Magnite to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call 
Toll free number:(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode:Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcasthttp://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
 
Conference call replay 
Toll Free number:(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode:3917076
Webcast link:http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

