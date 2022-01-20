English Danish

20 January 2022

Company Announcement No 5/2022



Kamilla Hammerich Skytte to join Realkredit Danmark’s Executive Board on 1 February 2022





On 3 May 2021, Realkredit Danmark released a company announcement, stating that, no later than on 1 February 2022, Kamilla Hammerich Skytte would take up a position as a member of the Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark with a view to replacing Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen as CEO after a short transition period.

It has now been decided that Kamilla Hammerich Skytte will take up the position as a member of the Executive Board on 1 February 2022 and will be replacing Carsten Nøddebo Rasmussen as CEO on 1 March 2022.







For further information, please contact Head of Press Relations, Danske Bank and Realkredit Danmark, Stefan Singh Kailey +45 25 45 60 44.

