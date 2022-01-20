Shower Head HQ Upgrades Website with New Features and Latest Products

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowerHeadHQ.com is pleased to share that the website is now updated with new features and new products. The latest reviews feature products such as the Mesun High Pressure Showerhead with Arm. This product works with both high and low-pressure force systems and promises a strong and continuous water flow. It is designed to offer a real-life rainfall experience. The flexible silicone nozzles prevent the limescale from sticking. No more holes getting blocked or dripped. It can be installed without the need for any tools. It is as simple as removing the existing showerhead and installing the brand new Mesun High-Pressure Showerhead with Arm.

The Prelux Shower Arm Extension review takes buyers through this functional product. This extension keeps the shower away from the walls, thereby giving people enough space to enjoy a relaxing shower. Prelux is a brand known for its quality and contemporary designs. All their products are tested to meet federal standards. Made up of premier stainless steel, the Prelux shower arm extension is super rigid, powerful, and super easy to install.



Anyone looking for bathroom glass partitions at reasonable prices should not head to the store without making a pit stop here. These partitions are a major part of bathroom remodeling and renovations. The major parameters to choosing the right partition are size, material, thickness, and design. This post provides detailed insights on how to choose the best bathroom glass partitions and the various types that are trending in the market today.

The website also features shower heads with removable flow restrictors. The featured brands in this category are Delta 4 Spray Chrome, Moen Magnetix Brushed Nickel, AquaDance Giant 3-Way overhead sprayer, Aquarious luxury grade shower, and more than 20 models from premier brands. Customers are also presented with the prices of each of these models. They can also choose to buy the product directly from Amazon. Buyers will save a lot of time browsing through countless shower heads with removable flow restrictors.

The Shower Envy Shower Head Review is a must-read. This spray is something that every bathroom should have. For people who have issues with chlorinated water and how it makes their hair and skin turn bad, this showerhead offers the right fix. Shower Envy is recommended by skin experts and dermatologists alike. Equipped with mineral balls, the Shower Envy showerhead does an amazing job balancing the pH levels of the water; thereby enhancing skin hydration. It can also remove bacteria and chemicals, contributes to 30% water savings, and offers better water flow for a refreshing bathing experience.

