Infinity Force Raises US $5.5M Seed Investment Led by Animoca Brands

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Force, a management system serving the play-to-earn (P2E) ecosystem, announced its US $5.5 million seed-funding raise led by Animoca Brands. Other participants included JUMP Capital, Sky Vision Capital, OKex Blockdream Ventures, MEXC, GSR, Double Peak Group, Tokenbay, DWeb3, and more.

The Infinity Force guild-management system is the first open, accessible platform for blockchain players to build and manage their own guild and reach their full earning potential.

The funds will be used to further scale the platform's functionality and facilitate the transition into Infinity Force DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization

Infinity Force's product provides end-to-end software as a service encompassing guild creation, NFT asset lending, player recruitment and training, as well as performance management, payment automation, and data analytics. The platform likens itself to the "Play-to-Earn Salesforce," which aims to streamline the creation and operation of guilds to make them more accessible to the public.

Animoca Brands is a global leader in gamification and blockchain, with a large portfolio of more than 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

Infinity Force will use the new funding to further scale its functionality to facilitate onboarding games, guilds and players, as well as its transition into Infinity Force DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization. With a large number of P2E games set to release in 2022, Infinity Force seeks to be the underlying infrastructure necessary for these communities to thrive. The investment will also allow Infinity Force to continue to hire the best talent in the industry and further invest in NFT assets for its internal players and guilds to use.

Darren Vinh, the co-founder of Infinity Force, commented: "We are thrilled to create the first open and accessible platform for anyone, anywhere, to build and manage their own guild and participate in the ever-expanding P2E metaverse. We have first-hand knowledge of the community's pain points, which ultimately guided our product vision. Now, Infinity Force is solving these issues for the community."

Yat Siu, executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, said: "The team at Infinity Force is breaking down the barriers of entry for P2E while empowering communities across the globe with the tools and resources to systemize player onboarding, performance, and scalability. We are proud to lead the investment and to support Infinity Force's vision to make the open metaverse more accessible."

Infinity Force has a strong community by managing its own guild of 1,200+ members in the Philippines, Indonesia and Venezuela, and has plans to further scale its membership throughout 2022. In addition, through its partnerships with various game studios, Infinity Force will soon offer a wide array of P2E games on its platform, allowing gamers and NFT investors to be connected and capitalise on the expanding ecosystem.

Currently, Infinity Force supports Axie Infinity and plans to add more games into its ecosystem in 2022. Further announcements regarding the development of the full functionality of Infinity Force will be available through its social media and official website.

About Infinity Force

Infinity Force is a Play-to-Earn management system that allows users to create, grow and manage their very own guild through its integrated platform. As Play-to-Earn games continue to gain traction and global mass adoption, Infinity Force supplies the infrastructure to support the ecosystem. Our product provides end-to-end software as a service, including player recruitment, training, self-guild development and performance management, payments automation and data analytics.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, and Lympo. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

