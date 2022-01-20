Binance Labs backed StarryNift launches its Virtual 3D art gallery for NFTs

North West, Singapore , Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarryNift, a global NFT gamification platform announced today, the launch of Starryverse, a 3D exhibition gallery and a Web3 co-creation space for artists to share their works. The exhibition will display the works of the most popular NFTs developed by co-creation artists, voted by the StarryNift community. Participants can join the immersive 3D experience from their PC, mobile devices, and even VR devices.



Backing StarryNift is a strong group of VC firms and advisors. StarryNift’s newer and more prominent investors include Binance Labs and BSC Fund. Both of them will be able to provide StarryNift with valuable advices, resources and connections to support their growth and expansion. The official investment cooperation will be announced at the end of January.

Commenting on the development Martha Zhang, Founder of StarryNift said “The NFT market will continue to grow and expand in 2022. Most NFTs will see a wide-range of use cases beyond its aesthetical looks. These includes financial and DAO mechanisms that will most likely be discussed and introduced into the blockchain economy, providing more utility to meet the needs of participants. The amount of innovation in the NFT space is expected to be the most influential and impactful, becoming the next “blockchain killer”, after Bitcoin.”

StarryNift has formed strategic partnerships with Steve Aoki Untamed Vault, which is a special NFT vault created by Steve Aoki (Wiki), the two-time Grammy-nominated musician and NFT artist, and NSMG, the producers of the highly popular Chinese TV murder-mystery drama, The Untamed. With the ambition to support NFT artists, the vault focuses on collecting and purchasing blue-chip NFTs and releasing special editions with partnered artists. StarryNift and the Vault jointly create customized Shadow Ninja Code Green NFT equipment. The NFTs are integrated with and designed based on Aoki's trendy characteristics and the oriental elements of “The Untamed”. This NFT vault previously auctioned and bought this collection at StarryNift’s BinanceNFT IGO event.

The Untamed is the most-watched series in Asian Television history, with over 10 billion views. The popular murder-mystery drama is the first successful Chinese IP to break into the US, European, and Latin American markets. The series has received an overwhelmingly positive response on Netflix and has become a global sensation.

NSMG is now extending The Untamed universe into the realms of immersive experiences and venturing into the NFT business. From the vault's, NSMG will drop "The Untamed" NFTs ahead of global launch of its mobile game. The purchased NFTs will act as a key for fans to ultimately enter The Untamed Metaverse, where they can unlock exclusive items once the game is released.

StarryVerse will continue to host various exhibitions, co-creation competitions and other of such events to attract all players to participate in their ecosystem.

Artists and creators can expect lucrative rewards for exhibiting, auctioning and selling their works in StarryVerse. Seed users who actively participate in the Web3 construction, 3D modeler and other engineers who join the hackathon can also get profitable rewards.The rewards for these events will come from StarryNift’s Co-creation Fund.

2022 may be the year that as a great combination of social, gaming and financial elements in metaverses. StarryNift aims to do more than that as they position themselves as a metaverse which allows players and creators alike to collect-to-earn, play-to-earn, create-to-earn and govern-to-earn. StarryNift intends to combine the best elements of gaming in Axie Infinity, with the best elements of building in The Sandbox, to create a gamified 3D metaverse that provides its players with great social experiences and co-creation elements as a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

Experience the 3D gallery through this link: watch on YouTube, Gallery will be made public on 20th January 2022.

About StarryNift

The mission of StarryNift is to empower art by technology and democratize value appreciation as DAO. The vision is to enable the whole ecosystem to share the prosperity of the creator and token economy and unlock new ways to explore the metaverse by game art, DeFi, and NFT Ark.

For more information, visit https://app.starrynift.art

About NSGM

NSMG is a new generation of entertainment and multimedia enterprise with head offices based in Beijing and an overseas hub in Los Angeles. Spanning artist management, music & film production, live concerts, merchandise, and mobile gaming.

