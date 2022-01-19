Dominion Lending Centres Receives Conditional Approval to List Common Shares on Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its class “A” common shares (“Common Shares”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").



Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: “Graduating to the TSX is a significant milestone for DLC. The new TSX listing should enhance our corporate profile and enable DLC to access a larger group of potential investors.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Corporation meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Corporation will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of the Common Shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Corporation’s Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements that are related to listing its Common Shares on the TSX. The use of the words "will", “should”, "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although DLC believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since DLC can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest DLC Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.