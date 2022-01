SMCP - Share buyback to cover the long-term incentive plan of the Group’s employees

English French

Press release - Paris, January 20th, 2022

Share buyback to cover the long-term incentive plan

of the Group’s employees

SMCP S.A.’s Board of Directors decided, on January 19, 2022, as part of the implementation of the share buyback program authorized by the 31st resolution of the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 17, 2021, to give a mandate to an investment services provider to purchase shares of SMCP S.A. from January 20, 2022 until March 25, 2022 for a maximum of 335,000 shares for a purchase price that cannot exceed the maximum price set by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 17, 2021.

The repurchased shares will be used to cover the Group’s employees’ long-term incentive plan.

