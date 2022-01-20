Global Oncology Targeted Immunotherapy Market Research Report 2021: Developments in Biotechnology Platforms Leading to Increasing Immuno-oncology Applications

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeted Immunotherapy in Oncology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service investigates technologies that propel the development of new targeted immunotherapies, particularly those that deliver therapeutic DNA and proteins.

The top 3 growth opportunities focus on enhanced gene delivery systems for greater precision, the support of such systems through novel biotech platforms, and the affordability of precision medicine/targeted immunotherapies through modular, decentralized manufacturing systems.

Regarding technology, nonviral gene delivery and nucleic acid delivery offer significant advantages in terms of safety, particularly from immunogenicity and carcinogenicity. Not using viral vectors also makes the regulatory pathway and the biomanufacturing process more affordable because no additional precautions are needed; this, in fact, makes the price tag lower.

The study touches on the advantages and limitations of viral and nonviral gene delivery systems for targeted immunotherapies. Safety of administration without immunogenicity remains as the most relevant advantage. Liposomes have no replication risk and are less immunogenic than viruses.

The plurality of gene delivery systems is broadly benchmarked in terms of transfection efficiency, precision in cancer immunotherapy, and capability to pass the membrane barrier. As for remarkable innovation in biotech platforms, the research highlights gene addition as a novel approach that uses a delivery system to insert new genes directly into cells. The addition of a functional gene can take place either outside (ex vivo) or inside (in vivo) the body and can be used in cancer immunotherapy through CAR T-cell technology.

Gene delivery strategies are based on a comprehensive suite of clinically validated technologies, including electroporation, liposomes, nanoparticles, and nonviral and viral delivery modalities. Electroporation is best suited for efficient delivery to blood cells and immune cells ex vivo. Lipid nanoparticles (LNP) are better indicated for in vivo delivery to the liver and potentially other organs. Adenoassociated vectors are typically used for in vivo delivery to the eye and central nervous system (CNS).

As for optimal manufacturing process, closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) vectors exhibit a linear and continuous structure, which can be used for insertion of a transgene into a gene safe harbor (GSH) in the genome. For gene delivery, cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) designed to avoid activation of the immune system upon initial dose can be used, while capsid-free approaches can be utilized to facilitate manufacturing.

This research profiles a remarkable number of companies succeeding in the targeted immunotherapy space. A competitive analysis of the top three innovators, based on their IP activity and patent innovation focus, is included. Funding and investment, including leading deals and investors focused on the technologies empowering targeted immunotherapies, are also covered.

Key Points Discussed:

1. Top innovations in biotechnology platforms focused on targeted immunotherapies

2. Emerging technologies in gene and nucleic acids direct delivery systems

3. Outstanding companies succeeding the targeted immunotherapy space

4. Industry landscape and patent filing trends in the industry

5. Major deals and investors focused on developing novel technologies for targeted immunotherapies

6. Growth opportunities in the targeted immunotherapy area

7. Best practices for risk management during the development of new technologies that enhance targeted immunotherapies

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Targeted Immunotherapies

1.4 About The Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.6 Research Methodology

2.0 Growth Opportunity Analysis

2.1 Rising Success of Gene and Cell Therapies, Gene Editing Techniques, and Novel Gene Delivery Platforms

2.2 Framework for Personalized Targeted Immunotherapy

2.3 Groundbreaking Immunotherapy Technology Platforms

2.4 Fit-for-Purpose Immunotherapy Approaches

2.5 Regulatory Environment

2.6 Research Context

2.7 Research Scope

3.0 The Need for Targeted Immunotherapy in Oncology

3.1 Biotech Platforms for Cancer Immunotherapy

3.2 Drivers and Accelerators

3.3 Challenges and Restraints

4.0 Technology Assessment of Targeted Immunotherapies in Oncology

4.1 Classification of Targeted Therapies

4.2 Technologies Empowering Targeted Immunotherapies

4.3 Germline Gene Editing Tools and Stem Cell Reprogramming

4.4 Next-Generation Targeted Immunotherapy Requirements

4.5 Viral and Nonviral Vector Delivery in Gene and Cell Therapies

4.6 Process Opportunity Plays for Biopolymers & Bioprocessing in Gene Therapy

4.7 Innovation Ecosystem and Collaboration Hubs

4.8 Key Partnerships and Alliances in Gene Delivery

4.9 Companies Focused on Viral and Nonviral Gene Delivery Systems in Targeted Immunotherapy

4.10 Novel Synergies in Gene Delivery Systems Driving Targeted Immunotherapy Success

4.11 Companies Focused on Gene Editing and Stem Cell Reprogramming Technologies

4.12 Companies Focused on Medicinal Chemistry and Platform Chemistry Technologies

5.0 Pipeline Analysis of Targeted Immunotherapies in Oncology

5.1 Principal Technologies Propelling Biotech Company Pipelines and Programs

5.2 Clinical Validation Status of Nonviral Gene Delivery Systems

5.3 Competitive Landscape

5.4 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: Inhibrx, Inc.

5.5 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: BioNTech SE

5.6 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: Adaptimmune Therapeutics llc.

5.7 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: Asher Bio

5.8 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: Gritstone bio

5.9 State-of-the-Art Therapeutics Pipeline Dashboard: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

6.0 Stakeholders Leveraging Genome Tools for R&D

6.1 In vivo Gene Transfer, Homology Medicines, US

6.2 Next-Generation AAV Capsids, Abeona Therapeutics, US

6.3 CRISPR Gene Editing, Editas Medicine, US

6.4 AAV, Zinc Finger Nucleases, Sangamo Therapeutics, US

6.5 Electroporation, Nonviral (LNP), Viral (AAV), Beam Therapeutics, US

6.6 Customized AAV Vectors, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, US

6.7 T-Cell Immunotherapy - Microfluidic Vortex Shedding, Indee Labs, US

6.8 Precise Gene Editing Technology, Poseida Therapeutics, US

6.9 Lentiviral Gene Delivery, Avrobio, US

7.0 Companies to Action

7.1 Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, US

7.2 AAV Gene Delivery Technology, Spark Therapeutics (Roche), US

7.3 Gene Replacement and Gene Knockdown, Voyager Therapeutics, US

7.4 AAV Gene Delivery Technology, AGTC, US

7.5 LV Gene Delivery and CAR T-cell Technology, BlueBird Bio, US

7.6 DNA Nanoparticles, Copernicus Therapeutics, US

8.0 Funding and Investment Analysis

8.1 Funding and Investment Assessment in Targeted Immunotherapy for Oncology

8.2 Leading R&D Investments in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.3 Principal Deals in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.4 Leading Investors in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.5 Investor Movements in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.6 Government Funding in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.7 Prime Contract Transactions in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.8 Assistance Prime Transactions in Targeted Immunotherapy Platforms

8.9 Venture Capital Funding Assessment in Targeted Immunogene Therapy

8.10 Venture Capital Funding Deals in Targeted Immunogene Therapy

9.0 Patent Portfolio Analysis of Key Stakeholders

9.1 Competitive Intelligence, Beam Therapeutics

9.2 Competitive Intelligence, BlueBird Bio

9.3 Competitive Intelligence, Generation Bio

10.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Gene Delivery and Nucleic Acid Delivery for Rare and Genetic Diseases

10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Biotech Platforms for Precision Immunotherapy

10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Modular, Decentralized Manufacturing for Affordable Targeted Gene Immunotherapy

10.4 Best Practices for Risk Management in Targeted Immunotherapy

11.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf4r8t



