Fly Play: Financial calendar 2022

| Source: FLYPLAY HF FLYPLAY HF

Hafnarfjörður, ICELAND

Fly Play: Financial calendar 2022

 PLAY will host its Annual General Meeting, publish its interim reports, annual financial statement, and traffic reports according to the below financial calendar.

Financial Calendar 2022

February 7, 2022                           Traffic Report - January 2022
March 7, 2022                                Traffic Report - February 2022
March 16, 2022                             Annual Report 2021
April 6, 2022                                   Annual General Meeting 2022   
April 7, 2022                                   Traffic Report - March 2022     
May 9, 2022                                    Traffic Report - April 2022     
May 24, 2022                                  1st Interim Report January - March    
June 7, 2022                                    Traffic Report - May 2022     
July 7, 2022                                     Traffic Report - June 2022   
August 8, 2022                               Traffic Report - July 2022    
August 26, 2022                            2nd Interim Report January - June    
September 7, 2022                       Traffic Report - August 2022    
October 7, 2022                            Traffic Report - September 2022    
November 7, 2022                        Traffic Report - October 2022    
November 25, 2022                     3rd Interim Report January - September  
December 7, 2022                        Traffic Report - November 2022    

Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor relations

For further information, please contact PLAY Investor Relations via email ir@flyplay.com

 