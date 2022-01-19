Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $98.8 million and Record Full Year Net Income of $466.2 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $98.8 million or $1.58 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The Company recorded record annual net income of $466.2 million or $7.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $293.0 million or $4.68 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2021:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2021

Total assets increased by $2.3 billion totaling $50.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $2.0 billion, or 25% on an annualized basis. Core loans increased by $908 million and Niche loans increased by $1.1 billion. Niche loans included $578 million of growth related to loans acquired in a business combination completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loans declined by $524 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.

Total deposits increased by $2.1 billion, including a $925 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased by $8.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021 as follows: Increased $15.5 million primarily due to earning asset growth and a five basis point decline in deposit costs. Decreased by $7.0 million due to $1.7 million less PPP interest income and $5.3 million less PPP fee income.

Net interest margin decreased by four basis points primarily due to increased liquidity which had approximately a six basis point unfavorable impact. However, the rate on interest bearing deposits declined by five basis points which more than offset a three basis point decline in loan yields.

Recorded $6.2 million of net charge-offs or seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021.

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to strong loan growth with approximately $782,000 of provision for credit losses related to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.33% of the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2021, down from 1.38% as of September 30, 2021. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing loans decreased to 0.21% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021, down from 0.27% as of September 30, 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $59.64 as compared to $58.32 as of September 30, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am extremely proud of the Company’s performance in 2021 as we celebrated Wintrust’s 30th anniversary by reporting record annual net income and eclipsing $50 billion in total assets. The fourth quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant loan and deposit growth, increased net interest income, seasonally strong mortgage banking revenue, tangible book value growth and impressive credit quality metrics. Wintrust reported net income of $98.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $109.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. On an annual basis, the Company had record net income totaling $466.2 million in 2021, up from $293.0 million in 2020. Total assets of $50.1 billion as of December 31, 2021 increased by $2.3 billion as compared to September 30, 2021 and increased by $5.1 billion as compared to December 31, 2020."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced significant loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $2.0 billion or 25%, on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 including our commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. In addition, we completed an acquisition which contributed approximately $578 million of loan growth to the balance sheet. We believe this portfolio fits well with our existing insurance lending businesses. We are still experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Further, our loan growth was predominantly in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021 as loans as of December 31, 2021 were $1.1 billion higher than average total loans in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total deposits increased by $2.1 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily in products with zero or near zero interest rates contributing to a decrease in our cost of funds. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. We believe that we have managed to optimize our cost of funds and successfully grown through this challenging interest rate cycle. Additionally, we have been prudent and measured in our approach to deploying liquidity into investment securities and we expect to expand our securities portfolio in 2022 to further enhance net interest income as available market returns improve. Net interest margin decreased by four basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased liquidity which had approximately a six basis point unfavorable impact. Excluding the unfavorable net interest margin impact from increased liquidity, the margin exhibited improvement as the rate on deposits declined five basis points as compared to a three basis point decline in loan yields."

Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have maintained our asset sensitive interest rate position which we expect to benefit us as short term interest rates rise. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in 2022. We project that, assuming an immediate and parallel 25 basis point rate hike, the cumulative increase to net interest income in the subsequent 12 months is approximately $40-$50 million. Such projections incorporate a number of assumptions and could differ materially depending on various factors including competition and the macroeconomic environment.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $55.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.3 billion, down from $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company recorded a $6.7 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $888,000 decrease recognized in the third quarter of 2021. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations understanding that refinance volumes may be pressured in a rising rate environment. Based on current market conditions, and excluding the impact of MSR valuation adjustments, we expect that mortgage banking revenue in the first quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the level recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company has reached a record low level of non-performing loans of 0.21% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we continued our practice of pursuing the resolution of non-performing credits and executed a loan sale that reduced non-performing loans by approximately $10 million resulting in $1.8 million of net charge-offs. The fourth quarter of 2021 demonstrated another benign quarter of net charge-offs at $6.2 million following the third quarter of 2021 which had no material net charge-offs. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to significant loan growth. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 is approximately 1.33% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our fourth quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.5 billion increase in total loans and a $1.0 billion increase in liquidity management assets partially offset by a $107 million decline in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $2.0 billion as core loans increased by $908 million and niche loans increased by $1.1 billion, partially offset by a $524 million decline in PPP loans. See Table 1 for more information. Niche loans included $578 million of growth related to loans acquired in a business combination completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, virtually all of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with only $74 million remaining on balance sheet of which nearly all are in the forgiveness process. Whereas, as of December 31, 2021, approximately 64% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 14% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 22% have yet to apply for forgiveness.

Total liabilities increased $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $2.1 billion increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $925 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits and a $692 million increase in money market deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 82.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $296.0 million, an increase of $8.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The $8.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and a decline in deposit costs. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite a decline of $7.0 million due to $1.7 million less PPP interest income and $5.3 million less PPP fee income. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $12.7 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.54% (2.55% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.58% (2.59% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin decrease as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in yield on earning assets and three basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a six basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a five basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The seven basis point decrease in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix with increasing levels of lower yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $299.7 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $3.6 million as compared to $296.1 million as of September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses increased primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and was partially offset by improvement in macroeconomic factors. A provision for credit losses totaling $9.3 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision of $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to no material net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as seven basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to zero basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2021. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of December 31, 2021, $53.7 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $187.4 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2021, $32.9 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $128.8 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of December 31, 2021. Home equity loans at December 31, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.9% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.2% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.16% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $78.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $103.9 million at September 30, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $74.4 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $90.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $4.3 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.6 million compared to $13.8 million at September 30, 2021. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to an $11.1 million decline in production revenue. This decrease was partially offset by a $6.7 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $888,000 decrease recognized in the prior quarter. Loans originated for sale were $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $260 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $15.1 million of servicing rights and a fair value adjustment increase of $6.7 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $7.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to net losses of $2.4 million recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

Net operating lease income totaled $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.8 million in the prior quarter. The $1.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily attributable to increased gains on sale of lease assets as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income decreased by $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $3.7 million decrease in income on partnership investments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The $3.8 million decline is primarily related to lower incentive compensation expense and lower commissions expense due to declining mortgage production, partially offset by increased staffing expense as the company grows.

Software and equipment expense totaled $23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to accelerated depreciation related to the reduction in the useful life of a software asset that is planned to be replaced as we continue to make upgrades to our digital customer experience.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to a net gain of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net gains are primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the third and fourth quarter of 2021.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $864,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $38.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $40.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were 27.94% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 27.12% in the third quarter of 2021.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to growth in earning assets despite a net interest margin decrease primarily due to increased liquidity.

Mortgage banking revenue was $53.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $585,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of December 31, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at December 31, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.6 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $386.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios primarily generated a $2.1 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing portfolio increased in the fourth quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.3 billion at the end of third quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up $487,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.5 billion of assets under administration, which included $5.3 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $963.9 million increase from the $34.5 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2021.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Acquisitions

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its previously-announced purchase of loans with a fair value of approximately $582 million, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date, from the Allstate Corporation. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

3rd Quarter

2021 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

4th Quarter

2020 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Net income $ 98,757 $ 109,137 $ 101,204 (10 ) % (2 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 146,344 141,826 135,891 3 8 Net income per common share – diluted 1.58 1.77 1.63 (11 ) (3 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.31 0.31 0.28 — 11 Net revenue (3) 429,743 423,970 417,758 1 3 Net interest income 295,976 287,496 259,397 3 14 Net interest margin 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.53 % (4 ) bps 1 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.55 2.59 2.54 (4 ) 1 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.21 1.22 1.12 (1 ) 9 Return on average assets 0.80 0.92 0.92 (12 ) (12 ) Return on average common equity 9.05 10.31 10.30 (126 ) (125 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 11.04 12.62 12.95 (158 ) (191 ) At end of period Total assets $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 45,080,768 19 % 11 % Total loans (5) 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,079,073 18 8 Total deposits 42,095,585 39,952,558 37,092,651 21 13 Total shareholders’ equity 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,115,995 8 9

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 Total loans (1) 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 Total deposits 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 Total shareholders’ equity 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 295,976 $ 287,496 $ 279,590 $ 261,895 $ 259,397 $ 1,124,957 $ 1,039,907 Net revenue (2) 429,743 423,970 408,963 448,401 417,758 1,711,077 1,644,096 Net income 98,757 109,137 105,109 153,148 101,204 466,151 292,990 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 146,344 141,826 128,851 161,512 135,891 578,533 604,001 Net income per common share – Basic 1.61 1.79 1.72 2.57 1.64 7.69 4.72 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.58 1.77 1.70 2.54 1.63 7.58 4.68 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.28 1.24 1.12 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.57 % 2.72 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.55 2.59 2.63 2.54 2.54 2.58 2.73 Non-interest income to average assets 1.08 1.15 1.13 1.68 1.44 1.25 1.46 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.29 2.37 2.45 2.59 2.56 2.42 2.51 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.21 1.22 1.32 0.90 1.12 1.17 1.05 Return on average assets 0.80 0.92 0.92 1.38 0.92 1.00 0.71 Return on average common equity 9.05 10.31 10.24 15.80 10.30 11.27 7.50 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 11.04 12.62 12.62 19.49 12.95 13.83 9.54 Average total assets $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 46,824,051 $ 41,371,339 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,300,742 3,926,688 Average loans to average deposits ratio 81.7 % 83.8 % 86.7 % 87.1 % 87.9 % 84.7 % 88.8 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 82.6 83.3 84.8 87.6 86.5 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 90.82 $ 80.37 $ 75.63 $ 75.80 $ 61.09 Book value per common share 71.62 70.19 68.81 67.34 65.24 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 59.64 58.32 56.92 55.42 53.23 Common shares outstanding 57,054,091 56,956,026 57,066,677 57,023,273 56,769,625 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.6 9.9 10.1 10.2 10.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5) 8.5 8.9 9.0 9.0 8.8 Total capital ratio (5) 11.6 12.1 12.4 12.6 12.6 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.18 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 173 172 172 182 181

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 411,150 $ 462,244 $ 434,957 $ 426,325 $ 322,415 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 700,055 55 52 52 59 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 5,372,603 5,232,315 4,707,415 3,348,794 4,802,527 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,327,793 2,373,478 2,188,608 2,430,749 3,055,839 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,942,285 2,736,722 2,498,232 2,166,419 579,138 Trading account securities 1,061 1,103 2,667 951 671 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 90,511 88,193 86,316 90,338 90,862 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,378 135,408 136,625 135,881 135,588 Brokerage customer receivables 26,068 26,378 23,093 19,056 17,436 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 817,912 925,312 984,994 1,260,193 1,272,090 Loans, net of unearned income 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 Allowance for loan losses (247,835 ) (248,612 ) (261,089 ) (277,709 ) (319,374 ) Net loans 34,541,269 33,015,431 32,650,098 32,893,524 31,759,699 Premises, software and equipment, net 766,405 748,872 752,375 760,522 768,808 Lease investments, net 242,082 243,933 219,023 238,984 242,434 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,084,115 1,166,917 1,185,811 1,230,362 1,351,455 Trade date securities receivable — — 189,851 — — Goodwill 655,149 645,792 646,336 646,017 645,707 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 28,307 30,118 31,997 34,035 36,040 Total assets $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 Interest-bearing 27,915,605 26,697,141 26,008,506 25,575,315 25,344,196 Total deposits 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,228,436 1,228,429 Other borrowings 494,136 504,527 518,493 516,877 518,928 Subordinated notes 436,938 436,811 436,719 436,595 436,506 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — 1,348 — 995 200,907 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,122,159 1,032,073 1,144,974 1,120,570 1,233,786 Total liabilities 45,643,455 43,421,954 42,399,439 41,429,691 40,964,773 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 58,892 58,794 58,770 58,727 58,473 Surplus 1,685,572 1,674,062 1,669,002 1,663,008 1,649,990 Treasury stock (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) Retained earnings 2,447,535 2,373,447 2,288,969 2,208,535 2,080,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,092 1,417 10,133 10,104 15,382 Total shareholders’ equity 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 289,140 $ 285,587 $ 284,701 $ 274,100 $ 280,185 $ 1,133,528 $ 1,157,249 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,234 7,716 8,183 9,036 6,357 32,169 20,077 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,254 2,000 1,153 1,199 1,294 6,606 8,553 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 173 — — — — 173 102 Investment securities 27,210 25,189 23,623 19,264 18,243 95,286 99,634 Trading account securities 4 3 1 2 11 10 37 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,776 1,777 1,769 1,745 1,775 7,067 6,891 Brokerage customer receivables 188 185 149 123 116 645 477 Total interest income 327,979 322,457 319,579 305,469 307,981 1,275,484 1,293,020 Interest expense Interest on deposits 16,572 19,305 24,298 27,944 32,602 88,119 189,178 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,923 4,931 4,887 4,840 4,952 19,581 18,193 Interest on other borrowings 2,250 2,501 2,568 2,609 2,779 9,928 12,773 Interest on subordinated notes 5,514 5,480 5,512 5,477 5,509 21,983 21,961 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,744 2,744 2,724 2,704 2,742 10,916 11,008 Total interest expense 32,003 34,961 39,989 43,574 48,584 150,527 253,113 Net interest income 295,976 287,496 279,590 261,895 259,397 1,124,957 1,039,907 Provision for credit losses 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 (59,263 ) 214,220 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 286,677 295,412 294,889 307,242 258,217 1,184,220 825,687 Non-interest income Wealth management 32,489 31,531 30,690 29,309 26,802 124,019 100,336 Mortgage banking 53,138 55,794 50,584 113,494 86,819 273,010 346,013 Service charges on deposit accounts 14,734 14,149 13,249 12,036 11,841 54,168 45,023 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (1,067 ) (2,431 ) 1,285 1,154 1,214 (1,059 ) (1,926 ) Fees from covered call options 1,128 1,157 1,388 — — 3,673 2,292 Trading gains (losses), net 206 58 (438 ) 419 (102 ) 245 (1,004 ) Operating lease income, net 14,204 12,807 12,240 14,440 12,118 53,691 47,604 Other 18,935 23,409 20,375 15,654 19,669 78,373 65,851 Total non-interest income 133,767 136,474 129,373 186,506 158,361 586,120 604,189 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 167,131 170,912 172,817 180,809 171,116 691,669 626,076 Software and equipment 23,708 22,029 20,866 20,912 20,565 87,515 68,496 Operating lease equipment depreciation 10,147 10,013 9,949 10,771 9,938 40,880 37,915 Occupancy, net 18,343 18,158 17,687 19,996 19,687 74,184 69,957 Data processing 7,207 7,104 6,920 6,048 5,728 27,279 30,196 Advertising and marketing 13,981 13,443 11,305 8,546 9,850 47,275 36,296 Professional fees 7,551 7,052 7,304 7,587 6,530 29,494 27,426 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,811 1,877 2,039 2,007 2,634 7,734 11,018 FDIC insurance 7,317 6,750 6,405 6,558 7,016 27,030 25,004 OREO expense, net (641 ) (1,531 ) 769 (251 ) (114 ) (1,654 ) (921 ) Other 26,844 26,337 24,051 23,906 28,917 101,138 108,632 Total non-interest expense 283,399 282,144 280,112 286,889 281,867 1,132,544 1,040,095 Income before taxes 137,045 149,742 144,150 206,859 134,711 637,796 389,781 Income tax expense 38,288 40,605 39,041 53,711 33,507 171,645 96,791 Net income $ 98,757 $ 109,137 $ 105,109 $ 153,148 $ 101,204 $ 466,151 $ 292,990 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 27,964 21,377 Net income applicable to common shares $ 91,766 $ 102,146 $ 98,118 $ 146,157 $ 94,213 $ 438,187 $ 271,613 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.61 $ 1.79 $ 1.72 $ 2.57 $ 1.64 $ 7.69 $ 4.72 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 2.54 $ 1.63 $ 7.58 $ 4.68 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,022 57,000 57,049 56,904 57,309 56,994 57,523 Dilutive potential common shares 976 753 726 681 588 792 496 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,998 57,753 57,775 57,585 57,897 57,786 58,019

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (2) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 (1) Dec 31,

2020 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 473,102 $ 570,663 $ 633,006 $ 890,749 $ 927,307 (68 )% (49 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 344,810 354,649 351,988 369,444 344,783 (11 ) — Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 817,912 $ 925,312 $ 984,994 $ 1,260,193 $ 1,272,090 (46 )% (36 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,346,084 $ 4,953,769 $ 4,650,607 $ 4,630,795 $ 4,675,594 31 % 14 % Asset-based lending 1,299,869 1,066,376 892,109 720,772 721,666 87 80 Municipal 536,498 524,192 511,094 493,417 474,103 9 13 Leases 1,454,099 1,365,281 1,357,036 1,290,778 1,288,374 26 13 Commercial real estate Residential construction 51,464 49,754 55,735 72,058 89,389 14 (42 ) Commercial construction 1,034,988 1,038,034 1,090,447 1,040,631 1,041,729 (1 ) (1 ) Land 269,752 255,927 239,067 240,635 240,684 21 12 Office (3) 1,285,686 1,269,746 1,220,658 1,131,472 1,136,844 5 13 Industrial (3) 1,585,808 1,490,358 1,434,377 1,152,522 1,129,433 25 40 Retail (3) 1,429,567 1,462,101 1,455,638 1,198,025 1,224,403 (9 ) 17 Multi-family (3) 2,043,754 2,038,526 1,984,582 1,739,521 1,649,801 1 24 Mixed use and other (3) 1,289,267 1,281,268 1,197,865 1,969,915 1,981,849 2 (35 ) Home equity 335,155 347,662 369,806 390,253 425,263 (14 ) (21 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,614,392 1,528,889 1,485,952 1,376,465 1,214,744 22 33 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 22,707 18,847 44,333 45,508 44,854 81 (49 ) Total core loans $ 19,599,090 $ 18,690,730 $ 17,989,306 $ 17,492,767 $ 17,338,730 19 % 13 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,227,234 $ 1,176,569 $ 1,060,468 $ 1,128,493 $ 1,023,027 17 % 20 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 359,818 468,162 529,867 587,868 567,389 (92 ) (37 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 308,286 291,153 287,689 272,222 267,374 23 15 Insurance agency lending 813,897 260,482 273,999 290,880 222,519 843 266 Premium Finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance 4,178,474 3,921,289 3,805,504 3,342,730 3,438,087 26 22 Canada commercial insurance 677,013 695,688 716,367 615,813 616,402 (11 ) 10 Life insurance 7,042,810 6,655,453 6,359,556 6,111,495 5,857,436 23 20 Consumer and other 24,199 22,529 9,024 35,983 32,188 29 (25 ) Total niche loans $ 14,631,731 $ 13,491,325 $ 13,042,474 $ 12,385,484 $ 12,024,422 34 % 22 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 74,412 $ 172,849 $ 656,502 $ 2,049,342 $ 2,715,921 NM (97 )% Originated in 2021 483,871 909,139 1,222,905 1,243,640 — NM 100 Total commercial PPP loans $ 558,283 $ 1,081,988 $ 1,879,407 $ 3,292,982 $ 2,715,921 NM (79 )% Total loans, net of unearned income $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 18 % 8 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) NM - Not meaningful.

(3) As a result of a review of the composition of borrowers within the mixed use and other loan portfolio, the Company identified certain loans that would be more precisely classified within a separate class of non-construction commercial real estate. This change in classification was based on related collateral and source of repayment of the underlying loan. Balances within such categories were also updated as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 in the table above for comparison purposes.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 (1) Dec 31,

2020 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 28 % 21 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 4,158,871 3,769,825 3,625,538 3,562,312 3,349,021 41 24 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,491,795 4,177,820 4,399,303 4,274,527 4,138,712 30 9 Money market 11,449,469 10,757,654 9,843,390 9,236,434 9,348,806 26 22 Savings 3,846,681 3,861,296 3,776,400 3,690,892 3,531,029 (2 ) 9 Time certificates of deposit 3,968,789 4,130,546 4,363,875 4,811,150 4,976,628 (16 ) (20 ) Total deposits $ 42,095,585 $ 39,952,558 $ 38,804,616 $ 37,872,652 $ 37,092,651 21 % 13 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 34 % 33 % 33 % 32 % 32 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 10 9 9 9 9 Wealth management deposits (2) 11 11 11 11 11 Money market 27 27 25 25 25 Savings 9 10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 9 10 12 13 13 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 838,321 0.52 % 4-6 months 686,126 0.38 7-9 months 677,003 0.39 10-12 months 613,644 0.41 13-18 months 601,464 0.47 19-24 months 293,945 0.48 24+ months 258,286 0.52 Total $ 3,968,789 0.45 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 6,148,165 $ 5,112,720 $ 3,844,355 $ 4,230,886 $ 4,381,040 Investment securities (2) 5,317,351 5,065,593 4,771,403 3,944,676 3,534,594 FHLB and FRB stock 135,414 136,001 136,324 135,758 135,569 Liquidity management assets (3) 11,600,930 10,314,314 8,752,082 8,311,320 8,051,203 Other earning assets (3)(4) 28,298 28,238 23,354 20,370 18,716 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 827,672 871,824 991,011 1,151,848 893,395 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 33,677,777 32,985,445 33,085,174 32,442,927 31,783,279 Total earning assets (3) 46,134,677 44,199,821 42,851,621 41,926,465 40,746,593 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (254,874 ) (269,963 ) (285,686 ) (327,080 ) (336,139 ) Cash and due from banks 468,331 425,000 470,566 366,413 344,536 Other assets 2,770,643 2,837,652 2,910,250 3,022,935 3,055,015 Total assets $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,962,739 $ 3,757,677 $ 3,626,424 $ 3,493,451 $ 3,320,527 Wealth management deposits 4,514,319 4,672,402 4,369,998 4,156,398 4,066,948 Money market accounts 11,274,230 10,027,424 9,547,167 9,335,920 9,435,344 Savings accounts 3,766,037 3,851,523 3,728,271 3,587,566 3,413,388 Time deposits 4,058,282 4,236,317 4,632,796 4,875,392 5,043,558 Interest-bearing deposits 27,575,607 26,545,343 25,904,656 25,448,727 25,279,765 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,073 1,241,073 1,235,142 1,228,433 1,228,425 Other borrowings 501,933 512,785 525,924 518,188 510,725 Subordinated notes 436,861 436,746 436,644 436,532 436,433 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,009,040 28,989,513 28,355,932 27,885,446 27,708,914 Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,640,270 12,834,084 12,246,274 11,811,194 10,874,912 Other liabilities 1,035,514 1,024,998 1,087,767 1,127,203 1,175,893 Equity 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 16,125,637 $ 15,210,308 $ 14,495,689 $ 14,041,019 $ 13,037,679

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 2,427 $ 2,000 $ 1,153 $ 1,199 $ 1,294 Investment securities 27,696 25,681 24,117 19,764 18,773 FHLB and FRB stock 1,776 1,777 1,769 1,745 1,775 Liquidity management assets (1) 31,899 29,458 27,039 22,708 21,842 Other earning assets (1) 194 188 150 125 130 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,234 7,716 8,183 9,036 6,357 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 289,557 285,998 285,116 274,484 280,509 Total interest income $ 328,884 $ 323,360 $ 320,488 $ 306,353 $ 308,838 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 774 $ 767 $ 736 $ 901 $ 1,074 Wealth management deposits 7,595 7,888 7,686 7,351 7,436 Money market accounts 2,604 2,342 2,795 2,865 3,740 Savings accounts 345 406 402 430 773 Time deposits 5,254 7,902 12,679 16,397 19,579 Interest-bearing deposits 16,572 19,305 24,298 27,944 32,602 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,923 4,931 4,887 4,840 4,952 Other borrowings 2,250 2,501 2,568 2,609 2,779 Subordinated notes 5,514 5,480 5,512 5,477 5,509 Junior subordinated debentures 2,744 2,744 2,724 2,704 2,742 Total interest expense $ 32,003 $ 34,961 $ 39,989 $ 43,574 $ 48,584 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (905 ) (903 ) (909 ) (884 ) (857 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 295,976 287,496 279,590 261,895 259,397 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 905 903 909 884 857 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 296,881 $ 288,399 $ 280,499 $ 262,779 $ 260,254

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Investment securities 2.07 2.01 2.03 2.03 2.11 FHLB and FRB stock 5.20 5.18 5.20 5.21 5.21 Liquidity management assets 1.09 1.13 1.24 1.11 1.08 Other earning assets 2.71 2.64 2.59 2.50 2.79 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.47 3.51 3.31 3.18 2.83 Loans, net of unearned income 3.41 3.44 3.46 3.43 3.51 Total earning assets 2.83 % 2.90 % 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % Wealth management deposits 0.67 0.67 0.71 0.72 0.73 Money market accounts 0.09 0.09 0.12 0.12 0.16 Savings accounts 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.09 Time deposits 0.51 0.74 1.10 1.36 1.54 Interest-bearing deposits 0.24 0.29 0.38 0.45 0.51 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.57 1.58 1.59 1.60 1.60 Other borrowings 1.78 1.94 1.96 2.04 2.16 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 4.23 4.23 4.25 4.27 4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.70 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.44 % 2.33 % 2.32 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.14 0.17 0.19 0.21 0.22 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.54 % 2.54 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for years ended, Interest

for years ended, Yield/Rate

for years ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,840,048 $ 3,117,075 $ 6,779 $ 8,655 0.14 % 0.28 % Investment securities (2) 4,779,313 4,101,136 97,258 101,799 2.03 2.48 FHLB and FRB stock 135,873 130,360 7,067 6,891 5.20 5.29 Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 9,755,234 $ 7,348,571 $ 111,104 $ 117,345 1.14 % 1.60 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 25,096 17,863 657 523 2.62 2.94 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 959,457 707,147 32,169 20,077 3.35 2.84 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 33,051,043 30,181,204 1,135,155 1,159,490 3.43 3.84 Total earning assets (4) $ 43,790,830 $ 38,254,785 $ 1,279,085 $ 1,297,435 2.92 % 3.39 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (284,163 ) (264,516 ) Cash and due from banks 432,836 341,116 Other assets 2,884,548 3,039,954 Total assets $ 46,824,051 $ 41,371,339 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,711,489 $ 3,298,554 $ 3,178 $ 7,642 0.09 % 0.23 % Wealth management deposits 4,429,929 3,882,975 30,520 29,277 0.69 0.75 Money market accounts 10,051,444 8,874,488 10,606 46,488 0.11 0.52 Savings accounts 3,734,162 3,354,662 1,583 12,507 0.04 0.37 Time deposits 4,447,871 5,142,938 42,232 93,264 0.95 1.81 Interest-bearing deposits $ 26,374,895 $ 24,553,617 $ 88,119 $ 189,178 0.33 % 0.77 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,236,478 1,156,106 19,581 18,193 1.58 1.57 Other borrowings 514,657 496,693 9,928 12,773 1.93 2.57 Subordinated notes 436,697 436,275 21,983 21,961 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 10,916 11,008 4.25 4.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 28,816,293 $ 26,896,257 $ 150,527 $ 253,113 0.52 % 0.94 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,638,518 9,432,090 Other liabilities 1,068,498 1,116,304 Equity 4,300,742 3,926,688 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,824,051 $ 41,371,339 Interest rate spread (4)(7) 2.40 % 2.45 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (3,601 ) (4,415 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,974,537 $ 11,358,528 0.18 0.28 Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (4) $ 1,124,957 $ 1,039,907 2.57 % 2.72 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 3,601 4,415 0.01 0.01 Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 1,128,558 $ 1,044,322 2.58 % 2.73 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2021 25.3 % 12.4 % (8.5 )% Sep 30, 2021 24.3 11.5 (7.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 24.6 11.7 (6.9 ) Mar 31, 2021 22.0 10.2 (7.2 ) Dec 31, 2020 25.0 11.6 (7.9 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2021 13.9 % 6.9 % (5.6 )% Sep 30, 2021 10.8 5.4 (3.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 11.4 5.8 (3.3 ) Mar 31, 2021 10.7 5.4 (3.6 ) Dec 31, 2020 11.4 5.7 (3.3 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of December 31, 2021 One year or

less From one to five

years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 536,782 $ 2,092,006 $ 1,330,518 $ 3,959,306 Fixed Rate - PPP 40,533 517,750 — 558,283 Variable rate 7,383,214 3,207 58 7,386,479 Total commercial $ 7,960,529 $ 2,612,963 $ 1,330,576 $ 11,904,068 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 518,488 2,376,629 525,173 3,420,290 Variable rate 5,550,141 19,855 — 5,569,996 Total commercial real estate $ 6,068,629 $ 2,396,484 $ 525,173 $ 8,990,286 Home equity Fixed rate 14,896 3,059 42 17,997 Variable rate 317,158 — — 317,158 Total home equity $ 332,054 $ 3,059 $ 42 $ 335,155 Residential real estate Fixed rate 17,812 5,834 897,316 920,962 Variable rate 58,968 237,706 419,463 716,137 Total residential real estate $ 76,780 $ 243,540 $ 1,316,779 $ 1,637,099 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 4,677,500 177,987 — 4,855,487 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 4,677,500 $ 177,987 $ — $ 4,855,487 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 8,579 474,465 21,727 504,771 Variable rate 6,538,039 — — 6,538,039 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 6,546,618 $ 474,465 $ 21,727 $ 7,042,810 Consumer and other Fixed rate 4,094 5,004 656 9,754 Variable rate 14,445 — — 14,445 Total consumer and other $ 18,539 $ 5,004 $ 656 $ 24,199 Total per category Fixed rate 5,778,151 5,134,984 2,775,432 13,688,567 Fixed rate - PPP 40,533 517,750 — 558,283 Variable rate 19,861,965 260,768 419,521 20,542,254 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 25,680,649 $ 5,913,502 $ 3,194,953 $ 34,789,104 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 3,273,915 One- month LIBOR 8,848,709 Three- month LIBOR 285,441 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,677,139 U.S. Treasury tenors 107,037 SOFR tenors 598,904 Thirty-Day Ameribor 89,832 Other 661,277 Total variable rate $ 20,542,254

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Fourth Quarter 2021 0 bps 2 bps 34 bps Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6 Fourth Quarter 2020 0 -1 -2

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 379,969 $ 158,461 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — — — 47,418 Provision for credit losses 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 (59,263 ) 214,220 Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period (1) 470 — — — — 470 — Other adjustments 5 (65 ) 34 31 155 5 179 Charge-offs: Commercial 4,431 1,352 3,237 11,781 5,184 20,801 18,293 Commercial real estate 495 406 1,412 980 6,637 3,293 15,960 Home equity 135 59 142 — 683 336 2,061 Residential real estate 1,067 10 3 2 114 1,082 891 Premium finance receivables 2,314 1,390 2,077 3,239 4,214 9,020 15,472 Consumer and other 157 112 104 114 198 487 528 Total charge-offs 8,599 3,329 6,975 16,116 17,030 35,019 53,205 Recoveries: Commercial 389 816 902 452 4,168 2,559 5,092 Commercial real estate 217 373 514 200 904 1,304 1,835 Home equity 461 313 328 101 77 1,203 528 Residential real estate 85 5 36 204 69 330 184 Premium finance receivables 1,240 1,728 3,239 1,782 1,445 7,989 5,108 Consumer and other 26 92 34 32 30 184 149 Total recoveries 2,418 3,327 5,053 2,771 6,693 13,569 12,896 Net charge-offs (6,181 ) (2 ) (1,922 ) (13,345 ) (10,337 ) (21,450 ) (40,309 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 299,731 $ 379,969 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.12 % Commercial real estate 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.04 0.27 0.02 0.17 Home equity (0.38 ) (0.28 ) (0.20 ) (0.10 ) 0.55 (0.23 ) 0.33 Residential real estate 0.25 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 0.05 0.06 Premium finance receivables 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.06 0.11 0.01 0.11 Consumer and other 0.95 0.26 0.69 0.57 0.78 0.66 0.52 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.13 % Loans at period end $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.86 0.89 0.92 0.97 1.18 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 0.88 0.92 0.98 1.08 1.29

(1) The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Provision for loan losses $ 4,929 $ (12,410 ) $ (14,731 ) $ (28,351 ) $ 3,597 $ (50,563 ) $ 188,493 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 4,375 4,501 (558 ) (17,035 ) (2,413 ) (8,717 ) 25,742 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (5 ) (7 ) (10 ) 39 (4 ) 17 (15 ) Provision for credit losses $ 9,299 $ (7,916 ) $ (15,299 ) $ (45,347 ) $ 1,180 $ (59,263 ) $ 214,220 Allowance for loan losses $ 247,835 $ 248,612 $ 261,089 $ 277,709 $ 319,374 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 51,818 47,443 42,942 43,500 60,536 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 299,653 296,055 304,031 321,209 379,910 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 78 83 90 99 59 Allowance for credit losses $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969

TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021.

As of Dec 31, 2021 As of Sep 30, 2021 As of Jun 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 11,345,785 $ 119,305 1.05 % $ 10,105,984 $ 109,780 1.09 % $ 9,562,869 $ 98,505 1.03 % Commercial PPP loans 558,283 2 0.00 1,081,988 2 0.00 1,879,407 2 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,356,204 35,206 2.60 1,343,715 34,101 2.54 1,385,249 38,550 2.78 Non-construction 7,634,082 109,377 1.43 7,541,999 105,934 1.40 7,293,120 119,972 1.65 Home equity 335,155 10,699 3.19 347,662 10,939 3.15 369,806 11,207 3.03 Residential real estate 1,637,099 8,782 0.54 1,547,736 16,272 1.05 1,530,285 15,684 1.02 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 4,855,487 15,246 0.31 4,616,977 17,996 0.39 4,521,871 19,346 0.43 Life insurance loans 7,042,810 613 0.01 6,655,453 579 0.01 6,359,556 553 0.01 Consumer and other 24,199 423 1.75 22,529 452 2.01 9,024 212 2.35 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 34,789,104 $ 299,653 0.86 % $ 33,264,043 $ 296,055 0.89 % $ 32,911,187 $ 304,031 0.92 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 34,230,821 $ 299,651 0.88 % $ 32,182,055 $ 296,053 0.92 % $ 31,031,780 $ 304,029 0.98 % Total core loans (1) $ 19,599,090 $ 260,511 1.33 % $ 18,690,730 $ 257,788 1.38 % $ 17,989,306 $ 267,999 1.49 % Total niche loans (1) 14,631,731 39,140 0.27 13,491,325 38,265 0.28 13,042,474 36,030 0.28 Total PPP loans 558,283 2 0.00 1,081,988 2 0.00 1,879,407 2 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 20,399 $ 26,468 $ 23,232 $ 22,459 $ 21,743 90+ days and still accruing 15 — 1,244 — 307 60-89 days past due 24,262 9,768 5,204 13,292 6,900 30-59 days past due 43,861 25,224 18,478 35,541 44,381 Current 11,815,531 11,126,512 11,394,118 12,636,915 11,882,636 Total commercial $ 11,904,068 $ 11,187,972 $ 11,442,276 $ 12,708,207 $ 11,955,967 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 21,746 $ 23,706 $ 26,035 $ 34,380 $ 46,107 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 284 5,395 4,382 8,156 5,178 30-59 days past due 40,443 79,818 19,698 70,168 32,116 Current 8,927,813 8,776,795 8,628,254 8,432,075 8,410,731 Total commercial real estate $ 8,990,286 $ 8,885,714 $ 8,678,369 $ 8,544,779 $ 8,494,132 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 2,574 $ 3,449 $ 3,478 $ 5,536 $ 6,529 90+ days and still accruing — 164 — — — 60-89 days past due — 340 301 492 47 30-59 days past due 1,120 867 777 780 637 Current 331,461 342,842 365,250 383,445 418,050 Total home equity $ 335,155 $ 347,662 $ 369,806 $ 390,253 $ 425,263 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 16,440 $ 22,633 $ 23,050 $ 21,553 $ 26,071 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 982 1,540 1,584 944 1,635 30-59 days past due 12,420 1,076 2,139 13,768 12,584 Current 1,607,257 1,522,487 1,503,512 1,385,708 1,219,308 Total residential real estate $ 1,637,099 $ 1,547,736 $ 1,530,285 $ 1,421,973 $ 1,259,598 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 5,433 $ 7,300 $ 6,418 $ 9,690 $ 13,264 90+ days and still accruing 7,217 5,811 3,570 4,783 12,792 60-89 days past due 28,104 15,804 7,759 5,113 27,801 30-59 days past due 89,070 21,654 32,758 31,373 49,274 Current 11,768,473 11,221,861 10,830,922 10,019,079 9,808,794 Total premium finance receivables $ 11,898,297 $ 11,272,430 $ 10,881,427 $ 10,070,038 $ 9,911,925 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 477 $ 384 $ 485 $ 497 $ 436 90+ days and still accruing 137 126 178 161 264 60-89 days past due 34 16 22 8 24 30-59 days past due 509 125 75 74 136 Current 23,042 21,878 8,264 35,243 31,328 Total consumer and other $ 24,199 $ 22,529 $ 9,024 $ 35,983 $ 32,188 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 67,069 $ 83,940 $ 82,698 $ 94,115 $ 114,150 90+ days and still accruing 7,369 6,101 4,992 4,944 13,363 60-89 days past due 53,666 32,863 19,252 28,005 41,585 30-59 days past due 187,423 128,764 73,925 151,704 139,128 Current 34,473,577 33,012,375 32,730,320 32,892,465 31,770,847 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073

TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")