Bioimpedance Devices Market size is projected to total US$ 715.1 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Bioimpedance Devices Market are slated to top US$ 492.1 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 6.4% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 715.1 Mn by 2028.



Increasing cases of CKD diseases are expected to contribute to the growth of the Bioimpedance Devices Market throughout the forecast period. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a medical condition that can be characterized by gradual loss of kidney function over time. As per the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 million American adults have Chronic Kidney Disease and millions of others are at high risk of developing CKD.

Attribute Details Bioimpedance Devices Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 492.1 Mn Bioimpedance Devices Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2028) ~6.4% Bioimpedance Devices Market Size in Projected 2028 US$ 715.1 Mn

The Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is the best overall index for studying kidney function. Bioelectrical impedance or Bioimpedance is used for improved estimation of glomerular filtration rate in non-diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease and also to estimate muscle mass. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) can also be used to measure appendicular lean mass (ALM).

The performance of these equations that include ALM BIA to estimate renal inulin clearance (GFR INU) can be compared with demographic variables and further used for modifications in diet for renal disease (MDRD) treatment.

Widespread online marketing channels have tremendously increased the sale of portable as well as hand-held Bioimpedance devices in recent years. For Instance, a research study estimated that in 2015, approximately 70% of the population in the U.S. depended on online shopping portals for buying different items.

Vendors operating in the Bioimpedance devices market are focusing on promotional strategies and online marketing to ensure better access to their devices and increase sales. Devices offered online also help vendors cut on operational and distribution costs.

The online marketing channel also allows vendors to offer information about devices in their portfolio and gain access to both global and local markets. In addition, these online marketing websites provide a broad selection of high-quality Bioimpedance systems at more affordable costs.

Scope of the Report

Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Modality, End Users, and Region Key Companies Profiled • General Electric Company



• Omron Corporation



• Fresenius Medical Care



• ImpediMed Limited



• SELVAS AI Inc.



• Tanita Corporation



• RJL Systems, Inc.



• Maltron International Ltd.



• Bodystat Limited



• SMT Medical GmbH

Majority of the manufacturers in the Bioimpedance Devices makers are focusing on developing products that are portable and affordable. The popularity of portable Bioimpedance devices is increasing due to its various advantages. For instance, Bioimpedance Devices are noninvasive, reasonable, safe and easy to operate.

These devices are light in weight and thus, are extensively used in home-based healthcare settings for monitoring health of the entire family. All these factors, cumulatively, are expected to drive the demand for portable Bioimpedance devices during the forecast period. Portable/ Hand-held Bioimpedance devices are also tremendously being opted by people for traveling purposes.

For instance, the demand for ImpediMed SFB7, which is a hand-held Bioimpedance device, is increasing as this device is easy to carry. Technological advancements to enhance the quality of Bioimpedance devices and increase patient compliance are also projected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Multiple-frequency Bioimpedance Devices are highly preferred because these devices can measure impedances in various frequencies. This provides a better and efficient estimation of fat free mass, total body water and intra and extra cellular water.

Single frequency Bioimpedance devices can calculate fat free mass and total body water but these devices are not capable of estimating intra and extra cellular body water. Increasing popularity and growing awareness about multiple-frequency Bioimpedance devices is expected to boost market growth for Bioimpedance devices over the forecast period.

FMI has segmented the global Bioimpedance Devices market by product type, modality and end user. The Bioimpedance Devices market, by product type, is segmented into Single-frequency Bioimpedance Devices and Multiple-frequency Bioimpedance Devices. By Modality, the Bioimpedance devices market is segmented into Wired Bioimpedance Devices and Wireless Bioimpedance Devices.

Bioimpedance Devices, by end users, are segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers and Others. Region-wise segmentation includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The wired Bioimpedance devices segment in the Bioimpedance Devices market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the Bioimpedance Devices market, including General Electric Company, Omron Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, ImpediMed Limited, SELVAS AI Inc., Tanita Corporation, RJL Systems, Inc., Maltron International Ltd., Bodystat Limited and SMT Medical GmbH.

