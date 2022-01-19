Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $98.8 million and Record Full Year Net Income of $466.2 million

Wintrust Financial Corporation

Rosemont, Illinois, UNITED STATES

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $98.8 million or $1.58 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded record annual net income of $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $293.0 million or $4.68 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2021:
Comparative information to the third quarter of 2021

  • Total assets increased by $2.3 billion totaling $50.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $2.0 billion, or 25% on an annualized basis.
    • Core loans increased by $908 million and Niche loans increased by $1.1 billion. Niche loans included $578 million of growth related to loans acquired in a business combination completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • PPP loans declined by $524 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
  • Total deposits increased by $2.1 billion, including a $925 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.
  • Net interest income increased by $8.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021 as follows:
    • Increased $15.5 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a five basis point decline in deposit costs.
    • Decreased by $7.0 million due to $1.7 million less PPP interest income and $5.3 million less PPP fee income.
  • Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity which had approximately a six basis point unfavorable impact.
    • However, the rate on interest bearing deposits declined by five basis points which more than offset a three basis point decline in loan yields.
  • Recorded $6.2 million of net charge-offs or seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to strong loan growth with approximately $782,000 of provision for credit losses related to acquired loans.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.33% of the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2021, down from 1.38% as of September 30, 2021. See Table 12 for more information.
  • Non-performing loans decreased to 0.21% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.27% as of September 30, 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.64 as compared to $58.32 as of September 30, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely proud of the Company’s performance in 2021 as we celebrated Wintrust’s 30th anniversary by reporting record annual net income and eclipsing $50 billion in total assets. The fourth quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, seasonally strong mortgage banking revenue, tangible book value growth and impressive credit quality metrics. Wintrust reported net income of $98.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $109.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, the Company had record net income totaling $466.2 million in 2021, up from $293.0 million in 2020. Total assets of $50.1 billion as of December 31, 2021 increased by $2.3 billion as compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $5.1 billion as compared to December 31, 2020."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced significant loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $2.0 billion or 25%, on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 including our commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. In addition, we completed an acquisition which contributed approximately $578 million of loan growth to the balance sheet. We believe this portfolio fits well with our existing insurance lending businesses. We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Further, our loan growth was predominantly in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 as loans as of December 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total deposits increased by $2.1 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. We believe that we have managed to optimize our cost of funds and successfully grown through this challenging interest rate cycle. Additionally, we have been prudent and measured in our approach to deploying liquidity into investment securities and we expect to expand our securities portfolio in 2022 to further enhance net interest income as available market returns improve. Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity which had approximately a six basis point unfavorable impact. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined five basis points as compared to a three basis point decline in loan yields."

Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have maintained our asset sensitive interest rate position which we expect to benefit us as short term interest rates rise. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in 2022. We project that, assuming an immediate and parallel 25 basis point rate hike, the cumulative increase to net interest income in the subsequent 12 months is approximately $40-$50 million. Such projections incorporate a number of assumptions and could differ materially depending on various factors including competition and the macroeconomic environment.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.3 billion, down from $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company recorded a $6.7 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $888,000 decrease recognized in the third quarter of 2021. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations understanding that refinance volumes may be pressured in a rising rate environment. Based on current market conditions, and excluding the impact of MSR valuation adjustments, we expect that mortgage banking revenue in the first quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company has reached a record low level of non-performing loans of 0.21% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we continued our practice of pursuing the resolution of non-performing credits and executed a loan sale that reduced non-performing loans by approximately $10 million resulting in $1.8 million of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter of 2021 demonstrated another benign quarter of net charge-offs at $6.2 million following the third quarter of 2021 which had no material net charge-offs. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to significant loan growth. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 is approximately 1.33% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our fourth quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f8ba0f96-41dd-4f04-a9bf-8082be4c0600

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.5 billion increase in total loans and a $1.0 billion increase in liquidity management assets partially offset by a $107 million decline in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $2.0 billion as core loans increased by $908 million and niche loans increased by $1.1 billion, partially offset by a $524 million decline in PPP loans. See Table 1 for more information. Niche loans included $578 million of growth related to loans acquired in a business combination completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, virtually all of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with only $74 million remaining on balance sheet of which nearly all are in the forgiveness process. Whereas, as of December 31, 2021, approximately 64% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 14% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 22% have yet to apply for forgiveness.

Total liabilities increased $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $2.1 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $925 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits and a $692 million increase in money market deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $296.0 million, an increase of $8.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The $8.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite a decline of $7.0 million due to $1.7 million less PPP interest income and $5.3 million less PPP fee income.  As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $12.7 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.54% (2.55% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.58% (2.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in yield on earning assets and three basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a six basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a five basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The seven basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix with increasing levels of lower yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $299.7 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $3.6 million as compared to $296.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses increased primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and was partially offset by improvement in macroeconomic factors. A provision for credit losses totaling $9.3 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision of $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as seven basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to zero basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of December 31, 2021, $53.7 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $187.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2021, $32.9 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $128.8 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of December 31, 2021. Home equity loans at December 31, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.9% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report. 

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $78.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $103.9 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $74.4 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $90.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $4.3 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million compared to $13.8 million at September 30, 2021. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an $11.1 million decline in production revenue. This decrease was partially offset by a $6.7 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $888,000 decrease recognized in the prior quarter.  Loans originated for sale were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $260 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $15.1 million of servicing rights and a fair value adjustment increase of $6.7 million.  These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $7.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to net losses of $2.4 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021. 

Net operating lease income totaled $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.8 million in the prior quarter.  The $1.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily attributable to increased gains on sale of lease assets as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income decreased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $3.7 million decrease in income on partnership investments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The $3.8 million decline is primarily related to lower incentive compensation expense and lower commissions expense due to declining mortgage production, partially offset by increased staffing expense as the company grows.

Software and equipment expense totaled $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to accelerated depreciation related to the reduction in the useful life of a software asset that is planned to be replaced as we continue to make upgrades to our digital customer experience.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a net gain of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.  The net gains are primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $864,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2021.  Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $38.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were 27.94% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.12% in the third quarter of 2021.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to growth in earning assets despite a net interest margin decrease primarily due to increased liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $585,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of December 31, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at December 31, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $386.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios primarily generated a $2.1 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing portfolio increased in the fourth quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.3 billion at the end of third quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up $487,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $5.3 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $963.9 million increase from the $34.5 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2021.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its previously-announced purchase of loans with a fair value of approximately $582 million, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date, from the Allstate Corporation. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
3rd Quarter
2021		 % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2020
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 
Net income $98,757  $109,137  $101,204 (10)% (2)%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  146,344   141,826   135,891 3   8  
Net income per common share – diluted  1.58   1.77   1.63 (11)  (3) 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.31   0.31   0.28    11  
Net revenue (3)  429,743   423,970   417,758 1   3  
Net interest income  295,976   287,496   259,397 3   14  
Net interest margin  2.54%  2.58%  2.53%(4)bps 1 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  2.55   2.59   2.54 (4)  1  
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.21   1.22   1.12 (1)  9  
Return on average assets  0.80   0.92   0.92 (12)  (12) 
Return on average common equity  9.05   10.31   10.30 (126)  (125) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  11.04   12.62   12.95 (158)  (191) 
At end of period           
Total assets $   50,142,143  $47,832,271  $45,080,768 19 % 11 %
Total loans (5)       34,789,104   33,264,043   32,079,073 18   8  
Total deposits       42,095,585   39,952,558   37,092,651 21   13  
Total shareholders’ equity         4,498,688   4,410,317   4,115,995 8   9  

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. 
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. 
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. 
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):   
Total assets $              50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450  $45,682,202  $45,080,768    
Total loans (1)   34,789,104   33,264,043   32,911,187   33,171,233   32,079,073    
Total deposits   42,095,585   39,952,558   38,804,616   37,872,652   37,092,651    
Total shareholders’ equity    4,498,688   4,410,317   4,339,011   4,252,511   4,115,995    
Selected Statements of Income Data:   
Net interest income $295,976  $287,496  $279,590  $261,895  $259,397 $1,124,957  $1,039,907 
Net revenue (2)  429,743   423,970   408,963   448,401   417,758  1,711,077   1,644,096 
Net income  98,757   109,137   105,109   153,148   101,204  466,151   292,990 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  146,344   141,826   128,851   161,512   135,891  578,533   604,001 
Net income per common share – Basic  1.61   1.79   1.72   2.57   1.64  7.69   4.72 
Net income per common share – Diluted  1.58   1.77   1.70   2.54   1.63  7.58   4.68 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.28  1.24   1.12 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:   
Performance Ratios:   
Net interest margin  2.54%  2.58%  2.62%  2.53%  2.53% 2.57%  2.72%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  2.55   2.59   2.63   2.54   2.54  2.58   2.73 
Non-interest income to average assets  1.08   1.15   1.13   1.68   1.44  1.25   1.46 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.29   2.37   2.45   2.59   2.56  2.42   2.51 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.21   1.22   1.32   0.90   1.12  1.17   1.05 
Return on average assets  0.80   0.92   0.92   1.38   0.92  1.00   0.71 
Return on average common equity  9.05   10.31   10.24   15.80   10.30  11.27   7.50 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  11.04   12.62   12.62   19.49   12.95  13.83   9.54 
Average total assets $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733  $43,810,005 $46,824,051  $41,371,339 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,433,953   4,343,915   4,256,778   4,164,890   4,050,286  4,300,742   3,926,688 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  81.7%  83.8%  86.7%  87.1%  87.9% 84.7%  88.8%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  82.6   83.3   84.8   87.6   86.5    
Common Share Data at end of period:   
Market price per common share $90.82  $80.37  $75.63  $75.80  $61.09    
Book value per common share  71.62   70.19   68.81   67.34   65.24    
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  59.64   58.32   56.92   55.42   53.23    
Common shares outstanding  57,054,091   56,956,026   57,066,677   57,023,273   56,769,625    
Other Data at end of period:   
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  8.0%  8.1%  8.2%  8.2%  8.1%   
Risk-based capital ratios:             
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  9.6   9.9   10.1   10.2   10.0    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  8.5   8.9   9.0   9.0   8.8    
Total capital ratio (5)  11.6   12.1   12.4   12.6   12.6    
Allowance for credit losses (6) $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308  $379,969    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.86%  0.89%  0.92%  0.97%  1.18%   
Number of:             
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15    
Banking offices  173   172   172   182   181    

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. 
(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income. 
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. 
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. 
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $        411,150   $        462,244  $        434,957  $        426,325  $        322,415 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements            700,055                       55                      52                      52                      59 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks         5,372,603           5,232,315          4,707,415          3,348,794          4,802,527 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value         2,327,793           2,373,478          2,188,608          2,430,749          3,055,839 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         2,942,285           2,736,722          2,498,232          2,166,419             579,138 
Trading account securities                1,061                  1,103                 2,667                    951                    671 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value              90,511                88,193               86,316               90,338               90,862 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock            135,378              135,408             136,625             135,881             135,588 
Brokerage customer receivables              26,068                26,378               23,093               19,056               17,436 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale            817,912              925,312             984,994          1,260,193          1,272,090 
Loans, net of unearned income       34,789,104         33,264,043        32,911,187        33,171,233        32,079,073 
Allowance for loan losses           (247,835)           (248,612)           (261,089)           (277,709)           (319,374)
Net loans       34,541,269         33,015,431        32,650,098        32,893,524        31,759,699 
Premises, software and equipment, net            766,405              748,872             752,375             760,522             768,808 
Lease investments, net            242,082              243,933             219,023             238,984             242,434 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets         1,084,115           1,166,917          1,185,811          1,230,362          1,351,455 
Trade date securities receivable                     —                       —             189,851                      —                      — 
Goodwill            655,149              645,792             646,336             646,017             645,707 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets              28,307                30,118               31,997               34,035               36,040 
Total assets $   50,142,143   $   47,832,271  $   46,738,450  $   45,682,202  $   45,080,768 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $   14,179,980   $   13,255,417  $   12,796,110  $   12,297,337  $   11,748,455 
Interest-bearing       27,915,605         26,697,141        26,008,506        25,575,315        25,344,196 
Total deposits       42,095,585         39,952,558        38,804,616        37,872,652        37,092,651 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         1,241,071           1,241,071          1,241,071          1,228,436          1,228,429 
Other borrowings            494,136              504,527             518,493             516,877             518,928 
Subordinated notes            436,938              436,811             436,719             436,595             436,506 
Junior subordinated debentures            253,566              253,566             253,566             253,566             253,566 
Trade date securities payable                     —                  1,348                      —                    995             200,907 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities         1,122,159           1,032,073          1,144,974          1,120,570          1,233,786 
Total liabilities       45,643,455         43,421,954        42,399,439        41,429,691        40,964,773 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock            412,500              412,500             412,500             412,500             412,500 
Common stock              58,892                58,794               58,770               58,727               58,473 
Surplus         1,685,572           1,674,062          1,669,002          1,663,008          1,649,990 
Treasury stock           (109,903)           (109,903)           (100,363)           (100,363)           (100,363)
Retained earnings         2,447,535           2,373,447          2,288,969          2,208,535          2,080,013 
Accumulated other comprehensive income                4,092                  1,417               10,133               10,104               15,382 
Total shareholders’ equity         4,498,688           4,410,317          4,339,011          4,252,511          4,115,995 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   50,142,143   $   47,832,271  $   46,738,450  $   45,682,202  $   45,080,768 

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months EndedYears Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020
Interest income            
Interest and fees on loans$289,140  $285,587  $284,701  $274,100  $280,185 $1,133,528  $1,157,249 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,234   7,716   8,183   9,036   6,357  32,169   20,077 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,254   2,000   1,153   1,199   1,294  6,606   8,553 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 173              173   102 
Investment securities 27,210   25,189   23,623   19,264   18,243  95,286   99,634 
Trading account securities 4   3   1   2   11  10   37 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,776   1,777   1,769   1,745   1,775  7,067   6,891 
Brokerage customer receivables 188   185   149   123   116  645   477 
Total interest income 327,979   322,457   319,579   305,469   307,981  1,275,484   1,293,020 
Interest expense            
Interest on deposits 16,572   19,305   24,298   27,944   32,602  88,119   189,178 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,923   4,931   4,887   4,840   4,952  19,581   18,193 
Interest on other borrowings 2,250   2,501   2,568   2,609   2,779  9,928   12,773 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,514   5,480   5,512   5,477   5,509  21,983   21,961 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,744   2,744   2,724   2,704   2,742  10,916   11,008 
Total interest expense 32,003   34,961   39,989   43,574   48,584  150,527   253,113 
Net interest income 295,976   287,496   279,590   261,895   259,397  1,124,957   1,039,907 
Provision for credit losses 9,299   (7,916)  (15,299)  (45,347)  1,180  (59,263)  214,220 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 286,677   295,412   294,889   307,242   258,217  1,184,220   825,687 
Non-interest income            
Wealth management 32,489   31,531   30,690   29,309   26,802  124,019   100,336 
Mortgage banking 53,138   55,794   50,584   113,494   86,819  273,010   346,013 
Service charges on deposit accounts 14,734   14,149   13,249   12,036   11,841  54,168   45,023 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (1,067)  (2,431)  1,285   1,154   1,214  (1,059)  (1,926)
Fees from covered call options 1,128   1,157   1,388        3,673   2,292 
Trading gains (losses), net 206   58   (438)  419   (102) 245   (1,004)
Operating lease income, net 14,204   12,807   12,240   14,440   12,118  53,691   47,604 
Other 18,935   23,409   20,375   15,654   19,669  78,373   65,851 
Total non-interest income 133,767   136,474   129,373   186,506   158,361  586,120   604,189 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 167,131   170,912   172,817   180,809   171,116  691,669   626,076 
Software and equipment 23,708   22,029   20,866   20,912   20,565  87,515   68,496 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,147   10,013   9,949   10,771   9,938  40,880   37,915 
Occupancy, net 18,343   18,158   17,687   19,996   19,687  74,184   69,957 
Data processing 7,207   7,104   6,920   6,048   5,728  27,279   30,196 
Advertising and marketing 13,981   13,443   11,305   8,546   9,850  47,275   36,296 
Professional fees 7,551   7,052   7,304   7,587   6,530  29,494   27,426 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,811   1,877   2,039   2,007   2,634  7,734   11,018 
FDIC insurance 7,317   6,750   6,405   6,558   7,016  27,030   25,004 
OREO expense, net (641)  (1,531)  769   (251)  (114) (1,654)  (921)
Other 26,844   26,337   24,051   23,906   28,917  101,138   108,632 
Total non-interest expense 283,399   282,144   280,112   286,889   281,867  1,132,544   1,040,095 
Income before taxes 137,045   149,742   144,150   206,859   134,711  637,796   389,781 
Income tax expense 38,288   40,605   39,041   53,711   33,507  171,645   96,791 
Net income$98,757  $109,137  $105,109  $153,148  $101,204 $466,151  $292,990 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991  27,964   21,377 
Net income applicable to common shares$91,766  $102,146  $98,118  $146,157  $94,213 $438,187  $271,613 
Net income per common share - Basic$1.61  $1.79  $1.72  $2.57  $1.64 $7.69  $4.72 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.58  $1.77  $1.70  $2.54  $1.63 $7.58  $4.68 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.28 $1.24  $1.12 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,022   57,000   57,049   56,904   57,309  56,994   57,523 
Dilutive potential common shares 976   753   726   681   588  792   496 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,998   57,753   57,775   57,585   57,897  57,786   58,019 

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From (2)
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Sep 30,
2021 (1)		 Dec 31,
2020
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies$          473,102  $570,663 $633,006 $890,749 $927,307(68)% (49)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies              344,810   354,649  351,988  369,444  344,783(11)  
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$          817,912  $925,312 $984,994 $1,260,193 $1,272,090(46)% (36)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$       5,346,084  $4,953,769 $4,650,607 $4,630,795 $4,675,59431% 14%
Asset-based lending          1,299,869   1,066,376  892,109  720,772  721,66687  80 
Municipal              536,498   524,192  511,094  493,417  474,1039  13 
Leases          1,454,099   1,365,281  1,357,036  1,290,778  1,288,37426  13 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction                51,464   49,754  55,735  72,058  89,38914  (42)
Commercial construction          1,034,988   1,038,034  1,090,447  1,040,631  1,041,729(1) (1)
Land              269,752   255,927  239,067  240,635  240,68421  12 
Office (3)          1,285,686   1,269,746  1,220,658  1,131,472  1,136,8445  13 
Industrial (3)          1,585,808   1,490,358  1,434,377  1,152,522  1,129,43325  40 
Retail (3)          1,429,567   1,462,101  1,455,638  1,198,025  1,224,403(9) 17 
Multi-family (3)          2,043,754   2,038,526  1,984,582  1,739,521  1,649,8011  24 
Mixed use and other (3)          1,289,267   1,281,268  1,197,865  1,969,915  1,981,8492  (35)
Home equity              335,155   347,662  369,806  390,253  425,263(14) (21)
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment          1,614,392   1,528,889  1,485,952  1,376,465  1,214,74422  33 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies                22,707   18,847  44,333  45,508  44,85481  (49)
Total core loans$    19,599,090  $18,690,730 $17,989,306 $17,492,767 $17,338,73019% 13%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$       1,227,234  $1,176,569 $1,060,468 $1,128,493 $1,023,02717% 20%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit              359,818   468,162  529,867  587,868  567,389(92) (37)
Community Advantage - homeowners association              308,286   291,153  287,689  272,222  267,37423  15 
Insurance agency lending              813,897   260,482  273,999  290,880  222,519843  266 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. commercial insurance          4,178,474   3,921,289  3,805,504  3,342,730  3,438,08726  22 
Canada commercial insurance              677,013   695,688  716,367  615,813  616,402(11) 10 
Life insurance          7,042,810   6,655,453  6,359,556  6,111,495  5,857,43623  20 
Consumer and other                24,199   22,529  9,024  35,983  32,18829  (25)
Total niche loans$    14,631,731  $13,491,325 $13,042,474 $12,385,484 $12,024,42234% 22%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$             74,412  $172,849 $656,502 $2,049,342 $2,715,921NM  (97)%
Originated in 2021              483,871   909,139  1,222,905  1,243,640  NM  100 
Total commercial PPP loans$          558,283  $1,081,988 $1,879,407 $3,292,982 $2,715,921NM  (79)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$    34,789,104  $33,264,043 $32,911,187 $33,171,233 $32,079,07318% 8%

(1) Annualized. 
(2) NM - Not meaningful. 
(3) As a result of a review of the composition of borrowers within the mixed use and other loan portfolio, the Company identified certain loans that would be more precisely classified within a separate class of non-construction commercial real estate. This change in classification was based on related collateral and source of repayment of the underlying loan. Balances within such categories were also updated as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 in the table above for comparison purposes.

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Sep 30,
2021 (1)		 Dec 31,
2020
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$ 14,179,980  $13,255,417  $12,796,110  $12,297,337  $11,748,455 28% 21%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits      4,158,871   3,769,825   3,625,538   3,562,312   3,349,021 41  24 
Wealth management deposits (2)      4,491,795   4,177,820   4,399,303   4,274,527   4,138,712 30  9 
Money market    11,449,469   10,757,654   9,843,390   9,236,434   9,348,806 26  22 
Savings      3,846,681   3,861,296   3,776,400   3,690,892   3,531,029 (2) 9 
Time certificates of deposit      3,968,789   4,130,546   4,363,875   4,811,150   4,976,628 (16) (20)
Total deposits$ 42,095,585  $39,952,558  $38,804,616  $37,872,652  $37,092,651 21% 13%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 34%  33%  33%  32%  32%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 10   9   9   9   9    
Wealth management deposits (2) 11   11   11   11   11    
Money market 27   27   25   25   25    
Savings 9   10   10   10   10    
Time certificates of deposit 9   10   12   13   13    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1) Annualized. 
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
    of Deposit (1)
1-3 months $                                                838,321  0.52%
4-6 months                                                    686,126  0.38 
7-9 months                                                    677,003  0.39 
10-12 months                                                    613,644  0.41 
13-18 months                                                    601,464  0.47 
19-24 months                                                    293,945  0.48 
24+ months                                                    258,286  0.52 
Total $                                             3,968,789  0.45%

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $        6,148,165   $5,112,720  $3,844,355  $4,230,886  $4,381,040 
Investment securities (2)            5,317,351    5,065,593   4,771,403   3,944,676   3,534,594 
FHLB and FRB stock               135,414    136,001   136,324   135,758   135,569 
Liquidity management assets (3)          11,600,930    10,314,314   8,752,082   8,311,320   8,051,203 
Other earning assets (3)(4)                 28,298    28,238   23,354   20,370   18,716 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale               827,672    871,824   991,011   1,151,848   893,395 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)          33,677,777    32,985,445   33,085,174   32,442,927   31,783,279 
Total earning assets (3)          46,134,677    44,199,821   42,851,621   41,926,465   40,746,593 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses             (254,874)  (269,963)  (285,686)  (327,080)  (336,139)
Cash and due from banks               468,331    425,000   470,566   366,413   344,536 
Other assets            2,770,643    2,837,652   2,910,250   3,022,935   3,055,015 
Total assets $      49,118,777   $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733  $43,810,005 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $        3,962,739   $3,757,677  $3,626,424  $3,493,451  $3,320,527 
Wealth management deposits            4,514,319    4,672,402   4,369,998   4,156,398   4,066,948 
Money market accounts          11,274,230    10,027,424   9,547,167   9,335,920   9,435,344 
Savings accounts            3,766,037    3,851,523   3,728,271   3,587,566   3,413,388 
Time deposits            4,058,282    4,236,317   4,632,796   4,875,392   5,043,558 
Interest-bearing deposits          27,575,607    26,545,343   25,904,656   25,448,727   25,279,765 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances            1,241,073    1,241,073   1,235,142   1,228,433   1,228,425 
Other borrowings               501,933    512,785   525,924   518,188   510,725 
Subordinated notes               436,861    436,746   436,644   436,532   436,433 
Junior subordinated debentures               253,566    253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities          30,009,040    28,989,513   28,355,932   27,885,446   27,708,914 
Non-interest-bearing deposits          13,640,270    12,834,084   12,246,274   11,811,194   10,874,912 
Other liabilities            1,035,514    1,024,998   1,087,767   1,127,203   1,175,893 
Equity            4,433,953    4,343,915   4,256,778   4,164,890   4,050,286 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $      49,118,777   $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733  $43,810,005 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $      16,125,637   $15,210,308  $14,495,689  $14,041,019  $13,037,679 

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less. 
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. 
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. 
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. 
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $               2,427   $2,000  $1,153  $1,199  $1,294 
Investment securities                 27,696    25,681   24,117   19,764   18,773 
FHLB and FRB stock                   1,776    1,777   1,769   1,745   1,775 
Liquidity management assets (1)                 31,899    29,458   27,039   22,708   21,842 
Other earning assets (1)                      194    188   150   125   130 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale                   7,234    7,716   8,183   9,036   6,357 
Loans, net of unearned income (1)               289,557    285,998   285,116   274,484   280,509 
Total interest income $           328,884   $323,360  $320,488  $306,353  $308,838 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $                  774   $767  $736  $901  $1,074 
Wealth management deposits                   7,595    7,888   7,686   7,351   7,436 
Money market accounts                   2,604    2,342   2,795   2,865   3,740 
Savings accounts                      345    406   402   430   773 
Time deposits                   5,254    7,902   12,679   16,397   19,579 
Interest-bearing deposits                 16,572    19,305   24,298   27,944   32,602 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances                   4,923    4,931   4,887   4,840   4,952 
Other borrowings                   2,250    2,501   2,568   2,609   2,779 
Subordinated notes                   5,514    5,480   5,512   5,477   5,509 
Junior subordinated debentures                   2,744    2,744   2,724   2,704   2,742 
Total interest expense $             32,003   $34,961  $39,989  $43,574  $48,584 
           
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment                    (905)  (903)  (909)  (884)  (857)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)                295,976    287,496   279,590   261,895   259,397 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment                      905    903   909   884   857 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  $           296,881   $288,399  $280,499  $262,779  $260,254 

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. 
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents         0.16 % 0.16% 0.12% 0.11% 0.12%
Investment securities 2.07  2.01  2.03  2.03  2.11 
FHLB and FRB stock 5.20  5.18  5.20  5.21  5.21 
Liquidity management assets 1.09  1.13  1.24  1.11  1.08 
Other earning assets 2.71  2.64  2.59  2.50  2.79 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.47  3.51  3.31  3.18  2.83 
Loans, net of unearned income 3.41  3.44  3.46  3.43  3.51 
Total earning assets         2.83 % 2.90% 3.00% 2.96% 3.02%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits         0.08 % 0.08% 0.08% 0.10% 0.13%
Wealth management deposits 0.67  0.67  0.71  0.72  0.73 
Money market accounts 0.09  0.09  0.12  0.12  0.16 
Savings accounts 0.04  0.04  0.04  0.05  0.09 
Time deposits 0.51  0.74  1.10  1.36  1.54 
Interest-bearing deposits 0.24  0.29  0.38  0.45  0.51 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.57  1.58  1.59  1.60  1.60 
Other borrowings 1.78  1.94  1.96  2.04  2.16 
Subordinated notes 5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 4.23  4.23  4.25  4.27  4.23 
Total interest-bearing liabilities         0.42 % 0.48% 0.56% 0.63% 0.70%
           
Interest rate spread  (1)(2)         2.41 % 2.42% 2.44% 2.33% 2.32%
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.14  0.17  0.19  0.21  0.22 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.54% 2.58% 2.62% 2.53% 2.53%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.55% 2.59% 2.63% 2.54% 2.54%

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

 Average Balance
for years ended,		Interest
for years ended,		Yield/Rate
for years ended,
(Dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		Dec 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)$  4,840,048   $3,117,075 $         6,779   $8,655 0.14% 0.28%
Investment securities (2)     4,779,313    4,101,136           97,258    101,799 2.03  2.48 
FHLB and FRB stock        135,873    130,360             7,067    6,891 5.20  5.29 
Liquidity management assets (3)(4)$  9,755,234   $7,348,571 $     111,104    $117,345 1.14% 1.60%
Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)          25,096    17,863                657    523 2.62  2.94 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale        959,457    707,147           32,169    20,077 3.35  2.84 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)   33,051,043    30,181,204      1,135,155    1,159,490 3.43  3.84 
Total earning assets (4)$ 43,790,830   $38,254,785 $  1,279,085   $1,297,435 2.92% 3.39%
Allowance for loan and investment security losses       (284,163)  (264,516)      
Cash and due from banks        432,836    341,116       
Other assets     2,884,548    3,039,954       
Total assets$ 46,824,051   $41,371,339       
          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits$  3,711,489   $3,298,554 $         3,178   $7,642 0.09% 0.23%
Wealth management deposits     4,429,929    3,882,975           30,520    29,277 0.69  0.75 
Money market accounts   10,051,444    8,874,488           10,606    46,488 0.11  0.52 
Savings accounts     3,734,162    3,354,662             1,583    12,507 0.04  0.37 
Time deposits     4,447,871    5,142,938           42,232    93,264 0.95  1.81 
Interest-bearing deposits$ 26,374,895   $24,553,617 $       88,119   $189,178 0.33% 0.77%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,236,478    1,156,106           19,581    18,193 1.58  1.57 
Other borrowings        514,657    496,693             9,928    12,773 1.93  2.57 
Subordinated notes        436,697    436,275           21,983    21,961 5.03  5.03 
Junior subordinated debentures        253,566    253,566           10,916    11,008 4.25  4.27 
Total interest-bearing liabilities$ 28,816,293   $26,896,257 $     150,527   $253,113 0.52% 0.94%
Non-interest-bearing deposits   12,638,518    9,432,090       
Other liabilities     1,068,498    1,116,304       
Equity     4,300,742    3,926,688       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$ 46,824,051   $41,371,339       
Interest rate spread (4)(7)      2.40% 2.45%
Less:  Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment             (3,601)  (4,415)(0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (8)$ 14,974,537   $11,358,528    0.18  0.28 
Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4)   $  1,124,957   $1,039,907 2.57% 2.72%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment               3,601    4,415 0.01  0.01 
Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)    $  1,128,558   $1,044,322 2.58% 2.73%

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less. 
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. 
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period. 
(4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. 
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. 
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. 
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months.  Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200
Basis
Points		 +100
 Basis
 Points		 -100
Basis
 Points
Dec 31, 2021          25.3%          12.4%          (8.5)% 
Sep 30, 2021 24.3  11.5  (7.8)
Jun 30, 2021 24.6  11.7  (6.9)
Mar 31, 2021 22.0  10.2  (7.2)
Dec 31, 2020 25.0  11.6  (7.9)

 

Ramp Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Dec 31, 2021         13.9%        6.9%          (5.6)%
Sep 30, 202110.8  5.4  (3.8)
Jun 30, 202111.4  5.8  (3.3)
Mar 31, 202110.7  5.4  (3.6)
Dec 31, 202011.4  5.7  (3.3)

 

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period  
As of December 31, 2021One year or
less		 From one to five
years		 Over five years  
(In thousands)   Total
Commercial       
Fixed rate$            536,782  $          2,092,006  $         1,330,518  $         3,959,306
Fixed Rate - PPP                 40,533                  517,750                          —                 558,283
Variable rate            7,383,214                      3,207                          58              7,386,479
Total commercial$         7,960,529  $          2,612,963  $         1,330,576  $       11,904,068
Commercial real estate       
Fixed rate               518,488               2,376,629                 525,173              3,420,290
Variable rate            5,550,141                    19,855                          —              5,569,996
Total commercial real estate$         6,068,629  $          2,396,484  $            525,173  $         8,990,286
Home equity       
Fixed rate                 14,896                      3,059                          42                   17,997
Variable rate               317,158                           —                          —                 317,158
Total home equity$            332,054  $                 3,059  $                     42  $            335,155
Residential real estate       
Fixed rate                 17,812                      5,834                 897,316                 920,962
Variable rate                 58,968                  237,706                 419,463                 716,137
Total residential real estate$              76,780  $             243,540  $         1,316,779  $         1,637,099
Premium finance receivables - commercial       
Fixed rate            4,677,500                  177,987                          —              4,855,487
Variable rate                        —                           —                          —                          —
Total premium finance receivables - commercial$         4,677,500  $             177,987  $                     —  $         4,855,487
Premium finance receivables - life insurance       
Fixed rate                   8,579                  474,465                   21,727                 504,771
Variable rate            6,538,039                           —                          —              6,538,039
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$         6,546,618  $             474,465  $              21,727  $         7,042,810
Consumer and other       
Fixed rate                   4,094                      5,004                        656                     9,754
Variable rate                 14,445                           —                          —                   14,445
Total consumer and other$              18,539  $                 5,004  $                   656  $              24,199
        
Total per category       
Fixed rate            5,778,151               5,134,984              2,775,432            13,688,567
Fixed rate - PPP                 40,533                  517,750                          —                 558,283
Variable rate          19,861,965                  260,768                 419,521            20,542,254
Total loans, net of unearned income$       25,680,649  $          5,913,502  $         3,194,953  $       34,789,104
        
        
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:       
Prime      $         3,273,915
One- month LIBOR                  8,848,709
Three- month LIBOR                     285,441
Twelve- month LIBOR                  6,677,139
U.S. Treasury tenors                     107,037
SOFR tenors                     598,904
Thirty-Day Ameribor                       89,832
Other                     661,277
Total variable rate      $       20,542,254

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9f90280-1a99-476a-b4f8-435648696df0

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $8.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 
Fourth Quarter 2021 0bps2bps34bps
Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 
Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 
First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6 
Fourth Quarter 2020 0 -1 -2 

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020  2021   2020 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $296,138  $304,121  $321,308  $379,969  $388,971 $379,969  $158,461 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13                   47,418 
Provision for credit losses  9,299   (7,916)  (15,299)  (45,347)  1,180  (59,263)  214,220 
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period (1)  470              470    
Other adjustments  5   (65)  34   31   155  5   179 
Charge-offs:             
Commercial  4,431   1,352   3,237   11,781   5,184  20,801   18,293 
Commercial real estate  495   406   1,412   980   6,637  3,293   15,960 
Home equity  135   59   142      683  336   2,061 
Residential real estate  1,067   10   3   2   114  1,082   891 
Premium finance receivables  2,314   1,390   2,077   3,239   4,214  9,020   15,472 
Consumer and other  157   112   104   114   198  487   528 
Total charge-offs  8,599   3,329   6,975   16,116   17,030  35,019   53,205 
Recoveries:             
Commercial  389   816   902   452   4,168  2,559   5,092 
Commercial real estate  217   373   514   200   904  1,304   1,835 
Home equity  461   313   328   101   77  1,203   528 
Residential real estate  85   5   36   204   69  330   184 
Premium finance receivables  1,240   1,728   3,239   1,782   1,445  7,989   5,108 
Consumer and other  26   92   34   32   30  184   149 
Total recoveries  2,418   3,327   5,053   2,771   6,693  13,569   12,896 
Net charge-offs  (6,181)  (2)  (1,922)  (13,345)  (10,337) (21,450)  (40,309)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308  $379,969 $299,731  $379,969 
              
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:   
Commercial  0.14%  0.02%  0.08%  0.37%  0.03% 0.16%  0.12%
Commercial real estate  0.01   0.00   0.04   0.04   0.27  0.02   0.17 
Home equity  (0.38)  (0.28)  (0.20)  (0.10)  0.55  (0.23)  0.33 
Residential real estate  0.25   0.00   (0.01)  (0.06)  0.02  0.05   0.06 
Premium finance receivables  0.04   (0.01)  (0.04)  0.06   0.11  0.01   0.11 
Consumer and other  0.95   0.26   0.69   0.57   0.78  0.66   0.52 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.07%  0.00%  0.02%  0.17%  0.13% 0.06%  0.13%
              
Loans at period end $34,789,104  $33,264,043  $32,911,187  $33,171,233  $32,079,073    
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.71%  0.75%  0.79%  0.84%  1.00%   
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.86   0.89   0.92   0.97   1.18    
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans  0.88   0.92   0.98   1.08   1.29    

(1) The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.

 

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months EndedYears Ended
  Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,Dec 31, Dec 31,
(In thousands)  2021   2021   2021   2021   2020  2021   2020 
Provision for loan losses $4,929  $(12,410) $(14,731) $(28,351) $3,597 $      (50,563) $188,493 
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  4,375   4,501   (558)  (17,035)  (2,413)         (8,717)  25,742 
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses  (5)  (7)  (10)  39   (4)              17    (15)
Provision for credit losses $9,299  $(7,916) $(15,299) $(45,347) $1,180 $      (59,263) $214,220 
              
Allowance for loan losses $247,835  $248,612  $261,089  $277,709  $319,374    
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  51,818   47,443   42,942   43,500   60,536    
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses  299,653   296,055   304,031   321,209   379,910    
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses  78   83   90   99   59    
Allowance for credit losses $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308  $379,969    

              

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of December 31, 2021,  September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

 As of Dec 31, 2021As of Sep 30, 2021As of Jun 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance
Commercial:               
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans$11,345,785 $119,305 1.05%$10,105,984 $109,780 1.09%$9,562,869 $98,505 1.03%
Commercial PPP loans 558,283  2 0.00  1,081,988  2 0.00  1,879,407  2 0.00 
Commercial real estate:               
Construction and development 1,356,204  35,206 2.60  1,343,715  34,101 2.54  1,385,249  38,550 2.78 
Non-construction 7,634,082  109,377 1.43  7,541,999  105,934 1.40  7,293,120  119,972 1.65 
Home equity 335,155  10,699 3.19  347,662  10,939 3.15  369,806  11,207 3.03 
Residential real estate 1,637,099  8,782 0.54  1,547,736  16,272 1.05  1,530,285  15,684 1.02 
Premium finance receivables               
Commercial insurance loans 4,855,487  15,246 0.31  4,616,977  17,996 0.39  4,521,871  19,346 0.43 
Life insurance loans 7,042,810  613 0.01  6,655,453  579 0.01  6,359,556  553 0.01 
Consumer and other 24,199  423 1.75  22,529  452 2.01  9,024  212 2.35 
Total loans, net of unearned income$34,789,104 $299,653 0.86%$33,264,043 $296,055 0.89%$32,911,187 $304,031 0.92%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans$34,230,821 $299,651 0.88%$32,182,055 $296,053 0.92%$31,031,780 $304,029 0.98%
                
Total core loans (1)$19,599,090 $260,511 1.33%$18,690,730 $257,788 1.38%$17,989,306 $267,999 1.49%
Total niche loans (1) 14,631,731  39,140 0.27  13,491,325  38,265 0.28  13,042,474  36,030 0.28 
Total PPP loans 558,283  2 0.00  1,081,988  2 0.00  1,879,407  2 0.00 
                

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

 

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020
Loan Balances:          
Commercial          
Nonaccrual $20,399 $26,468 $23,232 $22,459 $21,743
90+ days and still accruing  15    1,244    307
60-89 days past due  24,262  9,768  5,204  13,292  6,900
30-59 days past due  43,861  25,224  18,478  35,541  44,381
Current  11,815,531  11,126,512  11,394,118  12,636,915  11,882,636
Total commercial $11,904,068 $11,187,972 $11,442,276 $12,708,207 $11,955,967
Commercial real estate          
Nonaccrual $21,746 $23,706 $26,035 $34,380 $46,107
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  284  5,395  4,382  8,156  5,178
30-59 days past due  40,443  79,818  19,698  70,168  32,116
Current  8,927,813  8,776,795  8,628,254  8,432,075  8,410,731
Total commercial real estate $8,990,286 $8,885,714 $8,678,369 $8,544,779 $8,494,132
Home equity          
Nonaccrual $2,574 $3,449 $3,478 $5,536 $6,529
90+ days and still accruing    164      
60-89 days past due    340  301  492  47
30-59 days past due  1,120  867  777  780  637
Current  331,461  342,842  365,250  383,445  418,050
Total home equity $335,155 $347,662 $369,806 $390,253 $425,263
Residential real estate          
Nonaccrual $16,440 $22,633 $23,050 $21,553 $26,071
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  982  1,540  1,584  944  1,635
30-59 days past due  12,420  1,076  2,139  13,768  12,584
Current  1,607,257  1,522,487  1,503,512  1,385,708  1,219,308
Total residential real estate $1,637,099 $1,547,736 $1,530,285 $1,421,973 $1,259,598
Premium finance receivables          
Nonaccrual $5,433 $7,300 $6,418 $9,690 $13,264
90+ days and still accruing  7,217  5,811  3,570  4,783  12,792
60-89 days past due  28,104  15,804  7,759  5,113  27,801
30-59 days past due  89,070  21,654  32,758  31,373  49,274
Current  11,768,473  11,221,861  10,830,922  10,019,079  9,808,794
Total premium finance receivables $11,898,297 $11,272,430 $10,881,427 $10,070,038 $9,911,925
Consumer and other          
Nonaccrual $477 $384 $485 $497 $436
90+ days and still accruing  137  126  178  161  264
60-89 days past due  34  16  22  8  24
30-59 days past due  509  125  75  74  136
Current  23,042  21,878  8,264  35,243  31,328
Total consumer and other $24,199 $22,529 $9,024 $35,983 $32,188
Total loans, net of unearned income          
Nonaccrual $67,069 $83,940 $82,698 $94,115 $114,150
90+ days and still accruing  7,369  6,101  4,992  4,944  13,363
60-89 days past due  53,666  32,863  19,252  28,005  41,585
30-59 days past due  187,423  128,764  73,925  151,704  139,128
Current  34,473,577  33,012,375  32,730,320  32,892,465  31,770,847
Total loans, net of unearned income $34,789,104 $33,264,043 $32,911,187 $33,171,233 $32,079,073

 

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):    