Protein Ingredients Market to Reach USD 85.74 Billion by 2028 - Powered by Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global protein ingredients market finds that growing consumer awareness about a healthy diet to boost immunity after Covid-19 outbreak is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by new technological developments in the protein ingredient industry, the total global protein ingredients market is estimated to reach USD 85.74 Billion by 2028, up from USD 55.54 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



Furthermore, the growth of the functional food & beverage market is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global protein ingredients market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Protein Ingredients Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), by Source (Animal, Plant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Protein Ingredients Market:

ADM (US)

Cargill (US)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

DuPont (US)

Omega Protein Corporation (US)

Friesland Campina (Netherlands)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Roquette (France)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

AGRANA (Austria)

Hilmar Ingredients (US)

AMCO Proteins (US)

Axiom Foods (US)

Rousselot (Netherlands)

Burcon Nutra science (Canada)

Food chem International Corporation (China)

Reliance Private Label Supplements (US)

A&B Ingredients (US)

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Growing Consumer Awareness about a Healthy Diet to Boost Immunity after Covid-19 Outbreak to Fuel Global Protein Ingredients Market

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, consumers are turning to immune-boosting, natural, and organic ingredients. At the same time, the global food industry is under tremendous pressure to adapt to changes in the market owing to the rapid implementation of stringent and new hygiene measures in production facilities as well as in producing more healthy products. Some of the changes that were observed in consumer’s food consumption include proactive health-minded buying, reactive health management, and increased consumption of healthy foods and products containing natural ingredients. Protein are considered to be the most popular nutritional supplement that helps in repair tissue, build muscle, and make enzymes and hormones in the body. Consumption of protein also aid weight loss and help people tone their muscles which are expected to promote protein ingredients market. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of functional foods stimulating immune health, like beverages, cereals, dairy and sports products which include ingredients like botanicals, vitamins, minerals and probiotics is also expected to augment the growth of the market.

Opportunity: Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins to Stimulate Market Growth

Plant-based protein are commonly contained in legumes (chickpeas, black bean, lentils, soy and soy products etc.), and nuts and seeds whereas dairy proteins are ingredients containing functional and nutritional properties and are found mostly in whey and milk. The increasing awareness of dairy and plant proteins among consumers is expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients market. Some of the benefits of consuming plant proteins are lower risk of cardiovascular disease, decreased risk of certain types of cancer, and beneficial for weight management. Furthermore, the intake of milk proteins prevents any potential muscle tissue breakdown whereas whey protein is most widely used supplement in sports nutrition. As the intake of dairy and plant proteins is increasing the protein ingredients market is also expected to grow.

Segment Summary:

Based on offering, the global protein ingredients market is bifurcated into animal, plant, insect, and microbial protein ingredients. The plant proteins segment held a significant share in 2021 owing to the growing trend of veganism and increasing adoption of products derived from soy and wheat.

Based on form, the protein ingredients market is divided into dry, and liquid. The dry segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is attributable to the higher demand with ease in handling & transport, cost effectiveness, ability to avoid costly formulation mistakes, and competence to maintain the stability of the ingredient.

Based on application, the protein ingredients market is divided into food & beverages, infant formulations, clinical nutrition, animal feed, and others. The food and beverages projected to hold significant owing to the advancements in process design and technology and increased incorporation of protein ingredients in various food products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Protein Ingredients Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global protein ingredients market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the introduction of new products and growing consumption of the functional food & beverage across the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for cholesterol-free and low saturated fat beverages by consumer are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

USD 23.83 Billion is likely to witness fastest growth in the protein ingredients market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand from emerging economies like the India, and China in the region. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials and growing dependence on packaged foods and drinks are also expected to support the growth of the protein ingredients market in near future.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Protein Ingredients Market?

How will the Protein Ingredients Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Protein Ingredients Market?

What are the Protein Ingredients market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Protein Ingredients Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Protein Ingredients Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 55.54 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 85.74 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application: - Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care



Source: - Animal, Plant Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Protein Ingredients Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), by Source (Animal, Plant), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

