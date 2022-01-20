Azerion - Business Update

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prior to the release of its formal unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for Q4 2021 and its audited consolidated Annual Report for full financial year ended 31 December 2021, and further to its Business Update released on 10 January 2022, Azerion Holding B.V. ("Azerion") is delighted to provide a further update to its stakeholders and investors on a number of performance highlights for the full financial year ended 31 December 2021 and further strategic initiatives announced since 10 January 2022.



Selected Financial Highlights for Full Year 20211

Revenue for the full year 2021 expected to be at least €300 million, representing an increase of over 50% as compared to full year reported 2020 revenue, and with 2021 revenue now expected to be at least €375 million taking into account the full year pro forma effect of the acquisitions completed during 2021





Strong results for the full year driven by a combination of continued organic growth and the ongoing integration of acquisitions completed in 2021





Before the contribution made from the acquisitions completed in 2021, the underlying business as it stood at the year ended 2020 is expected to deliver revenue of at least €250 million, representing growth on the revenue reported for full year 2020 of approximately 28%



Selected Strategic Initiatives since 10 January 2022

Further to its Business Update announcement released on 10 January 2022, Azerion has continued to rapidly expand its strategic and commercial partnerships thereby extending its portfolio of digital gaming and entertainment content, growing its user base and distribution reach and enhancing its ability to capture a larger share of available digital advertising budgets and in-game purchases. These recently announced strategic initiatives and commercial partnerships include:

Development of our Metaverse Environments

Consolidating Azerion’s position at the forefront of the metaverse and Web 3.0 through the integration of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) into the Habbo game environment



See further https://www.azerion.com/nft-integration-habbo/



The launching of Azerion’s first metaverse concert for 2022: opening the new year with an outstanding concert series in 3D online social community Hotel Hideaway, with the first event featuring an hour-long ‘galactic’ mix session with DJ Irwan



See further https://www.azerion.com/hotel-hideaway-dj-sessions/



Expansion of our Platform and Distribution Channels

A deepening of Azerion’s long standing partnership with Google, through the expansion of Azerion’s Improve Digital media buying services with the launch of two new major capabilities. The new release will enable buyers from Google’s Display & Video 360 platform to access Improve Digital’s native ad inventory at scale and activate deals (“PMPs”) more efficiently



See further https://www.azerion.com/display-video-360/

A new strategic partnership between Azerion and MediaMath launching a gaming marketplace that will enable marketers to reach Azerion’s audiences across the open-web and deliver privileged access to AAA gaming partners. This launch follows the recent announcement of a partnership between Bidstack and Azerion, where together with MediaMath, brands and agencies will be able to reach Azerion’s audience of over 425 million monthly users within both Azerion’s ecosystem and MediaMath’s transparent supply chain



See further https://www.azerion.com/mediamath/

A new exclusive advertising monetisation partnership between Azerion and MiniJuegos through which Azerion will oversee the monetisation strategy and operations for MiniJuegos’ seven casual gaming portals, extending Azerion’s reach in Spain, Mexico, United States of America, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands and Poland



See further https://www.azerion.com/minijuegos

An extension of Azerion’s strategic partnership with Yandex, one of Europe’s largest internet companies, enabling Azerion to extend the distribution of its content portfolio, to integrate Azerion’s premium advertising platform to provide programmatic advertising monetisation and sales network support to Yandex, and the publishing of Yandex Games content within the Azerion publishing network

See further https://www.azerion.com/yandex-partnership/

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination between European FinTech IPO Company 1 B.V. ("EFIC1") and Azerion Holding B.V. ("Azerion") pursuant to a business combination agreement between EFIC1, Azerion and its shareholders (the "Business Combination") and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion and EFIC1 will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. This press release does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to purchase the ordinary shares and/or warrants of EFIC1 nor the bonds of Azerion and is not a recommendation to engage in any investment activities.

Before making any voting or other investment decisions, shareholders of EFIC1 and other interested persons are advised to read the shareholder circular dated 13 December 2021, all relevant EGM documentation (including the proposed articles of association for the Business Combination) and the EFIC1 IPO prospectus dated 22 March 2021, that are made available by EFIC1, as these materials contain important information about EFIC1, Azerion and the Business Combination.

The information contained in this press release contains estimated or projected financial information, including estimated revenue, for the year ending 31 December 2021. Such estimated or projected financial information represents Azerion’s expectations in respect of these financial measures for the periods indicated. Azerion’s independent auditor has not audited, reviewed, studied, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the estimates or projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this press release, and accordingly, nor did they express an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose thereof.

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections with respect to future events and speak only as of the date hereof ("Forward-looking Statements"). By their nature, Forward-looking Statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Azerion or EFIC1. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-looking Statements. No assurances can be given that the Forward-looking Statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these Forward-looking Statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any Forward-looking Statements.



1 The financial highlights included in this press release may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalisation of the audit for the year ended 31 December 2021. All financial and other data included in this press release is unaudited.