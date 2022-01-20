Fly Play: Financial calendar 2022
PLAY will host its Annual General Meeting, publish its interim reports, annual financial statement, and traffic reports according to the below financial calendar.
Financial Calendar 2022
|February 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - January 2022
|March 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - February 2022
|March 16, 2022
|Annual Report 2021
|April 6, 2022
|Annual General Meeting 2022
|April 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - March 2022
|May 9, 2022
|Traffic Report - April 2022
|May 24, 2022
|1st Interim Report January - March
|June 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - May 2022
|July 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - June 2022
|August 8, 2022
|Traffic Report - July 2022
|August 26, 2022
|2nd Interim Report January - June
|September 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - August 2022
|October 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - September 2022
|November 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - October 2022
|November 25, 2022
|3rd Interim Report January - September
|December 7, 2022
|Traffic Report - November 2022
Please note that dates are subject to change.
Investor relations
For further information, please contact PLAY Investor Relations via email ir@flyplay.com