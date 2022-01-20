Nature's Health Connection and Sombra Wellness Products Sign Exclusive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for Australian Dream® Topical Pain Relief Products

CAMPTON, Ky. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Health Connection (Nature's Health) and Sombra Wellness Products (Sombra) have today announced that they have entered into an exclusive manufacture and supply agreement for the Australian Dream® topical pain relief products.

Australian Dream® is a leading topical pain relief brand with broad US retail and eCommerce distribution.

"Australian Dream® has enjoyed tremendous success and customer loyalty by focusing on delivering the highest standards of quality of efficacy. Our partnership with Sombra is a key relationship as we enter the next phase of growing our brand as a leader and innovator in the category," said Mr. Phil Maddox, CEO of Nature's Health.

"Sombra and Nature's Health have worked closely together to navigate the rapidly changing market conditions," added Will Stephens, Director, Supply Chain Management of Nature's health. "We are excited to move forward with an exclusive partnership to ensure the highest quality and continual innovation of Australian Dream®."

Under the terms of the agreement, Sombra has agreed to exclusively formulate and manufacture Australian Dream® through at least the year 2026. Sombra will be responsible for providing high-quality formulations to expand and enhance the product line, as well as filling, testing, packaging, and manufacturing services.

"We have enjoyed a very strong 5-year relationship with Nature's Health. We are excited to formalize and grow that relationship as the exclusive partner for Australian Dream® to produce their top-selling products," said Mr. Alfredo Cortazar, Owner and CEO of Sombra.

"The partnership with Nature's Health has been successfully built on a foundation of shared values and goals. Extending that relationship and aligning our growth strategies was a natural progression for all parties," stated Brian Riley, COO of Sombra.

About Nature's Health Connection

Nature's Health Connection offers its Australian Dream® pain relief products in CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger, Amazon, and many other retailers.

About Sombra Wellness Products

Sombra Wellness Products is an FDA registered, cGMP compliant formulation laboratory and manufacturing company specializing in personal care products for topical use (OTC drugs, natural products, CBD, and health & beauty).

