542 131,904 10 % 28 % Certificates of deposits 66,481 68,402 70,938 -3 % -6 % Total deposits 936,549 893,249 726,254 5 % 29 % Short-term borrowings 0 0 31,000 0 % -100 % Long-term debt 39,283 39,244 39,126 0 % 0 % Other liabilities 14,979 6,563 6,421 128 % 133 % Total liabilities 990,811 939,056 802,801 6 % 23 % Common stock & paid in capital 32,486 32,245 30,997 1 % 5 % Retained earnings 53,948 48,545 33,421 11 % 61 % Total equity 86,434 80,790 64,418 7 % 34 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,858 3,453 4,128 -17 % -31 % Shareholders equity, net 89,292 84,243 68,546 6 % 30 % Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,080,103 $ 1,023,299 $ 871,347 6 % 24 %





ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Period Ended: (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 3,832 $ 934 $ 1,021 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 254 0.0 $ 10 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 10 $ 1,558 0.0 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 4,096 $ 2,492 $ 1,031 Loans on non accrual $ 2,930 $ 3,072 $ 1,689 Other real estate owned 0.0 0.0 0.0 Nonperforming assets $ 2,930 $ 3,072 $ 1,689 Performing restructured loans $ 828 0.0 $ 430 Delq 30-60 / Total Loans .53% .13% .16% Delq 60-90 / Total Loans .04% .00% .00% Delq 90+ / Total Loans .00% .22% .00% Delinquent Loans / Total Loans .56% .36% .17% Non Accrual / Total Loans .40% .44% .27% Nonperforming assets to total assets .27% .30% .19% Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ 64 $ 64 $ 40 Recoveries 0.0 0.0 $ 47 Net charge-offs $ 64 $ 64 $ (7 ) Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans .01% .01% -.00% LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Reserve for loan losses $ 9,785 $ 9,785 $ 7,848 Total loans $ 726,253 $ 700,317 $ 620,766 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 41,497 $ 43,806 $ 46,567 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 90,493 $ 121,715 $ 200,083 LLR / Total loans 1.35% 1.40% 1.26% LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased) 1.55% 1.71% 1.89% LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.65% 1.83% 2.10% LLR / Total assets .91% .96% .90%

SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,080,103 $ 1,023,299 $ 988,481 $ 957,479 $ 871,347 Loans held for sale 3,811 3,835 3,852 0 0 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 673,659 616,036 563,160 502,481 461,275 PPP Loans 52,594 84,282 140,317 189,485 159,491 Investment securities 291,969 269,236 251,618 233,433 222,808 Non-interest bearing deposits 594,044 554,579 527,259 511,497 446,920 Interest bearing deposits 342,505 338,670 337,288 324,812 279,334 Total deposits 936,549 893,249 864,547 836,309 726,254 Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 5,000 31,000 Long-term debt 39,283 39,244 39,204 39,165 39,126 Total equity 86,434 80,790 75,344 69,371 64,418 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,858 3,453 3,415 1,544 4,128 Shareholders equity, net $ 89,292 $ 84,243 $ 78,759 $ 70,915 $ 68,546 INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES: Interest income $ 11,096 $ 10,435 $ 10,095 $ 9,932 $ 8,489 Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings 213 208 210 229 229 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 464 295 Interest expense 677 672 674 693 524 Net interest income 10,419 9,763 9,421 9,239 7,965 Non-interest income 2,278 2,293 3,621 1,778 2,104 Gross revenue 12,697 12,056 13,042 11,017 10,069 Provision for loan losses 0 400 750 850 1,350 Non-interest expense 5,216 4,446 4,484 4,445 4,299 Net income before tax 7,481 7,210 7,808 5,722 4,420 Tax provision 2,076 1,990 2,100 1,526 1,167 Net income after tax $ 5,405 $ 5,220 $ 5,708 $ 4,196 $ 3,253 BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,074,440 $ 1,017,060 $ 980,937 $ 910,728 $ 862,478 Loans held for sale 4,492 4,652 12,485 0 9,934 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 640,412 583,254 521,676 473,185 422,505 PPP Loans 67,283 117,564 177,065 180,709 173,039 Investment securities 284,958 255,152 239,475 224,899 198,824 Non-interest bearing deposits 593,190 555,860 502,819 467,690 463,311 Interest bearing deposits 348,036 334,113 351,378 322,087 294,991 Total deposits 941,227 889,973 854,198 789,777 758,302 Short-term borrowings 3 411 7,516 6,182 8,223 Long-term debt 39,265 39,225 39,186 39,147 25,121 Total equity 82,751 77,136 71,477 66,429 62,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,497 4,019 2,394 3,414 3,311 Shareholders equity, net $ 85,248 $ 81,155 $ 73,870 $ 69,843 $ 65,570