Sterling Bancorp announces results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Reporting record diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.57 (as reported) and $0.64 (as adjusted).

Key Performance Highlights



GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $109.6 million.

Adjusted net income was $121.9 million, an all-time high, and an increase of 22.4% over the linked quarter.

Adjusted PPNR, excluding accretion income, 1, 2 was $130.8 million; an increase of $10.1 million, or 8.4%, versus the linked quarter. For the full year, adjusted PPNR was $499.6 million in 2021 compared to $493.6 million in 2020.

Reported tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.23% compared to 3.25% in the linked quarter.

Cost of funding liabilities was unchanged from the linked quarter at 19 bps; earning asset yields decreased by three bps to 3.49%.

Total core deposits were $22.8 billion, down 2.5% verses the linked quarter as a result of seasonal municipal outflows, and up 6.2% from a year ago.

Total commercial loans were $19.9 billion, an increase of $127.1 million, or 0.6%, compared to the linked quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021 our commercial teams originated $1.4 billion of loans, the highest level in our history.

Released $20.0 million from ACL for portfolio loans given decreases in NPLs and criticized and classified loans.

NPLs decreased by $48.6 million to $156.9 million; ACL / portfolio loans of 1.30% and ACL / NPLs of 177.4%.

TCE / TA 1 was 10.69% and tangible book value per common share 1 was $15.50, an increase of 11.8% from a year ago.

Anticipated closing date of merger with Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") is February 1, 2022.

Declared fourth quarter dividend per common share of $0.07.

Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 vs. December 31, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 Change

% / bps December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 Change

% /bps Total assets $ 29,820,138 $ 29,659,471 (0.5 )% $ 29,820,138 $ 29,659,471 (0.5 )% Total portfolio loans, gross 21,848,409 21,356,956 (2.2 ) 21,848,409 21,356,956 (2.2 ) Total deposits 23,119,522 22,814,875 (1.3 ) 23,119,522 22,814,875 (1.3 ) PPNR1, 2 122,474 126,183 3.0 130,257 130,821 0.4 Net income available to common 74,457 109,625 47.2 94,323 121,912 29.2 Diluted EPS available to common 0.38 0.57 50.0 0.49 0.64 30.6 Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.27 % (6 ) 3.38 % 3.32 % (6 ) Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.87 $ 15.50 11.8 $ 13.87 $ 15.50 11.8

Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 vs. September 30, 2021

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Change

% / bps September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Change

% / bps PPNR1, 2 $ 121,416 $ 126,183 3.9 % $ 120,734 $ 130,821 8.4 % Net income available to common 93,715 109,625 17.0 99,589 121,912 22.4 Diluted EPS available to common 0.49 0.57 16.3 0.52 0.64 23.1 Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.27 % (3 ) 3.35 % 3.32 % (3 ) Operating efficiency ratio3 50.7 51.1 40 45.4 44.6 (80 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 309,915 $ 278,232 (10.2 ) $ 309,915 $ 278,232 (10.2 ) ACL to portfolio loans 1.46 % 1.30 % (16 ) 1.46 % 1.30 % (16 ) ACL to NPLs 150.8 177.4 27 150.8 177.4 27 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 15.03 $ 15.50 3.1 $ 15.03 $ 15.50 3.1

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 19.

2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.

3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 24 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $109.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $93.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2021, and net income available to common stockholders of $74.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $396.9 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $217.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which delivered record levels of adjusted net income, EPS and adjusted EPS, and tangible book value per share. Our strong performance included continued improvement in our credit outlook, an increase in our net interest income of $3.5 million, growth in key commercial portfolios, driven by record commercial originations of $1.4 billion, while maintaining a stable net interest margin, and continued optimization of our funding base in anticipation of our merger with Webster, which we expect to close by February 1, 2022.

“Adjusted PPNR was $130.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $120.7 million in the third quarter, and was $499.6 million for the full year 2021, compared to $493.6 million in 2020. In addition to the $3.5 million increase in net interest income, fee income grew by $8.4 million in the period, which included $5.3 million in gains from our venture equity investments. Adjusted operating expenses increased $4.0 million, mainly due to higher compensation accruals, stock-based compensation expense and an increase in information technology expense. These increases were partially offset by a decline of $3.6 million in other expenses.

“Our net interest income was $217.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $213.8 million in the linked quarter, in line with the 2.5% quarter over quarter increase in earning assets. Our net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.23%, a decline of two basis points from the linked quarter, a result of continued downward pressure on securities yields and an increase in average balances of short-term assets. At December 31, 2021, our total commercial loans were $19.9 billion, an increase of $127.1 million, or 0.6% over the linked quarter, driven mainly by traditional C&I loans and public sector finance portfolios. We experienced a decline in mortgage warehouse loans in line with the rising rate environment and lower mortgage refinancing activity. Excluding mortgage warehouse loans, commercial loans were up 2.0% quarter over quarter. Our total core deposits were $22.8 billion, which represented a decrease of $583.5 million compared to the linked quarter. The decline in core deposits was mainly due to seasonal municipal deposit outflows. In the fourth quarter, we further reduced our reliance on brokered and wholesale deposits, which declined $537.6 million and were less than $6.0 million at year end.

“In our fee-based businesses, client activity and transaction volumes continued to build from pandemic lows. In the fourth quarter, adjusted non-interest income was $40.9 million, an increase of $10.0 million from the linked quarter. Relative to the linked quarter, we saw growth in fee income in our syndications, payroll finance and factoring, and derivatives businesses.

“In the fourth quarter, our adjusted non-interest expenses increased $4.0 million to $115.3 million, and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 44.6%. The expense increase reflects an increase in incentive compensation, and continued investments in our digital platforms and back-office automation, as well as in our organic asset generation capabilities.

“As of December 31, 2021, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $278.2 million, or 1.30% of total portfolio loans and 177.4% of non-performing loans, a decrease from the $309.9 million allowance we reported at the end of the third quarter. We released $20.0 million from our allowance for credit losses - loans in the quarter, based on the decline in non-performing loans and criticized and classified loans and the continued improvement in the macro economic environment.

“We continue to build on our already strong capital position. At December 31, 2021, our tangible book value per common share was $15.50, an increase of 11.8% over a year ago. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.69% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.42%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on February 18, 2022 to holders of record as of January 24, 2022.

“Since the announcement of our definitive merger agreement with Webster Financial Corporation on April 19, 2021, we have been actively engaged with our partners at Webster to design a comprehensive integration plan that prioritizes our commitment to value creation, providing best-in-class service to our customers and continued adherence to the highest standards of risk governance. We received Federal Reserve approval for the merger on December 17, 2021 and anticipate merging with and into Webster Financial Corporation by February 1, 2022. We continue to be confident in the merits of our proposed combination, and we believe this merger will be beneficial to our clients, stockholders and colleagues.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $109.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, included the following items:

merger-related expense of $7.7 million, which included additional compensation expense related to personnel retention and integration efforts and professional fees related to merger integration planning and diligence;

a pre-tax charge of $2.6 million related to our real estate consolidation strategy; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $148 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $121.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter of 2021, we increased our estimated effective tax rate for full year 2021 by 1.1% to 21.1%, which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 23.9% for the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP financial measures include the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 242,610 $ 225,089 $ 228,672 (5.7)% 1.6 % Interest expense 20,584 11,252 11,318 (45.0 ) 0.6 Net interest income $ 222,026 $ 213,837 $ 217,354 (2.1 ) 1.6 Accretion income on acquired loans $ 8,560 $ 6,197 $ 5,769 (32.6 )% (6.9 )% Yield on loans 3.90 % 3.79 % 3.80 % (10 ) 1 Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.94 2.77 2.74 (20 ) (3 ) Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 3.69 3.52 3.49 (20 ) (3 ) Cost of total deposits 0.22 0.11 0.10 (12 ) (1 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.29 0.14 0.14 (15 ) — Cost of borrowings 3.35 3.87 3.69 34 (18 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.43 0.25 0.25 (18 ) — Total cost of funding liabilities5 0.33 0.19 0.19 (14 ) — Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.38 3.35 3.32 (6 ) (3 ) Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 21,879,511 $ 20,629,138 $ 20,912,552 (4.4)% 1.4 % Average commercial loans 19,992,074 19,093,778 19,372,639 (3.1 ) 1.5 Average investment securities 4,155,784 4,320,243 4,363,146 5.0 1.0 Average cash balances 331,587 604,396 911,674 174.9 50.8 Average total interest earning assets 26,522,991 25,705,007 26,338,797 (0.7 ) 2.5 Average deposits and mortgage escrow 23,849,187 23,151,444 23,581,300 (1.1 ) 1.9

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.

5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with fourth quarter 2020

Net interest income was $217.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of $4.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income and a decline in average interest earning assets between the periods. The impact of these two factors was substantially offset by a decline in interest expense. Other key components of changes in net interest income were the following:

The average balance of commercial loans declined $619.4 million, mainly due to a $773.7 million decline in mortgage warehouse, runoff from our equipment finance portfolio totaling $339.8 million and a $164.7 million decline in asset-based lending loans. In addition, during the year we sold commercial loans totaling $328.6 million.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 20 basis points to 3.49%, as legacy assets repriced and securities and other short-term assets comprised a greater portion of our earning assets.

Loan yields declined from 3.90% in the fourth of 2020 to 3.80% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of continued downward pressure on yields, resulting from the competitive lending environment created by fiscal stimulus and other measures taken in response to the economic slowdown and were also impacted by lower accretion income.

Accretion income on acquired loans was $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decline of $2.8 million.

Average investment securities were $4.4 billion, or 16.6%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.2 billion, or 15.7%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.74% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.94% for the same period last year. The decline in yield on investments was mainly a result of an increase in US Treasury securities held in our portfolio, as well as from runoff in the portfolio being backfilled at lower yields.

Total interest expense was $11.3 million, a decline of $9.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and short-term borrowings and repayment of higher cost borrowings.

The cost of total deposits was 10 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 22 basis points for the same period a year ago, a result of repricing strategies in response to the low interest rate environment.

The cost of borrowings was 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.35% for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to the change in composition of our borrowings, with average borrowings of $549.4 million in the current quarter being comprised of $57.0 million in short-term borrowings and $492.4 million in higher coupon longer term borrowings, while for the prior year quarter short-term borrowings represented a larger portion of the overall composition of total borrowings.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 25 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 43 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.

Average deposits and mortgage escrow of $23.6 billion decreased $267.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago. This was mainly due to a $881.5 million decrease in certificate accounts, which were allowed to mature without renewal.

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the linked quarter, mainly due to the impact of higher prepayment fees on certain commercial real estate and multi-family loans. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

The average balance of commercial loans increased $278.9 million, mainly due to an increase of $352.7 million in traditional C&I and an increase of $170.5 million in public sector finance loans. These increases were partially offset by payoffs from mortgage warehouse and equipment finance loans.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.32% compared to 3.35% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.23% compared to 3.25%, which was mainly due to elevated cash levels in the fourth quarter.

The yield on loans was 3.80% compared to 3.79% for the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to higher prepayment fees from commercial real estate and multi-family loans.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.49% compared to 3.52% in the linked quarter, the decline was primarily as a result of the factors discussed above.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.74% compared to 2.77% for the linked quarter. The decline in yield was mainly due to the deployment of excess cash into US Treasury securities.

The total cost of borrowings was at 3.69% compared to 3.87% for the linked quarter. The decline was due to an increase in short-term lower cost borrowings in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter.

Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $429.9 million and average borrowings increased by $27.1 million relative to the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Deposit fees and service charges $ 5,975 $ 7,007 $ 8,753 46.5 % 24.9 % Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,498 5,937 6,556 0.9 % 10.4 % Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 4,961 5,009 5,033 1.5 % 0.5 % Loan commissions and fees 13,220 8,620 9,282 (29.8)% 7.7 % Investment management fees 1,700 1,819 1,770 4.1 % (2.7)% Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (111 ) 1,656 — (100.0)% NM Net gain on security calls — 85 587 NM NM Other 1,678 2,414 8,937 432.6 % 270.2 % Total non-interest income 33,921 32,547 40,918 20.6 % 25.7 % Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (111 ) 1,656 — (100.0)% NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 34,032 $ 30,891 $ 40,918 20.2 % 32.5 %

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with fourth quarter 2020

Adjusted non-interest income increased $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to an increase in other income of $6.4 million which included gains on equity investments and revenues related to credit and debit card transaction activity. Deposit fees and service charges increased between the periods as client transaction volumes continued to recover. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we realized a gain on the sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans of $3.7 million, which was the main cause of the decline in loan commissions and fees between the periods. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we realized a loss of $111 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to $0 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2021

Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $10.0 million relative to the linked quarter to $40.9 million, primarily as a result of the factors discussed above. In addition, accounts receivable management and factoring commissions are generally highest in the fourth quarter and our syndications business and transaction fees also increased due to increased transactional activity versus the linked quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we realized a gain of $0 on sale of available for securities compared to $1.7 million in the linked quarter.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 56,563 $ 57,178 $ 59,641 5.4 % 4.3 % Stock-based compensation plans 5,222 6,648 8,861 69.7 33.3 Occupancy and office operations 14,742 13,967 13,980 (5.2 ) 0.1 Information technology 9,559 10,214 11,516 20.5 12.7 Professional fees 7,343 7,251 6,687 (8.9 ) (7.8 ) Amortization of intangible assets 4,200 3,776 3,776 (10.1 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,865 2,844 2,579 (10.0 ) (9.3 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 283 1 (7 ) NM NM Merger-related expenses — 4,581 7,688 NM 67.8 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 13,311 118 2,571 NM 2,078.8 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings 2,749 — — (100.0 ) NM Other expenses 16,636 18,390 14,797 (11.1 ) (19.5 ) Total non-interest expense $ 133,473 $ 124,968 $ 132,089 (1.0 ) 5.7 Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,460 1,460 1,439 (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Financial centers at period end 76 72 72 (5.3 ) — Operating efficiency ratio, as reported7 52.1 % 50.7 % 51.1 % (100 ) 40 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted7 43.0 45.4 44.6 160 (80 ) 7. See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with fourth quarter 2020

Total non-interest expense decreased $1.4 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods include the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $3.1 million mainly due to an increase in the incentive compensation accrual compared to the prior year period, in line with improved performance.

Stock-based compensation plans expense increased mainly due to the accelerated vesting in the fourth quarter of 2021 of performance awards granted in 2019. In line with performance measurement criteria under the plan, the awards vested above target, resulting in $2.5 million in incremental expense recorded in the period.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $762 thousand, mainly due to continued consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations.

Information technology expense increased $2.0 million mainly due to the amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital banking initiatives.

Professional fees decreased $656 thousand mainly due to a decline in consulting fees incurred in connection with certain infrastructure related projects.

Merger-related expenses of $7.7 million were incurred in connection with our pending merger with Webster, and included compensation costs, including fees for integration efforts and personnel retention awards and professional fees incurred.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation represents loss on sale of financial centers and other locations and early termination payments on leased locations. In the fourth quarter of 2021, impairments were related mainly to the write-off of fixed assets for back office locations.

Other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021decreased $1.8 million mainly due to lower residential mortgage loan servicing fees, as we sold the majority of our mortgage servicing asset earlier in the year, and a decline in depreciation expense on operating leases.

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2020 was incurred in connection with the repayment of $250.0 million of FHLB advances and $30.0 million of subordinated notes - Bank.

Fourth quarter 2021 compared with third quarter 2021

Total non-interest expense increased $7.1 million to $132.1 million versus the linked quarter and included merger-related expenses and an impairment charge to write-off fixed assets that are no longer in use. Other key components of the change in non-interest expense include the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $2.5 million to $59.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase in our incentive compensation accrual.

Stock-based compensation expenses increased $2.2 million, which was mainly related to the vesting of 2019 performance awards.

Other expenses declined $3.6 million versus the linked quarter. In the third quarter of 2021, we recorded an accrual for legal settlements of $2.0 million, which did not recur in the fourth quarter. The balance of the decline was mainly due to the reasons discussed above.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to income tax expense of $25.7 million in the linked quarter, and $18.6 million in the prior year quarter. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 23.9% compared to 21.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Our estimated effective income tax rate for 2021 was to 21.1% an increase from 20.0% that we used at September 30, 2021.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2021

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 29,820,138 $ 30,028,425 $ 29,659,471 (0.5 )% (1.2)% Total portfolio loans, gross 21,848,409 21,276,549 21,356,956 (2.2 ) 0.4 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 9,160,268 8,794,329 8,836,087 (3.5 ) 0.5 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 10,238,650 10,238,337 10,313,499 0.7 0.7 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 642,943 694,443 704,670 9.6 1.5 Total commercial loans 20,041,861 19,727,109 19,854,256 (0.9 ) 0.6 Residential mortgage loans 1,616,641 1,395,248 1,357,622 (16.0 ) (2.7 ) Loan portfolio composition: Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 41.9 % 41.3 % 41.4 % (50 ) 10 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 46.9 48.1 48.3 140 20 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 2.9 3.3 3.3 40 — Residential and consumer 8.3 7.3 7.1 (120 ) (20 ) BOLI $ 629,576 $ 640,294 $ 644,007 2.3 0.6 Core deposits9 21,482,525 23,392,701 22,809,171 6.2 (2.5 ) Total deposits 23,119,522 23,936,023 22,814,875 (1.3 ) (4.7 ) Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,648,945 2,443,905 1,931,738 17.1 (21.0 ) Investment securities, net 4,039,456 4,283,969 4,434,604 9.8 3.5 Investment securities, net to earning assets 15.4 % 16.5 % 17.0 % 160 50 Total borrowings $ 1,321,714 $ 523,406 $ 1,212,553 (8.3 ) 131.7 Loans to deposits 94.5 % 88.9 % 93.6 % (90 ) 470 Core deposits9 to total deposits 92.9 97.7 100.0 710 230

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights related to balance sheet items as of December 31, 2021 included the following:

C&I loans and commercial real estate loans represented 89.7% of our loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 compared to 88.8% a year ago. C&I loans include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, we sold $76.5 million of commercial real estate loans that were rated special mention and substandard. Related to the sale, we recorded a charge-off of $7.3 million against the allowance for credit losses - loans to reduce the carrying value of those loans to fair value.

Commercial loans increased $127.1 million in the fourth quarter versus the linked quarter, which was mainly due to growth of $218.1 million in traditional C&I loans and $164.3 million in public sector finance loans.

Residential mortgage loans were $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $37.6 million from the linked quarter, which was due to repayments and the sale of approximately $29.0 million of loans many of which were modified during the pandemic. We recorded a charge-off of $3.4 million against the allowance for credit losses - loans to reduce the carrying value of those loans to fair value. Residential mortgage loans declined $259.0 million from the same period a year ago. The decline was mainly due to repayments.

Total deposits as of December 31, 2021 were $22.8 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion, compared to September 30, 2021 and a decline of $304.6 million compared to December 31, 2020. A significant driver of the decrease versus the linked quarter was the non-renewal of $537.6 million of wholesale and brokered deposits. In addition, seasonal outflows of municipal deposits were $512.2 million. In the year over year period, the non-renewal of wholesale and brokered deposits was $1.6 billion.

Core deposits as of December 31, 2021 were $22.8 billion, a decrease of $583.5 million compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.3 billion compared to December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter, the decline in core deposits was due to outflows of municipal deposits. The growth in core deposits on an annual basis was a result both of our successful deposit gathering strategies, including approximately $300 million in incremental banking as a service and digital deposits, as well as the increase in liquidity in the banking system overall, from government stimulus and other measures implemented in response to the economic downturn.

Certificate of deposit accounts declined $84.7 million as higher costing balances matured and were not renewed. Compared to December 31, 2020, certificate of deposit accounts declined $614.1 million.

Municipal deposits as of December 31, 2021 were $1.9 billion, a decrease of $512.2 million relative to September 30, 2021. Municipal deposits generally reach their peak at the end of the third quarter due to seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.

Investment securities, net, increased by $150.6 million from September 30, 2021 and increased $395.1 million from December 31, 2020, representing 17.0% of earning assets as of December 31, 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the increase in investment securities was mainly due to purchases of US Treasury, MBS and corporate securities in order to deploy excess cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank.

Total borrowings as of December 31, 2021 were $1.2 billion, an increase of $689.1 million relative to September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $109.2 million relative to December 31, 2020. As compared to 2020, the decline was mainly a result of the repayment of FHLB borrowings and the subordinated notes - Bank earlier in 2021. The increase in the linked quarter was mainly due to loan growth and deposit outflows.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for credit losses - loans $ 27,500 $ — $ (20,000 ) (172.7 )% NM Net charge-offs 27,343 4,958 11,683 (57.3 ) 135.6 ACL - loans 326,100 309,915 278,232 (14.7 ) (10.2 ) Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 72,912 68,719 46,402 (36.4 ) (32.5 ) Non-performing loans 167,059 205,453 156,878 (6.1 ) (23.6 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.50 % 0.10 % 0.22 % (28 ) 12 Special mention loans $ 461,458 $ 351,692 $ 343,200 (25.6 ) (2.4 ) Substandard loans 528,760 621,901 524,316 (0.8 ) (15.7 ) Total criticized and classified loans 990,522 977,946 871,722 (12.0 ) (10.9 ) ACL - loans to total loans 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.30 % (19 ) (16 ) ACL - loans to non-performing loans 195.2 150.8 177.4 (1,780 ) 2,660

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a release of provision for credit losses - loans of $20.0 million. The release was based on improvements in non-performing loans, special mention loans and substandard loans as well as in macro-economic factors and outlook which, together, resulted in a lower modeled loss reserve requirement. The provision for credit losses - loans is based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of expected future losses inherent in our portfolio.

Net charge-offs were $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $7.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of $76.5 million of commercial loans that were rated substandard and special mention.

Non-performing loans decreased by $48.6 million to $156.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the sale of non-performing loans. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $46.4 million, a decrease of $22.3 million from the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to loans that became current during the fourth quarter.

Total criticized and classified loans were $871.7 million representing a decrease of $106.2 million relative to the linked quarter.

Special mention loans decreased by $8.5 million from the linked quarter. This was mainly due to loans that were upgraded to pass grade or repayments.

Substandard loans decreased $97.6 million versus the linked quarter. In the fourth quarter, we sold substandard loans with an unpaid principal balance of $54.5 million. The balance of the decrease was largely due to repayments.

For additional information on our credit quality metrics including delinquency, criticized and classified, see page 17, “Asset Quality Information by Portfolio”.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,590,514 $ 4,797,629 $ 4,880,149 6.3 % 1.7 % Preferred stock 136,689 135,986 135,745 (0.7 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,777,046 1,765,718 1,761,942 (0.8 ) (0.2 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,676,779 $ 2,895,925 $ 2,982,462 11.4 3.0 Common shares outstanding 192,923,371 192,681,503 192,435,253 (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Book value per common share $ 23.09 $ 24.19 $ 24.65 6.8 1.9 Tangible book value per common share 10 13.87 15.03 15.50 11.8 3.1 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 10 9.55 % 10.25 % 10.69 % 114 44 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 10.14 11.35 11.42 128 7 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented 9.80 10.99 11.10 130 11 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 11.33 12.60 12.75 142 15 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented 11.01 12.25 12.44 143 19 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $82.5 million to $4.9 billion versus the linked quarter, as a result of net income of $111.6 million, stock-based compensation of $8.9 million, partially offset by common dividends of $13.9 million, other comprehensive loss of $16.1 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and other stock activity net of stock option exercises of $5.7 million.

We elected to rely on the five-year transition for our adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”), which allows us to delay for two years the full impact on regulatory capital of our adoption of this accounting standard, followed by a three-year transition period. The December 31, 2021 fully implemented data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Tangible book value per common share was $15.50 at December 31, 2021, which represented an increase of 11.8% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information

Sterling Bancorp will not host a teleconference or webcast due to the anticipated merger closing with Webster on February 1, 2022.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and statements about the Company and the benefits of the proposed transaction between Webster and the Company, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of Webster and the Company, the expected timing of completion of the transaction, and other statements that are not historical fact. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements that do not describe historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expect, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, plan, target, goal, or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, would, could, or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

While there is no assurance that any list of uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; movements in interest rates; reform of LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the nature, extent, timing, and results of governmental actions, examinations, reviews, reforms, regulations, and interpretations, including those related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as those involving the OCC, Federal Reserve, FDIC, and CFPB; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement between Webster and the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Webster or the Company; delays in completing the transaction; the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Webster and the Company do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the ability to complete the transaction and integration of Webster and the Company successfully; the dilution caused by Webster’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect the future results of Webster and the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Webster’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on Webster’s investor relations website, https://webster.gcs-web.com/, under the heading “Financials” and in other documents Webster files with the SEC, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and available on the Company's investor relations website, https://sterlingbank.gcs-web.com/investor-relations, under the heading "Financials" and in other documents the Company files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Neither Webster nor the Company assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management after the date of this release be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,002 $ 929,320 $ 308,013 Investment securities, net 4,039,456 4,283,969 4,434,604 Loans held for sale 11,749 — 6,924 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 9,160,268 8,794,329 8,836,087 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 10,238,650 10,238,337 10,313,499 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 642,943 694,443 704,670 Residential mortgage 1,616,641 1,395,248 1,357,622 Consumer 189,907 154,192 145,078 Total portfolio loans, gross 21,848,409 21,276,549 21,356,956 ACL - loans (326,100 ) (309,915 ) (278,232 ) Total portfolio loans, net 21,522,309 20,966,634 21,078,724 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 166,190 151,004 175,008 Accrued interest receivable 97,505 99,450 95,152 Premises and equipment, net 202,555 202,519 197,216 Goodwill 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 93,564 82,236 78,460 BOLI 629,576 640,294 644,007 Other real estate owned 5,347 816 197 Other assets 1,063,403 988,701 957,684 Total assets $ 29,820,138 $ 30,028,425 $ 29,659,471 Liabilities: Deposits $ 23,119,522 $ 23,936,023 $ 22,814,875 FHLB borrowings 382,000 — 542,000 Federal Funds Purchased 277,000 — 150,000 Other borrowings 27,101 31,023 28,008 Subordinated notes - Company 491,910 492,383 492,545 Subordinated notes - Bank 143,703 — — Mortgage escrow funds 59,686 79,221 58,438 Other liabilities 728,702 692,146 693,456 Total liabilities 25,229,624 25,230,796 24,779,322 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 136,689 135,986 135,745 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,761,993 3,760,279 3,767,532 Treasury stock (686,911 ) (697,433 ) (704,452 ) Retained earnings 1,291,628 1,539,354 1,638,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income 84,816 57,144 41,014 Total stockholders’ equity 4,590,514 4,797,629 4,880,149 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,820,138 $ 30,028,425 $ 29,659,471 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 192,923,371 192,681,503 192,435,253 Book value per common share $ 23.09 $ 24.19 $ 24.65 Tangible book value per common share1 13.87 15.03 15.50 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 214,522 $ 197,157 $ 200,463 $ 882,874 $ 805,160 Securities taxable 15,679 15,433 15,547 73,786 62,081 Securities non-taxable 11,839 11,607 11,535 49,924 46,598 Other earning assets 570 892 1,127 7,437 4,079 Total interest and dividend income 242,610 225,089 228,672 1,014,021 917,918 Interest expense: Deposits 13,417 6,161 6,207 105,559 27,934 Borrowings 7,167 5,091 5,111 43,541 22,352 Total interest expense 20,584 11,252 11,318 149,100 50,286 Net interest income 222,026 213,837 217,354 864,921 867,632 Provision for credit losses - loans 27,500 — (20,000 ) 251,683 (4,000 ) Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities — — (399 ) 703 (1,149 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 194,526 213,837 237,753 612,535 872,781 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 5,975 7,007 8,753 23,903 29,419 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,498 5,937 6,556 21,847 23,410 BOLI 4,961 5,009 5,033 20,292 19,978 Loan commissions and fees 13,220 8,620 9,282 39,537 37,141 Investment management fees 1,700 1,819 1,770 6,660 7,459 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (111 ) 1,656 — 9,428 2,361 Net gain on security calls — 85 587 4,880 606 Other 1,678 2,414 8,937 9,015 15,661 Total non-interest income 33,921 32,547 40,918 135,562 136,035 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 56,563 57,178 59,641 222,067 231,859 Stock-based compensation plans 5,222 6,648 8,861 23,010 28,907 Occupancy and office operations 14,742 13,967 13,980 59,358 56,337 Information technology 9,559 10,214 11,516 33,311 40,717 Professional fees 7,343 7,251 6,687 24,893 28,576 Amortization of intangible assets 4,200 3,776 3,776 16,800 15,104 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,865 2,844 2,579 13,041 10,997 Other real estate owned, net 283 1 (7 ) 1,719 (146 ) Merger-related expenses — 4,581 7,688 — 14,750 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 13,311 118 2,571 13,311 3,797 Loss on extinguishment of borrowings 2,749 — — 19,462 1,243 Other 16,636 18,390 14,797 65,457 63,710 Total non-interest expense 133,473 124,968 132,089 492,429 495,851 Income before income tax expense 94,974 121,416 146,582 255,668 512,965 Income tax expense 18,551 25,745 35,005 29,899 108,228 Net income 76,423 95,671 111,577 225,769 404,737 Preferred stock dividend 1,966 1,956 1,952 7,883 7,830 Net income available to common stockholders $ 74,457 $ 93,715 $ 109,625 $ 217,886 $ 396,907 Weighted average common shares: Basic 193,036,678 191,508,071 191,548,887 194,084,358 191,591,952 Diluted 193,530,930 192,340,487 191,942,078 194,393,343 191,955,440 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.57 $ 1.12 $ 2.07 Diluted earnings per share 0.38 0.49 0.57 1.12 2.07 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28 12 Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Total assets $ 29,820,138 $ 29,914,282 $ 29,143,918 $ 30,028,425 $ 29,659,471 Tangible assets 1 28,043,092 28,141,012 27,374,424 28,262,707 27,897,529 Securities available for sale 2,298,618 2,524,671 2,671,000 2,614,822 2,795,718 Securities held to maturity, net 1,740,838 1,716,786 1,695,470 1,669,147 1,638,886 Loans held for sale2 11,749 36,237 19,088 — 6,924 Portfolio loans 21,848,409 21,151,973 20,724,097 21,276,549 21,356,956 Goodwill 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 93,564 89,788 86,012 82,236 78,460 Deposits 23,119,522 23,841,718 23,146,711 23,936,023 22,814,875 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,648,945 2,047,349 1,844,719 2,443,905 1,931,738 Borrowings 1,321,714 667,499 518,021 523,406 1,212,553 Stockholders’ equity 4,590,514 4,620,164 4,722,856 4,797,629 4,880,149 Tangible common equity 1 2,676,779 2,710,436 2,817,138 2,895,925 2,982,462 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,024,165 29,582,605 29,390,977 29,147,332 29,728,436 Tangible assets 1 28,244,364 27,806,859 27,619,006 27,379,123 27,964,017 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,191,707 10,283,292 10,331,355 10,121,953 10,178,840 ADC 685,368 624,259 645,094 711,020 718,423 C&I: Traditional C&I (includes PPP loans) 3,155,851 2,917,721 2,918,285 3,041,352 3,394,023 Asset-based lending3 876,377 751,861 713,428 686,904 711,706 Payroll finance3 162,762 146,839 151,333 158,335 168,574 Warehouse lending3 1,637,507 1,546,947 1,203,374 1,105,046 863,782 Factored receivables3 214,021 224,845 215,590 216,964 232,454 Equipment financing3 1,535,582 1,474,993 1,412,812 1,313,667 1,195,787 Public sector finance3 1,532,899 1,583,066 1,654,370 1,738,537 1,909,050 Total C&I 9,114,999 8,646,272 8,269,192 8,260,805 8,475,376 Residential mortgage 1,691,567 1,558,266 1,427,055 1,374,398 1,388,937 Consumer 195,870 182,461 170,965 160,962 150,976 Loans, total4 21,879,511 21,294,550 20,843,661 20,629,138 20,912,552 Securities (taxable) 2,191,333 2,103,768 2,378,213 2,393,325 2,449,849 Securities (non-taxable) 1,964,451 1,951,210 1,943,913 1,926,918 1,913,297 Other interest earning assets 487,696 800,204 803,148 755,626 1,063,099 Total interest earning assets 26,522,991 26,149,732 25,968,935 25,705,007 26,338,797 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 5,530,334 5,521,538 5,747,679 6,001,982 6,380,827 Interest bearing demand 4,870,544 4,981,415 4,964,386 4,686,129 4,845,523 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,712,041 2,717,622 2,777,651 2,721,327 2,716,053 Money market 8,577,920 8,382,533 8,508,735 8,369,994 8,362,021 Certificates of deposit 2,158,348 1,943,820 1,518,224 1,372,012 1,276,876 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 23,849,187 23,546,928 23,516,675 23,151,444 23,581,300 Borrowings 852,057 721,642 527,272 522,332 549,408 Stockholders’ equity 4,591,770 4,616,660 4,670,718 4,768,712 4,835,709 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,675,055 2,704,227 2,762,292 2,864,282 2,935,307 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. 2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share 0.38 0.50 0.50 0.49 0.57 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.49 0.51 0.52 0.52 0.64 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 23.09 23.28 23.80 24.19 24.65 Tangible book value per common share1 13.87 14.08 14.62 15.03 15.50 Shares of common stock o/s 192,923,371 192,567,901 192,715,433 192,681,503 192,435,253 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 193,036,678 191,890,512 191,436,885 191,508,071 191,548,887 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 193,530,930 192,621,907 192,292,989 192,340,487 191,942,078 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.46 % Return on average equity 6.45 8.54 8.28 7.80 8.99 Return on average tangible assets 1.05 1.42 1.40 1.36 1.56 Return on average tangible common equity 11.07 14.58 13.99 12.98 14.82 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.33 1.42 1.46 1.44 1.73 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 14.03 14.64 14.58 13.79 16.48 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 43.0 44.3 44.1 45.4 44.6 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 8,560 $ 8,272 $ 7,812 $ 6,197 $ 5,769 Yield on loans 3.90 % 3.92 % 3.88 % 3.79 % 3.80 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.94 3.02 2.84 2.77 2.74 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 3.69 3.68 3.61 3.52 3.49 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.29 0.20 0.15 0.14 0.14 Cost of total deposits 0.22 0.15 0.11 0.11 0.10 Cost of borrowings 3.35 3.97 3.87 3.87 3.69 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.43 0.34 0.26 0.25 0.25 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.26 3.34 3.35 3.27 3.24 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.33 3.38 3.38 3.30 3.27 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.38 3.43 3.42 3.35 3.32 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 10.14 % 10.50 % 10.91 % 11.35 % 11.42 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 11.33 11.76 12.10 12.60 12.75 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.38 14.04 14.44 14.52 15.00 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.73 15.42 15.22 15.26 15.65 Tangible common equity - Company 1 9.55 9.63 10.29 10.25 10.69 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 242,610 $ 233,847 $ 230,310 $ 225,089 $ 228,672 Interest expense 20,584 15,933 11,783 11,252 11,318 Net interest income 222,026 217,914 218,527 213,837 217,354 Provision for credit losses 27,500 10,000 5,250 — (20,399 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 194,526 207,914 213,277 213,837 237,753 Non-interest income 33,921 32,356 30,214 32,547 40,918 Non-interest expense 133,473 118,165 120,629 124,968 132,089 Income before income tax expense 94,974 122,105 122,862 121,416 146,582 Income tax expense 18,551 22,955 24,523 25,745 35,005 Net income $ 76,423 $ 99,150 $ 98,339 $ 95,671 $ 111,577 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 325,943 $ 326,100 $ 323,186 $ 314,873 $ 309,915 Provision for credit losses - loans 27,500 10,000 6,000 — (20,000 ) Loan charge-offs1: Traditional C&I (17,757 ) (1,027 ) (1,148 ) (1,044 ) (884 ) Asset-based lending — — — (7 ) (162 ) Payroll finance (730 ) — (86 ) (8 ) — Factored receivables (2,099 ) (4 ) (761 ) — (6 ) Equipment financing (3,445 ) (2,408 ) (3,004 ) (968 ) (873 ) Commercial real estate (3,266 ) (2,933 ) (7,375 ) (1,036 ) (7,563 ) Multi-family (430 ) (3,230 ) (4,982 ) (418 ) (1,861 ) ADC (307 ) (5,000 ) — (2,500 ) — Residential mortgage (23 ) (267 ) (237 ) (13 ) (3,352 ) Consumer (62 ) (391 ) (231 ) (110 ) (40 ) Total charge-offs (28,119 ) (15,260 ) (17,824 ) (6,104 ) (14,741 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional C&I 194 468 588 169 289 Asset-based lending — — 1,998 — — Payroll finance 38 2 4 3 3 Factored receivables 122 406 52 108 75 Equipment financing 217 854 719 525 1,713 Commercial real estate 174 487 97 265 571 Multi-family — — 15 — 332 Acquisition development & construction — — — — — Residential mortgage 1 37 — 1 — Consumer 30 92 38 75 75 Total recoveries 776 2,346 3,511 1,146 3,058 Net loan charge-offs (27,343 ) (12,914 ) (14,313 ) (4,958 ) (11,683 ) Balance, end of period $ 326,100 $ 323,186 $ 314,873 $ 309,915 $ 278,232 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 166,889 $ 168,555 $ 173,319 $ 202,082 $ 156,878 NPLs still accruing 170 2 — 3,371 — Total NPLs 167,059 168,557 173,319 205,453 156,878 Other real estate owned 5,347 5,227 816 816 197

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 172,406 $ 173,784 $ 174,135 $ 206,269 $ 157,075 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 72,912 $ 42,165 $ 39,476 $ 68,719 $ 46,402 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.50 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.10 % 0.22 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.76 0.80 0.84 0.97 0.73 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.58 0.58 0.60 0.69 0.53 ACL as a % of NPLs 195.2 191.7 181.7 150.8 177.4 ACL as a % of total loans 1.49 1.53 1.52 1.46 1.30 Special mention loans $ 461,458 $ 494,452 $ 388,535 $ 351,692 $ 343,200 Substandard loans 528,760 590,109 611,805 621,901 524,316 Doubtful loans 304 295 4,600 4,353 4,206 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION BY PORTFOLIO

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) At or for the three months ended December 31, 2021 CECL ACL Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days

Delinquent NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of

Portfolio Traditional C&I $ 3,560,460 $ 110,260 $ 3,494 $ 37,320 $ (595 ) $ 62,701 1.76 % Asset Based Lending 689,636 31,171 — 3,788 (162 ) 10,594 1.54 Payroll Finance 181,852 535 — — 3 1,898 1.04 Mortgage Warehouse 1,052,378 — — — — 929 0.09 Factored Receivables 222,246 — — — 69 3,071 1.38 Equipment Finance 1,139,283 64,756 21,375 19,666 840 23,658 2.08 Public Sector Finance 1,990,232 13,710 — — — 6,594 0.33 Commercial Real Estate 6,025,735 460,070 — 54,577 (6,992 ) 120,085 1.99 Multi-family 4,287,764 129,560 13,958 327 (1,529 ) 22,717 0.53 ADC 704,670 42,580 — 22,500 — 10,314 1.46 Total commercial loans 19,854,256 852,642 38,827 138,178 (8,366 ) 262,561 1.32 Residential 1,357,622 8,802 5,023 8,507 (3,352 ) 12,218 0.90 Consumer 145,078 10,278 2,552 10,193 35 3,453 2.38 Total portfolio loans $ 21,356,956 $ 871,722 $ 46,402 $ 156,878 $ (11,683 ) $ 278,232 1.30





At or for the three months ended September 30, 2021 CECL ACL Total loans Crit/Class 30-89 Days

Delinquent NPLs NCOs ACL $ % of

Portfolio Traditional C&I $ 3,342,356 $ 146,650 $ 1,127 $ 44,818 $ (875 ) $ 61,483 1.84 % Asset Based Lending 673,679 37,543 — 3,790 (7 ) 10,051 1.49 Payroll Finance 166,999 — — — (5 ) 1,691 1.01 Mortgage Warehouse 1,301,639 — — — — 1,150 0.09 Factored Receivables 228,834 — — — 108 3,145 1.37 Equipment Finance 1,254,846 55,164 41,046 21,478 (443 ) 25,474 2.03 Public Sector Finance 1,825,976 — — — — 5,534 0.30 Commercial Real Estate 5,941,508 479,002 11,016 87,014 (771 ) 147,604 2.48 Multi-family 4,296,829 171,820 10,072 327 (418 ) 29,379 0.68 ADC 694,443 61,768 — 22,500 (2,500 ) 10,380 1.49 Total commercial loans 19,727,109 951,947 63,261 179,927 (4,911 ) 295,891 1.50 Residential 1,395,248 17,358 4,015 16,976 (12 ) 10,874 0.78 Consumer 154,192 8,641 1,443 8,550 (35 ) 3,150 2.04 Total portfolio loans $ 21,276,549 $ 977,946 $ 68,719 $ 205,453 $ (4,958 ) $ 309,915 1.46

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 8,260,805 $ 76,340 3.67 % $ 8,475,376 $ 77,090 3.61 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,121,953 100,038 3.92 10,178,840 101,940 3.97 ADC 711,020 7,798 4.35 718,423 7,850 4.34 Commercial loans 19,093,778 184,176 3.83 19,372,639 186,880 3.83 Consumer loans 160,962 1,752 4.32 150,976 1,427 3.75 Residential mortgage loans 1,374,398 11,229 3.27 1,388,937 12,156 3.50 Total gross loans 1 20,629,138 197,157 3.79 20,912,552 200,463 3.80 Securities taxable 2,393,325 15,433 2.56 2,449,849 15,547 2.52 Securities non-taxable 1,926,918 14,692 3.05 1,913,297 14,601 3.05 Interest earning deposits 604,396 216 0.14 911,674 355 0.15 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 151,230 676 1.77 151,425 772 2.02 Total securities and other earning assets 5,075,869 31,017 2.42 5,426,245 31,275 2.29 Total interest earning assets 25,705,007 228,174 3.52 26,338,797 231,738 3.49 Non-interest earning assets 3,442,325 3,389,639 Total assets $ 29,147,332 $ 29,728,436 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,407,456 $ 1,794 0.10 % $ 7,561,576 $ 1,830 0.10 % Money market deposits 8,369,994 3,222 0.15 8,362,021 3,341 0.16 Certificates of deposit 1,372,012 1,145 0.33 1,276,876 1,036 0.32 Total interest bearing deposits 17,149,462 6,161 0.14 17,200,473 6,207 0.14 Other borrowings 30,057 7 0.09 56,969 29 0.20 Subordinated notes - Company 492,275 5,084 4.13 492,439 5,082 4.13 Total borrowings 522,332 5,091 3.87 549,408 5,111 3.69 Total interest bearing liabilities 17,671,794 11,252 0.25 17,749,881 11,318 0.25 Non-interest bearing deposits 6,001,982 6,380,827 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 704,844 762,019 Total liabilities 24,378,620 24,892,727 Stockholders’ equity 4,768,712 4,835,709 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,147,332 $ 29,728,436 Net interest rate spread 3 3.27 % 3.24 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 8,033,213 $ 8,588,916 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 216,922 3.35 % 220,420 3.32 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,085 ) (3,066 ) Net interest income 213,837 217,354 Accretion income on acquired loans 6,197 5,769 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 210,725 3.25 % $ 214,651 3.23 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 145.5 % 148.4 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 9,114,999 $ 83,429 3.64 % $ 8,475,376 $ 77,090 3.61 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,191,707 105,193 4.11 10,178,840 101,940 3.97 ADC 685,368 6,500 3.77 718,423 7,850 4.34 Commercial loans 19,992,074 195,122 3.88 19,372,639 186,880 3.83 Consumer loans 195,870 2,028 4.12 150,976 1,427 3.75 Residential mortgage loans 1,691,567 17,372 4.11 1,388,937 12,156 3.50 Total gross loans 1 21,879,511 214,522 3.90 20,912,552 200,463 3.80 Securities taxable 2,191,333 15,679 2.85 2,449,849 15,547 2.52 Securities non-taxable 1,964,451 14,985 3.05 1,913,297 14,601 3.05 Interest earning deposits 331,587 105 0.13 911,674 355 0.15 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 156,109 465 1.18 151,425 772 2.02 Total securities and other earning assets 4,643,480 31,234 2.68 5,426,245 31,275 2.29 Total interest earning assets 26,522,991 245,756 3.69 26,338,797 231,738 3.49 Non-interest earning assets 3,501,174 3,389,639 Total assets $ 30,024,165 $ 29,728,436 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,582,585 $ 3,230 0.17 % $ 7,561,576 $ 1,830 0.10 % Money market deposits 8,577,920 6,065 0.28 8,362,021 3,341 0.16 Certificates of deposit 2,158,348 4,122 0.76 1,276,876 1,036 0.32 Total interest bearing deposits 18,318,853 13,417 0.29 17,200,473 6,207 0.14 Other borrowings 261,787 518 0.79 56,969 29 0.20 Subordinated notes - Bank 168,222 2,293 5.45 — — — Subordinated notes - Company 422,048 4,356 4.13 492,439 5,082 4.13 Total borrowings 852,057 7,167 3.35 549,408 5,111 3.69 Total interest bearing liabilities 19,170,910 20,584 0.43 17,749,881 11,318 0.25 Non-interest bearing deposits 5,530,334 6,380,827 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 731,151 762,019 Total liabilities 25,432,395 24,892,727 Stockholders’ equity 4,591,770 4,835,709 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,024,165 $ 29,728,436 Net interest rate spread 3 3.26 % 3.24 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 7,352,081 $ 8,588,916 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 225,172 3.38 % 220,420 3.32 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,146 ) (3,066 ) Net interest income 222,026 217,354 Accretion income on acquired loans 8,560 5,769 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 216,612 3.25 % $ 214,651 3.23 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 138.4 % 148.4 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue 1: Net interest income $ 222,026 $ 217,914 $ 218,527 $ 213,837 $ 217,354 Non-interest income 33,921 32,356 30,214 32,547 40,918 Total net revenue 255,947 250,270 248,741 246,384 258,272 Non-interest expense 133,473 118,165 120,629 124,968 132,089 PPNR 122,474 132,105 128,112 121,416 126,183 Adjustments: Accretion income (8,560 ) (8,272 ) (7,812 ) (6,197 ) (5,769 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 111 (719 ) — (1,656 ) — Litigation accrual — — — 2,000 — Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights — — — 324 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,749 — 1,243 — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 13,311 633 475 118 2,571 Merger related expense — — 2,481 4,581 7,688 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 172 148 148 148 148 Adjusted PPNR $ 130,257 $ 123,895 $ 124,647 $ 120,734 $ 130,821

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 2: Total assets $ 29,820,138 $ 29,914,282 $ 29,143,918 $ 30,028,425 $ 29,659,471 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,046 ) (1,773,270 ) (1,769,494 ) (1,765,718 ) (1,761,942 ) Tangible assets 28,043,092 28,141,012 27,374,424 28,262,707 27,897,529 Stockholders’ equity 4,590,514 4,620,164 4,722,856 4,797,629 4,880,149 Preferred stock (136,689 ) (136,458 ) (136,224 ) (135,986 ) (135,745 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,046 ) (1,773,270 ) (1,769,494 ) (1,765,718 ) (1,761,942 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,676,779 2,710,436 2,817,138 2,895,925 2,982,462 Common stock outstanding at period end 192,923,371 192,567,901 192,715,433 192,681,503 192,435,253 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.94 % 14.99 % 15.74 % 15.52 % 16.00 % Book value per common share $ 23.09 $ 23.28 $ 23.80 $ 24.19 $ 24.65 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 9.55 % 9.63 % 10.29 % 10.25 % 10.69 % Tangible book value per common share $ 13.87 $ 14.08 $ 14.62 $ 15.03 $ 15.50 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,591,770 $ 4,616,660 $ 4,670,718 $ 4,768,712 $ 4,835,709 Average preferred stock (136,914 ) (136,687 ) (136,455 ) (136,221 ) (135,983 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,779,801 ) (1,775,746 ) (1,771,971 ) (1,768,209 ) (1,764,419 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,675,055 2,704,227 2,762,292 2,864,282 2,935,307 Net income available to common 74,457 97,187 96,380 93,715 109,625 Net income, if annualized 296,209 394,147 386,579 371,804 434,925 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 11.07 % 14.58 % 13.99 % 12.98 % 14.82 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 94,323 $ 97,603 $ 100,444 $ 99,589 $ 121,912 Annualized adjusted net income 375,242 395,834 402,880 395,109 483,673 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.03 % 14.64 % 14.58 % 13.79 % 16.48 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 4: Average assets $ 30,024,165 $ 29,582,605 $ 29,390,977 $ 29,147,332 $ 29,728,436 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,779,801 ) (1,775,746 ) (1,771,971 ) (1,768,209 ) (1,764,419 ) Average tangible assets 28,244,364 27,806,859 27,619,006 27,379,123 27,964,017 Net income available to common 74,457 97,187 96,380 93,715 109,625 Net income, if annualized 296,209 394,147 386,579 371,804 434,925 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.05 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.36 % 1.56 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 94,323 $ 97,603 $ 100,444 $ 99,589 $ 121,912 Annualized adjusted net income 375,242 395,834 402,880 395,109 483,673 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.33 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.73 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5: Net interest income $ 222,026 $ 217,914 $ 218,527 $ 213,837 $ 217,354 Non-interest income 33,921 32,356 30,214 32,547 40,918 Total revenue 255,947 250,270 248,741 246,384 258,272 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,146 3,120 3,115 3,085 3,066 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 111 (719 ) — (1,656 ) — Depreciation of operating leases (3,130 ) (3,124 ) (2,917 ) (2,846 ) (2,771 ) Adjusted total revenue 256,074 249,547 248,939 244,967 258,567 Non-interest expense 133,473 118,165 120,629 124,968 132,089 Merger related expense — — (2,481 ) (4,581 ) (7,688 ) Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights — — — (324 ) — Accrual for legal settlements — — — (2,000 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (13,311 ) (633 ) (475 ) (118 ) (2,571 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings (2,749 ) — (1,243 ) — — Depreciation of operating leases (3,130 ) (3,124 ) (2,917 ) (2,846 ) (2,771 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,200 ) (3,776 ) (3,776 ) (3,776 ) (3,776 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 110,083 110,632 109,737 111,323 115,283 Reported operating efficiency ratio 52.1 % 47.2 % 48.5 % 50.7 % 51.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 43.0 44.3 44.1 45.4 44.6 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 94,974 $ 122,105 $ 122,862 $ 121,416 $ 146,582 Income tax expense 18,551 22,955 24,523 25,745 35,005 Net income (GAAP) 76,423 99,150 98,339 95,671 111,577 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 111 (719 ) — (1,656 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,749 — 1,243 — — Accrual for legal settlements — — — 2,000 — Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights — — — 324 — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy. 13,311 633 475 118 2,571 Merger related expenses — — 2,481 4,581 7,688 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 172 148 148 148 148 Total pre-tax adjustments 16,343 62 4,347 5,515 10,407 Adjusted pre-tax income 111,317 122,167 127,209 126,931 156,989 Adjusted income tax expense 15,028 22,601 24,806 25,386 33,125 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 96,289 99,566 102,403 101,545 123,864 Preferred stock dividend 1,966 1,963 1,959 1,956 1,952 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 94,323 $ 97,603 $ 100,444 $ 99,589 $ 121,912 Weighted average diluted shares 193,530,930 192,621,907 192,292,989 192,340,487 191,942,078 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 $ 0.57 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.49 0.51 0.52 0.52 0.64

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 255,668 $ 512,965 Income tax expense 29,899 108,228 Net income (GAAP) 225,769 404,737 Adjustments: Net (gain) on sale of securities (9,428 ) (2,361 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings 19,462 1,243 Accrual for legal settlements — 2,000 Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights — 324 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 13,311 3,797 Merger-related expense — 14,750 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 686 592 Total pre-tax adjustments 24,031 20,345 Adjusted pre-tax income 279,699 533,310 Adjusted income tax expense 37,759 106,662 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 241,940 $ 426,648 Preferred stock dividend 7,883 7,830 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 234,057 $ 418,818 Weighted average diluted shares 194,393,343 191,955,440 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 1.12 $ 2.07 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 1.20 2.18

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2021 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3 : Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,523,468 $ 4,723,675 Average preferred stock (137,247 ) (136,334 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,786,081 ) (1,770,050 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,600,140 2,817,291 Net income available to common stockholders $ 217,886 $ 396,907 Reported return on average tangible common equity 8.38 % 14.09 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22) $ 234,057 $ 418,818 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.00 % 14.87 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets 4 : Average assets $ 30,472,854 $ 29,461,874 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,786,081 ) (1,770,050 ) Average tangible assets 28,686,773 27,691,824 Net income available to common stockholders 217,886 396,907 Reported return on average tangible assets 0.76 % 1.43 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 22) $ 234,057 $ 418,818 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 0.82 % 1.51 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5 : Net interest income $ 864,921 $ 867,632 Non-interest income 135,562 136,035 Total revenues 1,000,483 1,003,667 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 13,271 12,387 Net (gain) on sale of securities (9,428 ) (2,361 ) Depreciation of operating leases (12,888 ) (11,660 ) Adjusted total net revenue 991,438 1,002,033 Non-interest expense 492,429 495,851 Merger-related expense — (14,750 ) Accrual for legal settlements — (2,000 ) Loss on sale of mortgage servicing rights — (324 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (13,311 ) (3,797 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings (19,462 ) (1,243 ) Depreciation of operating leases (12,888 ) (11,660 ) Amortization of intangible assets (16,800 ) (15,104 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 429,968 $ 446,973 Reported operating efficiency ratio 49.2 % 49.4 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 43.4 % 44.6 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

﻿The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by summing our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income minus our GAAP non-interest expense and eliminating provision for credit losses and income taxes. We believe the use of PPNR provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. Adjusted PPNR includes the adjustments we make for adjusted earnings and excludes accretion income. We believe adjusted PPNR supplements our PPNR calculation. We use this calculation to assess our performance in the current operating environment.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities and excluding net gains or losses on sale of securities and depreciation of operating leases.