IBA and Mercury Plastics sign contract to install an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron® technology in Ohio, USA

English French





Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), 20 January 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announced it has signed a contract for the installation of an irradiation cross-linking solution using IBA’s Rhodotron® technology with Mercury Plastics (“Mercury”) in Middlefield, OH, USA. The solution will be used to enhance the properties of plastics, leading to several performance improvements, including mechanical and chemical resistance and durability, while ultimately providing a clean, safe and environmentally friendly approach.

Mercury has been operating an IBA Dynamitron® electron beam (E-beam) processing plant since 1999, in which the use of IBA’s technology has allowed the company to develop extensive experience in cross-linking a variety of polymers using irradiation E-beam technology. The in-house facility has enabled Mercury to enhance the properties of these polymers, thereby developing unique materials, for the delivery of thermoplastic solutions to a variety of industries. The company is one of the few in North America to have a captive electron beam processing unit of this type.

Thomas Servais, Executive Vice President of IBA Industrial, commented: “This new contract with Mercury Plastics demonstrates the versatility of our Rhodotron® technology, which is shown to have a multitude of uses. For a broad range of polymers, the irradiation process is an alternative to chemical cross-linking. This makes the production and the use by the final consumer safe and environmentally friendly.”

Jay Burnett, President of Mercury Plastics, said, “After more than 20 years of successful collaboration, we look forward to continuing our work with IBA. From previous experience with the Company’s Dynamitron® technology, we have been truly impressed with the machine’s uptime, as well as the excellent maintenance services provided by the IBA team. Choosing the Rhodotron® to expand our irradiation cross-linking production capabilities was an obvious choice, allowing us to support growth and innovation with our customers.”

***Ends***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Mercury Plastics

For more than 50 years, Mercury Plastics has been providing innovative thermoplastic solutions to a variety of markets including appliance, automotive, construction, electrical, faucet, liquid dispensing, marine, medical, off-shore oil and plumbing. They are recognized as an industry leader in their ability to provide unique approaches to profile extrusion, injection over molding and fabrication of thermoplastic parts.

From concept, to prototype, to part production, their innovative solutions help their customers’ business succeed!

More information can be found at: www.mercury-plastics.com

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com

Attachment