Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.2 million, or $0.88 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $1.06 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020
Selected Financial Condition Data:(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets$914,633 $921,791 $905,024 $892,363 $906,344 
Loans receivable, net 661,439  665,166  641,790  641,599  653,485 
Allowance for loan losses 8,997  8,995  8,992  8,488  8,486 
Securities available for sale 165,917  179,547  161,316  136,154  106,201 
Total liabilities 828,673  836,768  819,451  809,734  824,873 
Deposits 818,184  812,316  808,686  795,687  805,085 
Stockholders' equity 85,960  85,023  85,573  82,629  81,471 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97% 0.95% 0.97% 1.31% 1.35%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.33% 1.30% 1.35% 1.33% 1.34%
Total classified assets to total assets 1.01% 0.98% 1.00% 1.32% 1.43%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 100.98% 103.00% 102.54% 98.04% 95.99%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.34% 1.33% 1.38% 1.31% 1.28%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized % % % %         (0.02%)
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets 9.46% 9.34% 9.47% 9.36% 9.02%
Equity to total assets at end of period 9.40% 9.22% 9.46% 9.26% 8.99%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 13.43% 13.23% 12.62% 13.01% 13.41%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.18% 11.98% 11.38% 11.78% 12.17%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.27% 9.22% 9.16% 9.21% 9.40%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.18% 11.98% 11.38% 11.78% 12.17%


 Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$6,824  $7,846 
Interest expense 305   526 
Net interest income 6,519   7,320 
Provision for loan losses    550 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,519   6,770 
Service fees on deposit accounts 922   891 
Gain on sale of loans 442   1,249 
Other non-interest income 465   715 
Total non-interest income 1,829   2,855 
     
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,003   3,025 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 559   591 
Data processing 795   763 
Other non-interest expense 975   1,531 
Total non-interest expense 5,332   5,910 
Income before income tax expense 3,016   3,715 
Income tax expense 798   1,014 
Net income$2,218  $2,701 
     
Basic earnings per share$0.88  $1.06 
Diluted earnings per share$0.82  $1.03 


 For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2021September 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$6,824 $7,246 $6,792 $6,915 $7,846 
Interest expense 305  330  329  375  526 
Net interest income 6,519  6,916  6,463  6,540  7,320 
Provision for loan losses     500    550 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,519  6,916  5,963  6,540  6,770 
Service fees on deposit accounts 922  987  899  820  891 
Gain on sale of loans 442  830  550  1,169  1,249 
Other non-interest income 465  323  1,129  420  715 
Total non-interest income 1,829  2,140  2,578  2,409  2,855 
      
Compensation and other employee benefits 3,003  3,246  3,050  2,990  3,025 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 559  712  652  639  591 
Data processing 795  825  812  778  763 
Other non-interest expense 975  1,075  1,038  1,159  1,531 
Total non-interest expense 5,332  5,858  5,552  5,566  5,910 
Income before income tax expense 3,016  3,198  2,989  3,383  3,715 
Income tax expense 798  925  859  958  1,014 
Net income$2,218 $2,273 $2,130 $2,425 $2,701 
      
Basic earnings per share$0.88 $0.90 $0.82 $0.95 $1.06 
Diluted earnings per share$0.82 $0.85 $0.78 $0.90 $1.03 


 At or For the Three Months Ended:
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:   
Return on average assets 0.96%  1.20%
Return on average equity 10.11%  13.27%
Interest rate spread 2.96%  3.49%
Net interest margin 2.97%  3.50%
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.30%  2.62%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 106.02%  106.05%
    
Per Share and Stock Market Data:   
Net income per common share$0.88  $1.06 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,529,138   2,545,899 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$33.42  $30.69 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$32.79  $29.54 
Closing market price$30.07  $24.01 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 89.98%  78.23%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 91.70%  81.28%