Retroactive Claims For ERTC – 2021 Eligibility Rebate Service Updated

Wire Accounting has partnered with ERC Today – a simple and effective way for business owners to claim the Federal Employee Retention Tax Credit to stave off the threat of redundancies. The firm is offering a complimentary analysis of clients’ financial information to ascertain whether they are entitled to claim through the relief program.

The announcement details a range of benefits for businesses across the country that have yet to take advantage of the support programs rolled out nationwide – helping to mitigate the damaging economic consequences of pandemic-related closures over the last couple of years. Claims for the stimulus package can be backdated as far back as 2020.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed in 2020 to help businesses retain their existing workforce. The legislation enables eligible employers to get a refundable payroll tax credit on a percentage of their wage bill. Amendments to the bill through the Consolidated Appropriations Act have expanded the eligibility criteria for the ERTC to allow applications from businesses that have already claimed PPP loans.

For businesses that saw a 20% reduction in gross receipts during one quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2019, ERTC Fast enables employers to claim back 70% of up to $10,000 in wages per employee. Eligibility also extends to companies that were forced to shut down, either fully or partially, due to public health-related lockdowns.

Applying for any government support package can be a complex and time-consuming process. The Wire Accounting team brings many years of experience in helping clients to maximize the rebates and credits that they are entitled to. The company has in-depth knowledge of IRS procedures and can help clients document the entire claims process, future-proofing them for potential audits in years to come.

The company is committed to helping employers navigate the complex application process for pandemic-related tax credits. As a partnership with ERC Today, Wire Accounting speeds up client remuneration and ensures that no monies are left unclaimed.

A spokesperson says, “Having a secure, fast, and streamlined process to verify employer eligibility, showing – beforehand – how much can be claimed, turns the application for the ERTC into a no-brainer for business owners.”

With the expansion of its tax credit services, Wire Accounting is helping employers across the US survive, sustaining their operations into the post-pandemic era.

