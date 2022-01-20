English Icelandic

Fly Play: Financial calendar 2022

PLAY will host its Annual General Meeting, publish its interim reports, annual financial statement, and traffic reports according to the below financial calendar.

Financial Calendar 2022

February 7, 2022 Traffic Report - January 2022 March 7, 2022 Traffic Report - February 2022 March 16, 2022 Annual Report 2021 April 6, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 April 7, 2022 Traffic Report - March 2022 May 9, 2022 Traffic Report - April 2022 May 24, 2022 1st Interim Report January - March June 7, 2022 Traffic Report - May 2022 July 7, 2022 Traffic Report - June 2022 August 8, 2022 Traffic Report - July 2022 August 26, 2022 2nd Interim Report January - June September 7, 2022 Traffic Report - August 2022 October 7, 2022 Traffic Report - September 2022 November 7, 2022 Traffic Report - October 2022 November 25, 2022 3rd Interim Report January - September December 7, 2022 Traffic Report - November 2022

Please note that dates are subject to change.

Investor relations