Ensysce Biosciences Reminds Stockholders to Vote at Upcoming Special Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with novel technology platforms that may provide new hope for those in severe pain, today reminded stockholders to vote at the upcoming special meeting of stockholders to be held on January 26, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET. This meeting will be held virtually using the following weblink https://agm.issuerdirect.com/ensc, for the following purposes:



To approve, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), the issuance of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of certain convertible notes and the exercise of certain warrants. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the Issuance Proposal.



To approve the Company’s Amended and Restated 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan and certain conditional grants thereunder. The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the Plan and Conditional Grants Proposal.



To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.



The notice of meeting and the accompanying proxy statement are available at www.iproxydirect.com/ensc. Questions and answers pertaining to the upcoming meeting are included below:

What is the purpose of the Special Meeting?

At the Special Meeting, the stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders.

How do I attend the Special Meeting?

Due to health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be a virtual meeting. Any stockholder wishing to attend the Special Meeting must register in advance. To register for and attend the Special Meeting, please follow these instructions as applicable to the nature of your ownership of Common Stock:

Record Owners . If you are a record holder and you wish to attend the Special Meeting virtually, go to https://agm.issuerdirect.com/ensc, enter the control number you received on your proxy card or notice of the meeting and click on the “Click here to preregister for the online meeting” link at the top of the page. You will need to log back into the meeting site using your control number immediately prior to the start of the Special Meeting. You must register before the meeting starts.

Beneficial Owners . Beneficial owners who wish to attend the Special Meeting virtually must obtain a legal proxy from the stockholder of record and e-mail a copy of their legal proxy to proxy@issuerdirect.com. Beneficial owners should contact their bank, broker, or other nominee for instructions regarding obtaining a legal proxy. Beneficial owners who e-mail a valid legal proxy will be issued a meeting control number that will allow them to register to attend and participate in the Special Meeting. You will receive an e-mail prior to the meeting with a link and instructions for entering the Special Meeting. Beneficial owners should contact Issuer Direct on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2022, the date that is two days prior to the Special Meeting.

Who can vote at the Special Meeting?

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Each stockholder will be entitled to cast one vote on the proposal presented at the Special Meeting for each share of Common Stock that such holder owned as of the Record Date.

How do I cast my vote?

If you are a stockholder of record on the Record Date, you may vote virtually as instructed in the notice card previously mailed to you or by submitting a proxy for the Special Meeting. If your shares of common stock are held in “street name” by a bank, broker or other nominee, you have the right to direct your bank, broker or other nominee on how to vote the shares in your account.

Where and when will I be able to find the results of the voting?

Preliminary results will be announced at the Special Meeting. The Company will publish the final results in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than four business days after the date of the Special Meeting.



Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, stockholders are encouraged to read the Proxy Statement, and then cast your vote as promptly as possible in accordance with the instructions contained in the Proxy Statement.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

(203) 741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

Source: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.