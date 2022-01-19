DUET Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $75,000,000 Initial Public Offering

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DUET Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on Thursday, January 20, 2022, under the ticker symbol "DUETU". Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "DUET" and "DUETW," respectively.



The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on industries that complement its management team’s background and capitalize on the ability and experience of its management team. The primary area of consideration will be disruptive change maker technology enterprises that are capitalizing on the digital shift. These “enabling technology companies” encompass a wide spectrum of capabilities from holistic e-commerce, fintech and big data analytics to robotic process automation. The Company is led by Larry Gan Nyap Liou, the Company’s Chairman of the Board, and Yeoh Oon Lai and Dharmendra Magasvaran, the Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officers.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as counsel to EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC.

