Cardano Metaverse Announces Final NFT Land Sale

Global, Metaverse, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following two high demand Cardano NFT Land sales in October and November 2021 the Pavia.io metaverse project has just announced its final Land sale, which will take place in early to mid February 2022.

This final sale will complete sales of all 100,000 Land parcels, each of which is minted as a unique Cardano NFT with co-ordinates, which can be located and customised on map.pavia.io. Eventually owners will be able to deploy 3D scenes and games to their metaverse parcels. The project has a focus on interoperability to other digital realms.

At the time of writing this Cardano metaverse project is only 60% sold out with the final 40,000 Lands going on sale within the next few weeks. Understandably the team behind the Pavia.io metaverse are taking their time with the final sale after the most recent land sale resulted in almost $7,000,000 (USD) worth of refunds due to significant over-subscription.

The Cardano community and indeed the wider crypto space have embraced the Pavia.io project, which is a relative newcomer to the metaverse space, following in the footsteps of Decentraland and Sandbox on the Ethereum chain.

Data from OpenCNFT.io confirms that Pavia Land parcel NFTs are one of the top traded NFTs of all time as the community are keen to stake their claim to some of the hottest digital real estate in the wider Metaverse.

The project has been boosted by recent media coverage in CoinDesk, The Sun, Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg. However the team behind the project are keen to point out that the project has a long term time-horizon.

More information on the project can be found at Pavia.io including links to vibrant Discord and twitter accounts.

Website: http://www.pavia.io

Video URL: https://twitter.com/Pavia_io/status/1483485493807529991