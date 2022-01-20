Global Smart Water Metering Market to Reach USD 14.85 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water is essential source of resource for daily purposes such as commercial, industrial and for personal use. Water is considered as ample resource and hence is sometime misused and not taken care of. Smart water meters enable to identify and eliminate mis-billing, help in proper distribution and last but not least saving. These are some of the factors that might flourish the smart water meter market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Water Metering Market by Technology (AMI, AMR), by Component (IT Solutions, Communications, Meters & Accessories), by Meter Type (Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter), by Application (Water Utilities, Industries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The market size stood at USD 7.24 Billion in 2021. The global smart water metering market size is expected to reach USD 14.85 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Stringent Regulation by Government Bodies on Saving Water and Regulate Equal Distribution is Expected to Drive the Smart Water Metering Market.

With rising pressure to conserve limited water resources, smart metering provides the utilities with the opportunity to streamline their water distribution processes through data-driven decisions. The smart water metering enables the utilities to automatically collect consumption data, eliminate manual meter reading, improve efficiency and save costs. It also provides an opportunity to detect leaks and abnormal consumption more efficiently than the manual methods. Government bodies across globe are emphasizing to use smart water metering devices in commercial as well as industrial spaces. This will enhance the water saving phenomena and also regulate equal water distribution. These are some of the factors that are driving the smart water metering market.

Lack of Awareness among the Population is Hindering the Smart Water Metering Market

Globally water is not considered to be as an important resource and people are not aware of benefits of water saving and use. Countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, and various others face huge problems due to scarcity of water. General population is not much keen to use smart water metering due to lack of awareness and high cost of device. Government bodies are also not taking many initiatives for setting up these devices. These are some of the factors that are hindering the growth of smart water metering market.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Smart Water Metering Market in North America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of key players of smart water metering manufacturers. Stringent government regulation and water protection association are emphasizing to use smart water meters which are the key factors in the smart water metering market. This will be helpful to attain sustainability. Followed by North America, Middle East is expected to grow in smart water metering market due to scarcity of water available.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The smart water metering market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced construction activities further affected the demand smart water metering device manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-metering-market-1185

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Water Metering Market:

Kamsturp (Denmark)

Diehl (Germany)

Badger Meter (US)

Itron (US)

Landis + Gyr (Germany)

Neptune Technology Group (US)

Sensus (US)

Aclara Technologies (US)

BMETER (Italy)

Honeywell (US)

Datamatic (US)

ZENNER (Germany)

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June 2019, Itron received a contract from Liberty Utilities Company for OpenWay Riva, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution that includes an open, standard-based network for gas, electricity, and water. The solution helped Liberty Utilities improve operations and enhance the customer experience.

In May 2019, Diehl and its local partner Faso General Technology (FGT) received a contract from the National Water and Sanitation Office (ONEA) in Burkina Faso to improve water management with advanced manual data consumption reading.

In April 2019, Badger Meter acquired Innovative Metering Solutions. This acquisition is expected to increase the footprint of Badger Meter and its utility customers in the south eastern US.

This market titled “Smart Water Metering Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.24 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Technology: - AMI, AMR



Component: - IT Solutions, Communications, Meters & Accessories



Meter Type: - Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter



Application: - Water Utilities, Industries Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

