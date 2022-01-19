Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly and Annual Earnings

| Source: Preferred Bank Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, California, UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $26.4 million or $1.80 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. This is an increase of $5.5 million or 26.5% over the same quarter last year and up from the $26.1 million or $1.76 per share posted in the third quarter of 2021. The primary reasons for the increase compared to the prior year was a $4.2 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of last year as compared to a reversal of $900,000 in allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) this quarter, a difference of $5.1 million. In comparison to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $1.7 million, noninterest income was down $818,000 and noninterest expense decreased $564,000.

Fourth Quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $26.4 million, or $1.80 per diluted share (company all-time high)
  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 2.9%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.72%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 18.65%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 25.82% 1
  • Efficiency ratio of 28.82%

1 This is a non-GAAP measure and linking to the reconciliation on page 5.

Full Year 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $95.2 million, or $6.41 per diluted share (company all-time high)
  • Loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 10.5%
  • Deposit growth of 17.6%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.74%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 18.13%
  • Efficiency ratio of 31.40%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am very pleased to report fourth quarter 2021 earnings of $26.4 million or $1.80 per diluted share and record full year earnings of $95.2 million or $6.41 per diluted share. Pre-provision, pre-tax revenue (“PPPT”) also was a record this year for Preferred Bank.

“In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank recorded strong growth in loans, deposits and total assets. Loan growth for the quarter, excluding PPP, was 2.9% and for the year was 10.5%. Deposit growth was only 0.6% for the quarter but was a robust 17.6% for the year. Of the $783 million in deposit growth in 2021, almost 90% was in DDA and money market accounts.

“The net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.28%, down from last quarter’s 3.36% but this was due to loan growth in the fourth quarter mostly taking place in the latter part of the quarter. The larger asset base and our highly asset sensitive balance sheet bode well for NIM expansion for 2022 and 2023.

“During the quarter, we successfully resolved a $9.2 million nonperforming loan which did not require the use of the set aside allowance for credit loss that was anticipated. Also, in early January of 2022, a $23 million loan which was deemed a troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”) paid off in full. With these two loans resolved, the Bank’s credit quality is close to pristine levels.

“Looking to 2022, we see potential concerns. Inflation is running at levels not seen in decades and thus will result in higher operating costs. The Omicron variant is another major concern although ultimately the data regarding the severity of this variant appears to be encouraging. We must remain confident that our Country will deal with these issues effectively. Meanwhile, we will apply our best efforts to meet these new challenges.”

Results of Operations - Quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $49.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This was an increase from the $47.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and was well ahead of the $46.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loan growth was the primary driver of the increase in net interest income as was an increase in investment securities along with a decline in interest expense. The taxable equivalent margin was 3.28% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 3.36% in the third quarter of 2021 and versus 3.66% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $1,966,000 compared with $1,356,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $2,784,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The increase compared to last year was due to a $663,000 loss on sale of securities recorded in the fourth quarter of last year. The decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was mainly due to letter of credit (“LC”) fees which were down by $858,000 from the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This is up compared to the $14.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year but a decline on a linked-quarter basis of $564,000 from the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $838,000 from the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $642,000 from the $10.9 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior year was due mainly to staff expansion and a corresponding increase in the Bank’s payroll tax expense and the decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due lower incentive compensation expense. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which was relatively flat compared to both the prior quarter and when compared to the same quarter last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, essentially flat when comparted to both prior periods. Other expenses were $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from the $1.4 million recorded last quarter and also a decline from the $1.6 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2020. Lower FDIC premiums were the primary reason for the decrease compared to both periods. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was a record 28.8%, down from last quarter’s 30.4% mark and slightly below the 29.9% ratio achieved in the same period last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% and slightly above the ETR of 28.7% in the prior quarter and also up from the ETR of 28.1% in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Results of Operations - Year

Net income for 2021 was $95.2 million, or $6.41 per diluted share. This compares to $69.5 million or $4.65 per diluted share for the year 2020. This represents an increase in net income of $25.8 million or 37.1% and an increase in diluted EPS of $1.75 per share or 37.7%. The primary drivers for the large increase year over year is a reversal of provision for credit losses of $1.0 million in 2021 versus a provision for credit losses in 2020 of $26.0 million. In addition, net interest income increased by $11.7 million or 6.7% over 2020 levels. Also, noninterest income increased by $1.7 million or 27.7% over 2020 and offsetting these was an increase in noninterest expense of $3.4 million or 6.0%. The Bank’s net interest margin was 3.46% for 2021 compared to 3.62% in 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2021 were $4.42 billion, an increase of $390 million or 9.7% over the total of $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased to $5.23 billion, an increase of $783 million or 17.6% over the $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.04 billion, an increase of $901 million or 17.5% over the total of $5.14 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2021, nonaccrual loans totaled $14.8 million, well off of the $20.9 million reported as of September 30, 2021 and down from the $20.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $267,000 as compared to $1.0 million in the prior quarter and compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($900,000) as compared to a reversal of ($1.5 million) in the prior quarter and compared to the $4.2 million provision for credit losses posted in the fourth quarter of 2020. A consistently improving economic outlook, among other factors such as credit quality led to a lower allowance requirement. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.37% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.49%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.21% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.32%. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.08%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.21% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.64%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -Fourth Quarter 2021 PPPT ROBE
  
Net Income$26,421 
Add: Reversal of provision for credit losses (900)
Add: Income tax expense 11,056 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$36,577 
  
Total equity - 9/30/21$562,021 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 25.82%

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
       
       
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
   2021   2021   2020 
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $51,906  $50,866  $51,299 
Investment securities  2,867   2,725   2,320 
Fed funds sold  18   20   30 
Total interest income  54,791   53,611   53,649 
       
Interest expense:      
Interest-bearing demand  1,511   1,486   1,499 
Savings  17   3   21 
Time certificates  2,521   3,045   4,534 
Subordinated debt  1,325   1,324   1,532 
Total interest expense  5,374   5,858   7,586 
Net interest income  49,417   47,753   46,063 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses  (900)  (1,500)  4,200 
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses      
   50,317   49,253   41,863 
       
Noninterest income:      
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  581   581   456 
Letters of credit fee income  719   1,576   1,004 
BOLI income  99   98   96 
Net gain on called and sale of investment securities  -   41   (663)
Other income  567   488   463 
Total noninterest income  1,966   2,784   1,356 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salary and employee benefits  10,278   10,920   9,440 
Net occupancy expense  1,396   1,430   1,378 
Business development and promotion expense  280   98   204 
Professional services  1,075   1,075   1,084 
Office supplies and equipment expense  498   467   454 
Other  1,279   1,380   1,617 
Total noninterest expense  14,806   15,370   14,177 
Income before provision for income taxes  37,477   36,667   29,042 
Income tax expense  11,056   10,522   8,162 
Net income $26,421  $26,145  $20,880 
       
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities  (3)  (3)  (42)
Net income available to common shareholders $26,418  $26,142  $20,838 
       
Income per share available to common shareholders      
Basic $1.80  $1.76  $1.40 
Diluted $1.80  $1.76  $1.40 
       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
Basic  14,677,515   14,884,570   14,895,925 
Diluted  14,677,515   14,884,570   14,895,925 
       
Cash dividends per common share $0.43  $0.38  $0.30 
       


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
       
       
  For the Year Ended  
  December 31, December 31, Change
   2021   2020  %
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $200,537  $203,093  -1.3%
Investment securities  10,417   10,954  -4.9%
Fed funds sold  81   215  -62.4%
Total interest income  211,035   214,262  -1.5%
       
Interest expense:      
Interest-bearing demand  5,964   7,761  -23.2%
Savings  57   72  -20.1%
Time certificates  12,812   26,151  -51.0%
Subordinated debt  6,325   6,124  3.3%
Total interest expense  25,158   40,108  -37.3%
Net interest income  185,877   174,154  6.7%
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses  (1,000)  26,000  -103.8%
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses      
   186,877   148,154  26.1%
       
Noninterest income:      
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  2,113   1,627  29.9%
Letters of credit fee income  3,914   3,284  19.2%
BOLI income  391   381  2.5%
Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities  41   (761) -105.4%
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans  (640)  15  -4363.5%
Other income  1,924   1,517  26.8%
Total noninterest income  7,743   6,063  27.7%
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salary and employee benefits  42,606   39,563  7.7%
Net occupancy expense  5,656   5,525  2.4%
Business development and promotion expense  568   564  0.7%
Professional services  4,127   4,078  1.2%
Office supplies and equipment expense  1,879   1,845  1.8%
Other  5,956   5,783  3.0%
Total noninterest expense  60,792   57,358  6.0%
Income before provision for income taxes  133,828   96,859  38.2%
Income tax expense  38,588   27,391  40.9%
Net income $95,240  $69,468  37.1%
       
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities $(11) $(194) -94.1%
Net income available to common shareholders $95,229  $69,274  37.5%
       
Income per share available to common shareholders      
Basic $6.41  $4.65  37.6%
Diluted $6.41  $4.65  37.6%
       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
Basic  14,866,000   14,885,230  -0.1%
Diluted  14,866,000   14,885,230  -0.1%
       
Dividends per share $1.57  $1.20  30.8%
       


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
    
 December 31, December 31,
  2021   2020 
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$1,030,610  $739,465 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,050,610   759,465 
    
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 13,962   6,568 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 451,911   239,682 
Loans 4,424,992   4,035,394 
Less allowance for credit losses (59,969)  (63,426)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (6,316)  (4,574)
Loans, net 4,358,707   3,967,394 
    
Customers' liability on acceptances 10,188   3,596 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 10,533   11,825 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,088   9,828 
Accrued interest receivable 14,646   23,692 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,018   62,521 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 25,288   24,466 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,969   16,106 
Other assets 2,997   3,498 
Total assets$6,044,917  $5,143,641 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,305,691  $938,911 
Interest-bearing deposits: 2,032,820   1,700,818 
Savings 37,839   34,702 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 934,444   912,546 
Other time certificates 914,717   855,503 
Total deposits 5,225,511   4,442,480 
    
Acceptances outstanding 10,188   3,596 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,758   99,334 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 22,606   30,715 
Operating lease liabilities 22,861   18,682 
Accrued interest payable 715   1,245 
Other liabilities 31,545   22,142 
Total liabilities 5,461,184   4,618,194 
    
Shareholders' equity 583,733   525,447 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,044,917  $5,143,641 
    
Book value per common share$39.76  $35.19 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,679,769   14,931,861 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
      
 For the Quarter Ended
      
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
Interest income$54,791 $53,611 $50,473 $52,160 $53,649 
Interest expense 5,374  5,858  7,112  6,814  7,586 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 49,417  47,753  43,361  45,346  46,063 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (900) (1,500) -  1,400  4,200 
Noninterest income 1,966  2,784  1,646  1,347  1,356 
Noninterest expense 14,806  15,370  14,964  15,652  14,177 
Income tax expense 11,056  10,522  8,563  8,447  8,162 
Net income$26,421 $26,145 $21,480 $21,194 $20,880 
      
Earnings per share     
Basic$1.80 $1.76 $1.44 $1.42 $1.40 
Diluted$1.80 $1.76 $1.44 $1.42 $1.40 
      
Ratios for the period:     
Return on average assets 1.72% 1.80% 1.58% 1.65% 1.63%
Return on beginning equity 18.65% 18.56% 15.98% 16.36% 16.49%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.28% 3.36% 3.25% 3.61% 3.66%
Noninterest expense to average assets 0.97% 1.06% 1.10% 1.22% 1.10%
Efficiency ratio 28.82% 30.41% 33.25% 33.52% 29.90%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.03% 0.10% 0.12% -0.01% 0.20%
      
Ratios as of period end:     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.49% 9.64% 10.07% 10.26% 10.08%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.21% 11.19% 11.28% 11.34% 11.21%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.21% 11.19% 11.28% 11.34% 11.21%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.32% 15.47% 15.61% 14.73% 14.64%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.36% 1.41% 1.49% 1.56% 1.57%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 404.55% 292.84% 290.58% 294.74% 308.96%
      
Average balances:     
Total securities$470,811 $401,641 $269,000 $242,200 $251,284 
Total loans 4,218,699  4,156,289  4,130,190  4,044,800  3,971,537 
Total earning assets 5,984,055  5,659,678  5,364,598  5,102,291  5,018,031 
Total assets 6,079,919  5,760,056  5,467,678  5,200,079  5,110,065 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,915,117  1,959,514  1,893,247  1,820,461  1,764,528 
Total interest bearing deposits 3,945,276  3,783,704  3,704,771  3,531,358  3,508,276 
Total deposits 5,277,508  4,971,607  4,724,104  4,486,399  4,426,326 
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,093,003  3,931,375  3,815,964  3,630,705  3,607,595 
Total equity 576,462  569,624  553,561  538,282  518,567 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
    
    
    
 For the Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
  2021   2020 
    
Interest income$211,035  $214,262 
Interest expense 25,158   40,108 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 185,877   174,154 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,000)  26,000 
Noninterest income 7,743   6,063 
Noninterest expense 60,792   57,358 
Income tax expense 38,588   27,391 
Net income$95,240  $69,468 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$6.41  $4.65 
Diluted$6.41  $4.65 
    
Ratios for the period:   
Return on average assets 1.74%  1.41%
Return on beginning equity 18.13%  14.78%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.46%  3.62%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.11%  1.16%
Efficiency ratio 31.40%  31.83%
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.06%  0.14%
    
Average balances:   
Total securities$304,865  $246,715 
Total loans 4,110,835   3,891,530 
Total earning assets 5,377,565   4,828,445 
Total assets 5,477,989   4,926,887 
Total time certificate of deposits 1,891,583   1,782,558 
Total interest bearing deposits 3,674,201   3,414,045 
Total deposits 4,729,147   4,267,334 
Total interest bearing liabilities 3,793,782   3,513,315 
Total equity 553,937   496,164 
    


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
  As of
           
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2021   2021   2021   2021   2020 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents$1,050,610  $1,082,634  $896,474  $943,126  $759,465 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 13,962   15,294   15,749   6,039   6,568 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 451,911   461,356   278,460   228,635   239,682 
Loans:         
Real estate – Mortgage:           
Real estate—Residential  $536,286  $540,725  $558,147  $541,313  $523,789 
Real estate—Commercial   2,267,063   2,093,692   2,019,995   1,925,554   1,911,485 
   Total Real Estate – Mortgage   2,803,349   2,634,417   2,578,142   2,466,867   2,435,274 
Real estate – Construction:           
R/E Construction — Residential   130,842   122,382   120,363   123,302   148,825 
R/E Construction — Commercial   202,482   213,833   224,323   229,933   215,032 
   Total real estate construction loans   333,324   336,215   344,686   353,235   363,857 
Commercial and industrial   1,245,734   1,286,995   1,259,668   1,248,550   1,165,990 
PPP   42,467   63,897   95,765   95,434   70,234 
Consumer and others   118   6   143   155   39 
Gross loans   4,424,992   4,321,529   4,278,403   4,164,241   4,035,394 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (59,969)  (61,135)  (63,635)  (64,883)  (63,426)
Net deferred loan fees (6,316)  (5,498)  (5,329)  (4,872)  (4,574)
Net loans  $4,358,707  $4,254,896  $4,209,439  $4,094,486  $3,967,394 
           
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,018   53,399   55,452   59,824   62,521 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
Other assets 95,709   97,261   105,334   100,894   93,011 
Total assets  $6,044,917  $5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004  $5,143,641 
           
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Demand  $1,305,691  $1,349,114  $1,063,472  $1,026,260  $938,911 
Interest-bearing demand   2,032,820   1,861,334   1,774,668   1,751,951   1,700,818 
Savings   37,839   33,417   32,560   37,551   34,702 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more   934,444   959,826   930,976   927,043   912,546 
Other time certificates   914,717   990,228   994,630   979,694   855,503 
    Total deposits  $5,225,511  $5,193,919  $4,796,306  $4,722,499  $4,442,480 
           
Acceptances outstanding$10,188  $7,697  $7,797  $9,670  $3,596 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,758   147,699   147,787   99,365   99,334 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships  22,606   17,900   19,197   27,918   30,715 
Other liabilities 55,121   50,604   45,852   49,283   42,069 
Total liabilities  $5,461,184  $5,417,819  $5,016,939  $4,908,735  $4,618,194 
           
Equity:          
Net common stock, no par value$205,855  $203,844  $219,958  $218,593  $217,444 
Retained earnings 372,952   352,843   332,276   316,481   300,969 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,926   5,334   6,735   4,195   7,034 
Total shareholders' equity  $583,733  $562,021  $558,969  $539,269  $525,447 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $6,044,917  $5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004  $5,143,641 
           


   PREFERRED BANK 
   Quarter-To-Date Average Balances, Yield And Rates 
   (Unaudited) 
               
             
   Three months ended December 31, Three months ended September 30, Three months ended December 31, 
    2021   2021   2020  
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage 
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ 
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:            
 Loans (1,2)$4,218,699  51,9064.88% $4,156,289 $50,8664.86%  3,974,599 $51,2995.13% 
 Investment securities (3) 470,811  2,2281.88%  401,641  2,1632.14%  251,284  1,9363.07% 
 Federal funds sold 20,380  180.36%  21,837  200.36%  22,939  300.51% 
 Other earning assets 1,274,165  7520.23%  1,079,911  6790.25%  769,209  4870.25% 
  Total interest-earning assets 5,984,055  54,9043.64%  5,659,678  53,7283.77%  5,018,031  53,7524.26% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (5,530)    (5,176)    (4,162)   
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,123)    (63,608)    (60,875)   
Noninterest earning assets:            
 Cash and due from banks 11,933     14,457     8,214    
 Bank furniture and fixtures 10,810     11,123     11,892    
 Right of use assets 21,150     21,136     16,272    
 Other assets 118,624     122,446     120,693    
  Total assets$6,079,919    $5,760,056    $5,110,065    
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
 Deposits:            
  Interest-bearing demand and savings 2,030,159 $1,5280.30%  1,824,190 $1,4890.32% $1,743,748 $1,5200.35% 
  TCD $250K or more 942,201  1,1510.48%  964,656  1,5420.63%  923,079  2,2980.99% 
  Other time certificates 972,916  1,3700.56%  994,858  1,5030.60%  841,449  2,2361.06% 
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,945,276  4,0490.41%  3,783,704  4,5340.48%  3,508,276  6,0540.69% 
Short-term borrowings 3  00.22%  -  -0.00%  3  00.20% 
Subordinated debt, net 147,724  1,3253.56%  147,671  1,3243.56%  99,316  1,5326.14% 
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,093,003  5,3740.52%  3,931,375  5,8580.59%  3,607,595  7,5860.84% 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:            
 Demand deposits 1,332,232     1,187,903     918,050    
 Lease Liability 22,298     22,747     18,936    
 Other liabilities 55,924     48,407     46,917    
  Total liabilities 5,503,457     5,190,432     4,591,498    
Shareholders’ equity 576,462     569,624     518,567    
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,079,919    $5,760,056    $5,110,065    
Net interest income $49,530   $47,870   $46,166  
Net interest spread  3.12%   3.18%   3.42% 
Net interest margin  3.28%   3.36%   3.66% 
               
Cost of Deposits:            
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,332,232    $1,187,903    $918,050    
 Interest bearing deposits 3,945,276  4,0490.41%  3,783,704  4,5340.48%  3,508,276  6,0540.69% 
  Total Deposits$5,277,508 $4,0490.30% $4,971,607 $4,5340.36% $4,426,326 $6,0540.54% 
               
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale           
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $823,000 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations 
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis          


PREFERRED BANK
Year-To-Date Average Balances, Yield And Rates
(Unaudited)
          
          
   Year ended December 31,
    2021 2020 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
 Loans (1,2)$4,111,596 $200,5374.88% $3,892,811 $203,0935.22%
 Investment securities (3) 304,865  8,3332.73%  246,715  8,1303.30%
 Federal funds sold 21,251  810.38%  25,301  2150.85%
 Other earning assets 939,853  2,5200.27%  663,618  3,2230.49%
  Total interest-earning assets 5,377,565  211,4713.93%  4,828,445  214,6614.45%
 Deferred loan fees, net (4,818)    (3,788)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (63,967)    (51,971)  
Noninterest earning assets:       
 Cash and due from banks 11,683     7,545   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 11,452     12,002   
 Right of use assets 19,255     16,648   
 Other assets 126,819     118,006   
  Total assets$5,477,989    $4,926,887   
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
 Deposits:       
  Interest-bearing demand/ savings 1,782,618 $6,0210.34%  1,631,487 $7,8330.48%
  TCD $250K or more 936,825  6,2990.67%  956,269  13,7671.44%
  Other time certificates 954,758  6,5130.68%  826,289  12,3841.50%
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,674,201  18,8330.51%  3,414,045  33,9841.00%
Subordinated debt, net 119,581  6,3255.29%  99,269  6,1246.17%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,793,782  25,1580.66%  3,513,315  40,1081.14%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:       
 Demand deposits 1,054,946     853,289   
 Lease Liability 21,280     19,620   
 Other liabilities 54,044     44,499   
  Total liabilities 4,924,052     4,430,723   
Shareholders’ equity 553,937     496,164   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,477,989    $4,926,887   
Net interest income $186,313   $174,553 
Net interest spread  3.27%   3.31%
Net interest margin  3.46%   3.62%
          
Cost of Deposits:       
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,054,946    $853,289   
 Interest bearing deposits 3,674,201  18,8330.51%  3,414,045  33,9841.00%
  Total Deposits$4,729,147 $18,8330.40% $4,267,334 $33,9840.80%
          
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale       
(2)Net loan fee income of $3.1 million and $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis      


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
     
Allowance For Credit Losses History
  Year Ended Year Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
   
   (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $63,426  $34,830 
Charge-Offs    
Commercial & Industrial  1,697   1,661 
Mini-perm Real Estate  817   1,900 
Others  -   - 
 Total Charge-Offs  2,514   3,561 
     
Recoveries    
Commercial & Industrial  57   - 
Construction - Commercial  -   193 
 Total Recoveries  57   193 
     
Net Charge-Offs  2,457   3,368 
(Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses:    
CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment  -   8,000 
Current (Reversal) Provision  (1,000)  21,800 
Balance at End of Period $59,969  $61,262 
Average Loans Held for Investment $4,110,835  $3,864,667 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $4,424,992  $3,949,721 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans  0.06%  0.12%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.36%  1.55%
     

 

