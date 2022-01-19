Treace Announces Grant of U.S. Patent on Instrumented Bunion Correction

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted to the Company U.S. Patent No. 11,213,333, titled “Bone Positioning and Preparing Guide Systems and Methods.”



The patent, granted earlier this month, augments Treace’s extensive and growing patent portfolio covering instrumented bunion correction. The patent generally relates to a technique for correcting a bunion deformity using both a bone preparation guide and a bone positioning guide to perform different steps of the technique.

“We are pleased that the Patent Office continues to recognize the novel advances made by Treace. The addition of this recent patent grant further strengthens our intellectual property position and highlights our commitment to innovation in advancing the surgical treatment of bunion patients,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace.

Treace actively protects its innovations through patenting and is gratified that the United States Patent and Trademark Office and patent agencies worldwide continue to recognize the novelty of Treace’s contributions to the field. The Company has a global portfolio of over 40 granted patents and 50 pending patent applications, including over 30 pending US patent applications. Additional details on Treace’s patent coverage can be found at www.treace.com/patents.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

